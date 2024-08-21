Recap the action from day three of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Nunthorpe

Recap the action from day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York, including the Nunthorpe won by Hollie Doyle and Bradsell.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

The week isn't over though with the Sky Bet Ebor headlining tomorrow's card. Nic will be back in the chair to guide you through the day and to try and provide you with a few winners; get studying, it won't be easy but thankfully you've got all the resources you need on these pages as well as advice aplenty. There is much smiling and laughter as the birthday boy is presented with the winner's trophy by Michael Shinners on a very crowded podium. It should be some night and on that note, it's time for me to head into the night too. Thank you for joining me today and until next time, all the best.

Birthday winner 1725: The birthday winner system pays off as Tom Marquand, from stall 1, fairly flew home to reel in the front-runners and provide Mr Haggas with reason to celebrate tonight. Don't give up on Dosman. This looked like too much too soon and he just looked a bit clueless in midfield, again, I know how he feels. Apparently he nearly ran away with Silvestre de Sousa on the way to the start and he was keen when the pace was slowed early. I think he did make some late gains. I think Ebt's Guard ran into the back of him when short of room in the straight and didn't enjoy a lot of luck in the end, frustrating for his connections. That said, he didn't make up much ground when in the clear but I'd be prepared to forgive him that run too. The form looks rock solid and should be worth following although it's worth remembering that few got involved from high draws or from off the pace. It's been the story of the week by and large.

Sky Bet Mile Handicap 1710: Can we finish on a (mile) high? I already feel like a winner as my original fancy now doesn't go, presumably conditions are deemed too quick. Wathnan Racing have also taken out Midnight Gun so many of these will have tightened up in the market as a result. The unexposed Dosman is 3/1 and could be the proverbial group horse in a handicap but I doubt he's the only one in a race which, as I mentioned this morning, has a habit of unearthing pattern performers. He might win but I think we can let him win at that price and I'm tempted just to cheer on the Punting Pointers pick Ebt's Guard, not least because Willie Muir (I've never seen Chris Grassick interviewed) is always good value. That seems a bit dull though. So..... Zain Blue was second in last year's Convivial and may not have been seen to best effect behind second favourite Mount Teide last time. Tokenomics is respected as an Irish raider and there was cash for the Haggas runner Treasure Time. Volterra's form hasn't matched expectations of late - I know how he feels - but it wouldn't be the biggest shock were he to get back on track while I read a decent case somewhere for the Ed Bethell trained Paborus and I warmed to his chance. There's a lot of love for Dosman on the telly. You get the impression there's been a strong word for him and quite a buzz. How about Crown Estate to outrun his odds? Less scope than others but improved for cheekpieces last time. Clutching at straws but thankfully they are almost all in. Good luck. Result 1st Treasure Time 13/2

2nd Volterra 17/2

3rd Mount Teide 9/2

4th Apiarist 28/1

The world is his oyster 1651: Relief for Beckett as AB repays a tiny fraction of his purchase price and the dream is still alive. Realign probably ran a little better than his third suggests as he tried to match strides with the winner but couldn't manage it; if he hadn't laid it down to AB he might have taken second. Wide on the course Bambalam was a pretty (too) obvious eyecatcher and it's a race that it will pay to watch back a couple of times. Beckett wasn't going to be drawn into saying anything too outrageous about AB by Lydia Hislop who started by commenting on the colt's size. "He looks more like a four-year-old doesn't he? I've certainly got smaller four-year-olds than him that's for sure." came the response. "Really pleased with the way he went about it today, laid back, relaxed horse but he woke up as soon as he was in the stalls and, as you could see, he's a real professional for a horse with only two starts. He did everything I wanted today and more probably. "I think he arrived with us the first week of July. He was meant to run in the seven furlong maiden at Goodwood but got a stone bruise 24 hours before, I had to give him a week off and the extra time probably helped him and this track would have suited him a lot better than Goodwood, just from his size, you don't have to be a genius to work that one out. It worked out for us and he's done it really well today and David said he galloped right out which is a positive, I think, and the world is his oyster, we hope. "You could do whatever you liked with him in terms of it wouldn't hinder his progress further down the line. He's in everything, luckily, so we'll work it out and see how we go. He doesn't need to go a mile for the time being." And when asked about a Classic campaign next season, he didn't blink; don't play him at poker. "We'll see. It's a long way off, isn't it Lydia? It's a long way off. This is a strong maiden. The second had good form at Leicester behind one of ours that we like so it normally works out this race but whether it works out into Guineas form remains to be seen but we'll give him every opportunity and see how he goes." The name of that Leicester winning stablemate is Matauri Bay who is quoted for the Royal Lodge I see, not exactly hiding a light under a bushel.

