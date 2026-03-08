Darts results: Luke Littler makes more history as he defeats James Wade to defend his UK Open title in Minehead

Luke Littler became the fourth player in history to defend the UK Open title after beating James Wade 11-7 in a repeat of the 2025 final in Minehead.

The 'FA Cup of darts' is deemed one of the hardest to win due to the open draw format but the world champion came through a hard-fought battle against the Machine - who he thrashed 11-2 on this stage last year - to follow in the footsteps of Raymond van Barneveld (2006 & 2007), Phil Taylor (2009 & 2010) and Michael van Gerwen (2015 & 2016) to go back-to-back.

None of these legends were able to make it a hat-trick of successive UK Open titles so that will already be one of Littler's future targets as he strives to keep breaking records in his remarkable career. The Nuke, who reached the climax of this tournament by virtue of winning his 16th major semi-final out of 16, now has 12 PDC majors to his name which sees him move past Wade in the all-time list and now there's only Phil Taylor (79) and Michael van Gerwen (48) ahead of him despite being just 19 years of age.

Littler has won the last five major titles having also lifted the trophies at the Grand Slam, Players Championship Finals, World Championship and World Masters but perhaps most worrying for everyone else is that he wasn't at his brilliant best this weekend.

“This feels amazing,” said Littler. “I don’t think it’s been the best of tournaments for myself averages wise, but I’ve dug deep throughout the tournament and I’ve come out with the win. “If James had hit some of those darts at double top it would have been a completely different game, but me and James always have a good battle.

“Coming into the tournament I saw that the last person to go back-to-back was Michael ten years ago, same as the World Championship, so that was the target I set myself! “I don’t think many people expected me to come here and win, and I don’t think many people expected me to win in the Premier League on Thursday. “I had a little dry spell, but I think I can say I’m back!” Minehead is certainly proving to be one of his most dominant venues having won his last 18 matches on this stage which have heralded three of his major titles.

Littler began the final day with a 10-6 victory over Danny Noppert before a gruelling 11-9 triumph over Josh Rock, who led 5-1 before suffering his seventh successive defeat to the teenager in all competitions. The world number one had previously overcome Damon Heta on Friday evening before beating Kevin Doets and Gary Anderson on Saturday. As for Wade, he's has now lost three finals to Littler in the last 12 months having also finished runner-up to the superstar teenager at the 2025 World Matchplay but once again he's underlined his legendary longevity 20 years after reaching his first of 29 finals.

