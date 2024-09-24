Darts results: Gary Anderson makes winning return at Players Championship 22 as James Wade hits headlines for breaking wind

Gary Anderson marked his return to ProTour action in sensational style on Tuesday, defeating Connor Scutt 8-4 in their Players Championship 22 final.
Anderson – featuring in his first event for almost two months – enjoyed a dream return at the Mattioli Arena, landing five ton-plus averages to clinch his third PDC ranking title of the year.
The Scottish icon kicked off his campaign with a 6-2 thumping of Krzysztof Ratajski, although he was forced to survive a scare in his second round tie against Lee Cocks, overturning a 5-3 deficit to triumph.
Following a third round demolition of Mickey Mansell, Anderson averaged 109 in his 6-3 success against Mike De Decker in the last 16, reeling off six of the last seven legs in 11, 14, 14, 12, 13 and 16 darts.
Anderson then defeated Jonny Clayton by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, before producing a brilliant late burst to blow James Wade away in the semi-finals, averaging 107.76 to seal a 7-4 victory.
Wade had earlier gone viral on social media for breaking wind after his match against Callan Rydz.
Anderson's triumph over Wade set up a showdown against Scutt in Tuesday’s showpiece, and the Challenge Tour Order of Merit leader made the stronger start, converting a clinical 120 kill to lead 2-1.
Anderson then sank consecutive 72 finishes to lead 3-2 after Scutt wired the bull for 170 finishes in back-to-back legs, and a 14-darter in leg six saw the two-time World Champion stretch his lead to 4-2.
Scutt stopped the rot with a 104 combination in leg seven, only for Anderson to power to victory in the closing stages, defying Scutt’s third missed bull attempt for a 170 in the process.
The young Englishman also wired double 18 for a 147 checkout in the penultimate leg, and Anderson duly capitalised, wrapping up proceedings with a 121 finish on the bull to pocket the £15,000 top prize.
“I’ve surprised myself,” insisted Anderson, after averaging 100.23 across his seven matches.
“My second game was a struggle, but I played well against Mike [De Decker] and Wadey in the semi-finals.
“Young Connor is a cracking dart player. He missed the 170 three times and he wired double 18 for the 147. He’s not even got his Tour Card yet, so he’ll be one to watch.”
Anderson now moves up to fourth on the Players Championship Order of Merit after joining Luke Littler, Damon Heta and Chris Dobey in claiming multiple Players Championship titles in 2024.
“I just turn up and have a game of darts,” continued the 53-year-old, who believes his carefree approach is having a positive impact on his game.
“I’ve been busy doing other things recently, but I have been away playing in a few exhibitions.
“I have played against a lot of youngsters, and the next six years or so are going to be eye-opening!
“I’m at that stage now where there is no pressure on me, but when you come here, you want to play, you want to perform.”
Despite Anderson’s heroics, Scutt also starred in Leicester, progressing to his second PDC ranking final to continue his terrific 2024 season.
The 28-year-old averaged 104 in his opening round thrashing of Danny Lauby, before recording a trio of deciding-leg victories against Boris Krcmar, Cameron Menzies and Danny Noppert respectively.
Scutt continued his charge with a 6-3 win against Madars Razma in the last eight, and he fired in another 104 average to dispatch Christian Kist in the semi-finals, in a battle of the Challenge Tour stars.
Former Lakeside champion Kist denied Stephen Bunting in a high-quality quarter-final, having also accounted for his compatriot Berry van Peer and Martin Lukeman earlier in the day.
Kist was joined in the semi-finals by an impressive Wade, who won through a host of gruelling encounters to all but confirm his qualification for next month’s World Grand Prix.
The 41-year-old followed up a comeback win over Nick Kenny by accounting for Germany’s World Cup duo Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens, before defying a 105 average from Callan Rydz to win a thrilling last eight clash.
Rydz surrendered a 4-0 lead against Wade despite a stunning exhibition of power-scoring, having also posted a ton-topping average to deny Daryl Gurney in a compelling first round contest.
Bunting also averaged in three figures in his quarter-final defeat to Kist, while Latvian trailblazer Madars Razma swept aside Damon Heta and Rob Cross to reach the last eight alongside Clayton.
Elsewhere, German number two Clemens boosted his hopes of World Grand Prix qualification with a run to the last 16, which featured a 110.55 average in his second round win against Mensur Suljovic.
The 2024 PDC ProTour season continues with Players Championship 23 on Wednesday, where coverage will be broadcast live through PDCTV and bookmakers’ websites worldwide.
