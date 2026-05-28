Luke Littler denied Luke Humphries in the greatest BetMGM Premier League final of all time to reclaim the coveted title on a record-breaking night in London.
World number one Littler produced a staggering 111.67 average and crashed in 12 maximums to triumph in a last-leg thriller at The O2, as Humphries fell agonisingly short in his bid for back-to-back titles.
Littler claimed the spoils went the pair went head-to-head in the 2024 showpiece, although Humphries avenged that result 12 months ago, running out an 11-8 winner.
However, the trilogy went the way of Littler, who fought back from 6-3 and 7-5 down to join Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson in becoming a multiple Premier League champion.
"It was a rollercoaster first four weeks, bottom of the table, but then the fifth night I won my first night. I had to pick myself up, some tough times," reflected an emotional Littler, who was embraced by Luke Humphries during the post-match interview as he burst into tears.
"I think I had a 79 average in Brighton or something like that and it was tough. But I am here with the trophy."
"After Brighton and the incident in Manchester, I was sat at home saying to Faith [his partner] 'I don't want to do it anymore, just the crowd every week'. I said to her 'I'm down bad'."
Littler has now won 13 major titles since bursting onto the scene and captured all of the last six, including three in 2026.
Humphries was aiming to join Taylor and Van Gerwen in becoming only the third player to retain the Premier League crown, and he produced a valiant defence of his title at The O2.
“Luke played a brilliant game, so fair play to him,” insisted a gracious Humphries, who averaged almost 106 in defeat.
“I’m not sure of the stats, but it was probably one of the best finals the Premier League has seen.
“I’m gutted he didn’t miss that dart at tops, but I’m incredibly proud of the way I managed to come back and get myself to The O2.
“It’s been a great campaign in the end, and I’ll look forward to next year and the World Matchplay, and I’ll try and run him close again!”
Humphries kicked off Thursday’s showpiece with back-to-back 13-darters, only for Littler to respond with a hat-trick of legs in 12, 13 and 11 darts to seize the initiative.
The pendulum shifted once again, however, as Humphries levelled in leg six, before converting successive 134, 112 and 121 checkouts to power into a 6-3 lead.
The unrelenting brilliance continued as Littler won four of the next five legs – featuring a hat-trick of 11-darters – to restore parity at seven apiece, before Humphries edged back ahead at 8-7.
Littler’s brutal scoring power was beginning to take its toll and although Humphries stood firm, the World Champion conjured up a magical ten-darter in leg 19 to move to the cusp of glory at 10-9.
Nevertheless, Humphries was handed a reprieve when Littler missed a match dart at tops in the penultimate leg, and he capitalised with a clinical two-dart 68 kill to set up a grandstand finish.
Reigning champion Humphries had the advantage of throw in the decider, but there was to be another twist, as Littler made amends on tops in the decider to cap off an extraordinary tussle.
For the first time in Premier League history, Finals Night saw all 59 legs contested in the capital, as Littler and Humphries edged past Welsh duo Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton 10-9 in their respective semi-finals.
Littler booked his place in a third consecutive Premier League final with a pulsating 10-9 victory over Price, defying the Welshman’s inspired fightback to triumph in a last-leg shoot-out.
Following an even start to proceedings, Littler rattled off five legs without reply to race into a 9-4 lead, before Price responded in kind to set up a thrilling finale.
Yet, despite averaging 100.42 and converting a trio of ton-plus checkouts, the Welshman was unable to complete the miraculous comeback, as Littler fired in a timely 14-dart hold to prevail.
Humphries, meanwhile, overturned a 9-7 deficit to deny Jonny Clayton in another epic last four showdown, surviving a match dart in the decider to account for the 2021 champion.
Clayton won seven out of eight legs from 6-2 adrift to threaten a famous victory, but Humphries regained his poise with a three-leg flurry in the closing stages, sparked by a clinical 121 checkout.
Despite losing out in agonising fashion, Clayton’s four nightly wins throughout the campaign boosted his £110,000 prize money to £150,000, while Price walked away with £130,000 following nightly victories in Antwerp and Manchester.
Premier League Finals Night Results
Semi-Finals
- Luke Littler 10-9 Gerwyn Price
- Luke Humphries 10-9 Jonny Clayton
Final
- Luke Littler 11-10 Luke Humphries
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