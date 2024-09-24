Darts results: Gary Anderson makes winning return at Players Championship 22 as James Wade hits headlines for breaking wind

Gary Anderson marked his return to ProTour action in sensational style on Tuesday, defeating Connor Scutt 8-4 in their Players Championship 22 final.

Anderson – featuring in his first event for almost two months – enjoyed a dream return at the Mattioli Arena, landing five ton-plus averages to clinch his third PDC ranking title of the year. The Scottish icon kicked off his campaign with a 6-2 thumping of Krzysztof Ratajski, although he was forced to survive a scare in his second round tie against Lee Cocks, overturning a 5-3 deficit to triumph. Following a third round demolition of Mickey Mansell, Anderson averaged 109 in his 6-3 success against Mike De Decker in the last 16, reeling off six of the last seven legs in 11, 14, 14, 12, 13 and 16 darts. Anderson then defeated Jonny Clayton by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, before producing a brilliant late burst to blow James Wade away in the semi-finals, averaging 107.76 to seal a 7-4 victory. Wade had earlier gone viral on social media for breaking wind after his match against Callan Rydz.

Anderson's triumph over Wade set up a showdown against Scutt in Tuesday’s showpiece, and the Challenge Tour Order of Merit leader made the stronger start, converting a clinical 120 kill to lead 2-1. Anderson then sank consecutive 72 finishes to lead 3-2 after Scutt wired the bull for 170 finishes in back-to-back legs, and a 14-darter in leg six saw the two-time World Champion stretch his lead to 4-2. Scutt stopped the rot with a 104 combination in leg seven, only for Anderson to power to victory in the closing stages, defying Scutt’s third missed bull attempt for a 170 in the process. The young Englishman also wired double 18 for a 147 checkout in the penultimate leg, and Anderson duly capitalised, wrapping up proceedings with a 121 finish on the bull to pocket the £15,000 top prize.