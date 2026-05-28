World number one Littler produced a staggering 111.67 average and crashed in 12 maximums to triumph in a last-leg thriller at The O2, as Humphries fell agonisingly short in his bid for back-to-back titles.

Littler claimed the spoils went the pair went head-to-head in the 2024 showpiece, although Humphries avenged that result 12 months ago, running out an 11-8 winner.

However, the trilogy went the way of Littler, who fought back from 6-3 and 7-5 down to join Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson in becoming a multiple Premier League champion.

"It was a rollercoaster first four weeks, bottom of the table, but then the fifth night I won my first night. I had to pick myself up, some tough times," reflected an emotional Littler, who was embraced by Luke Humphries during the post-match interview as he burst into tears.

"I think I had a 79 average in Brighton or something like that and it was tough. But I am here with the trophy."

"After Brighton and the incident in Manchester, I was sat at home saying to Faith [his partner] 'I don't want to do it anymore, just the crowd every week'. I said to her 'I'm down bad'."