Darts results: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries win the World Cup of Darts for England

England duo Luke Littler and Luke Humphries romped to 2026 BetVictor World Cup of Darts glory in Frankfurt, as the pair defeated the Netherlands 10-5 in the final to claim their nation’s record-extending sixth trophy on Sunday.

Littler and Humphries overcame Wales, Scotland and the Netherlands at the Eissporthalle to take home the World Cup trophy with aplomb - a first for Littler and second for Humphries, who won alongside Michael Smith in 2024. England’s final against the Netherlands was the first final between the top two seeds at the World Cup for six years, and Dutch duo Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen struck the first blow, taking a 2-1 lead courtesy of Van Gerwen’s 113 outshot.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 England's dream team of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries have won the World Cup of Darts!



F: 10-5 v Netherlands (Ave: 104.77)

SF: 8-3 v Scotland (Ave: 101.59)

QF: 8-7 v Wales (Ave: 96.50)

R2: 8-5 v Spain (Ave: 94.11) pic.twitter.com/IiRU5VSmqp — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) June 14, 2026

However, Littler and Humphries produced an incredible performance from this point forward, taking four legs on the spin to lead 5-2 with a combined average of over 110. Continued relentless scoring between the Premier League finalists kept the Dutch pair at arms length, as a 12-dart leg from Humphries sealed a relentless victory for England and their sixth World Cup crown. “I’m absolutely delighted,” professed Littler, who has won every Premier title on offer in 2026. “That’s the best we’ve played all tournament and that’s what we needed to do. We’ve had tough challenges over the past two days, and this was our best performance.

If you enjoyed the World Cup of Darts, here's a couple of suggestions for more pairs events on the PDC calendar...@TheAsset180 pic.twitter.com/D5LGVIxeAQ — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) June 14, 2026

"Obviously I've won every big title so far this year, but I couldn't have done it without Luke. He's been brilliant. “Me and Luke know we can win. It's not easy at times, but we've got this winning feeling and we can come back next year to try and do it all again.” England’s 104.77 pairs average was the highest-ever in a World Cup of Darts final, with both Littler and Humphries producing scoring averages in excess of 123.

The biggest rivals in darts team up to win the World Cup of Darts for England! Phenomenal effort from Luke Littler and Luke Humphries a year after their chemistry was questioned 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/z25gI2hPfy — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) June 14, 2026

“I’m proud of us, because we worked hard and we won together,” confessed Humphries. "This one is up there because there was so much pressure on our shoulders. That expectation is so hard, and we do feel it. "Hopefully if I'm lucky enough to partner him for many years in the future, we will try and win as many as Adrian Lewis and Phil Taylor did! “We're here to win as a team, we won as a team, and I'm really, really proud!" The world number one and two, who battled past Spain in their opening match on Saturday, edged through an extraordinary contest against Wales to triumph 8-7 in the quarter-finals. Although Jonny Clayton and Nick Kenny raced into a 4-0 lead, the Welsh duo squandered three darts at double to lead 6-2, and England rallied to level the match at 5-5.