🤩



€1million purchase Angelo Buonarroti (Justify) breaks his maiden on his first start for @RalphBeckett under David Egan in the @BritishEBF Convivial Maiden Stakes @yorkracecourse 🟣🥇 pic.twitter.com/meVyrG8bvH — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 23, 2024

British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes 1635: Right, the valuable maiden is next and Angelo Buonarotti has strengthened his position at the top of the betting which is a touch annoying as I have to check how to spell his name every time; from hereon in he will be AB. I've just had a quick internet search and turns out he and Michelangelo are one and the same - you live and learn. Anyway, you probably know this colt's story by now. A wildly expensive breeze-up buy who ambitiously made his debut in the Coventry Stakes, running a commendable ninth, for Raphael Freire. AMO Racing have shuffled their pack and he's about to have his first start for Ralph Beckett - no pressure - and it's a little hard to know what to expect from this Justify colt but I heard someone the other day say he had thrown some pretty classy individuals. Realign represents the birthday boy and punters keep coming for him, he's 9/2 and the form of his debut looks okay given the one that beat him finished second in the Gimcrack earlier despite racing on the wrong half of the track. Ultrasoul is a similar price and ran a similar race behind the same rival on his sole start - their claims are obvious on a line through the favourite. Whirl is quite easy to back but there is some money for High Season who is 18s from 25s. They are at the start. Luck asked Martin Dixon to write down the four he liked most in the paddock without looking at the racecard which is an idea I like but he would have had a fair idea who they were, I'm sure, having studied the card in depth. Anyway, for the record the quartet in racecard order were: 1, 3, 12 and 20. He's just added his preferred runner is 12, Ultrasoul. Result 1st Angelo Buonarotti 2/1 favourite

2nd Shah 18/1

3rd Realign 5/1

After a 33/1 stunner on Friday, Matt has four bets on Sky Bet Ebor day.

Walker in wonderland 1615: Three winners on the Knavesmire in two days for Ed Walker and delight in the office as Canoodled was a 33/1 winner for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column. Thankfully there are some better judges than me around as, after dismissing the outsiders, three of the first four home were 20/1 and over; win some, lose some eh? Someone who has more winners than most is teenage jockey Billy Loughnane who told ITV: "I managed to get into a nice seam in behind the favourite. I was always in a nice position, went through from there and she was tough. She had a lovely weight in this race and once I got inside the furlong pole I was always sure nothing was going to come past me." Canoodled was stepping up in trip and Walker said: "Had her over the wrong trip all this time! "Billy gave her an absolute peach. She doesn't jump normally and she got out of the gates really well and Billy got a dream trip round. "Amazing. All my career I kind of dread bringing my horses up here because I normally get knocked out of the park so it's amazing to come here and have such a great week; chuffed." Matt's Value Bet column for Saturday is now 'live' - as are those from a number of our other tipsters - and you can hotfoot it straight to the column by clicking on the image above.

Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap 1558: Alex Greaves famously won the Nunthorpe and another female jockey to have her name on the roll of honour is Hayley Turner who I hope can win this handicap with Battle Queen. She's tough, consistent and, I'm hoping, will improve for this longer trip while her trainer has saddled two three-year-olds to hit the frame in four renewals. Al Anoud and Power Of Destiny were in a photo at Goodwood and both have leading claims again as does last year's winner Reach. I've had half an ear on ITV's interview with Watson and you can find (in due course) his reaction and that of other connected parties by clicking on the image of Bradsell below or the link at the top of the page. There were quite a few in this race that I couldn't make a case for; obviously things don't always work out like that but I wouldn't be trying anything too funky. I'm surprised Ben's selection Shemozzle isn't stronger in the market, her form ties in with Battle Queen. Chorus is no more than steady in the market and Tom Stanley reveals it's her trainer William Haggas' birthday; two of his runners later on the card have been backed. I'm tempted by the old birthday winner system. The camera has a close up of Mick Easterby's back and some wag has stuck one of the jockey photo stickers (Moore, I think) on his back; he might have something to say about that but it might not be printable. All set and ready to rumble. Result 1st Canoodled 25/1

2nd Bint Al Daar 20/1

3rd Al Anoud 6/1

4th Zenjabeela 28/1

Bradsell wins the Nunthorpe - report and replay

The comeback kid 1540: Last year's third is first. Drawn in stall one, where it has paid to be this week, Bradsell jumped well, travelled well and saw the race out well. Believing was widest of all, outpaced and came home strongly; her connections may well feel like kicking the cat. I don't think there were any obvious excuses for Asfoora, she was close enough but Believing, for one, came home more strongly and she didn't pick up as her team would have hoped. Paddy Power make Bradsell 16/1 from 33s for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park. Another Group One win for a delighted Hollie Doyle (10 in total now) who can't stop smiling as she talks to Oli Bell. "He's unbelievable. He's the comeback kid. All credit to Archie and the team at home. We've had some great days and this is another one of them. Poor Karen, thankfully she's alright, but I wasn't too worried, I thought here we go. I was quite confident, I thought he had a right chance, I rode him in the week and it was the best he's ever felt and he feels like a different horse." He won in a time of 57.34. Henry Dwyer says they might be looking for excuses with Asfoora - and was at pains to say he needed to see a replay - but Murphy told them she couldn't get any traction on the track which is cut up after three (two and a half) day's racing and that's what he (Murphy) was 'hanging his hat on' for a run that didn't meet expectations. George Boughey was interviewed before that but I was listening to Doyle at the time; I don't suppose he said anything groundbreaking but I'd have been interested to hear it nonetheless. We should hear from Archie Watson any moment but while we wait, congratulations to those who sided with Bradsell, including Timeform's David Johnson - he was only the second of the selections in that feature to run. I did catch Tom Marquand who rode Big Evs and he put the blame firmly and squarely on the track bias, saying 'we were drawn out of it'.

🚀🔥 He's a rocket - 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗟 scorches the turf to land the Nunthorpe at @yorkracecourse!



🏆 @HollieDoyle1 and @Archie_Watson team up for more Group 1 glory!pic.twitter.com/1yVg6HRoux — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 23, 2024

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes 1518: Almost time for the big race of the day. Will Asfoora have enough pace to lay up with the speedsters on this track? That's an angle some punters are taking as they look for reasons to take on the Aussie mare and short-priced favourite. Bradsell was the obvious angle against her, especially with Regional and Live In The Dream out, but the trouble is with obvious angles is they get backed accordingly. He's been strong in the market all day long and that's not a great deal to say about the 7/2 shot and last year's third that you can't work out for yourselves. Robert Cowell has pulled the odd rabbit out of the hat with these sprinters and Nic is hoping that he can do so again with course and distance winner Clarendon House who is fitted with cheekpieces in a bid to pull out the necessary improvement. Washington Heights has been put up by both Matt and Ben in their tipping columns as I'm sure you've read by now while Makarova is worth a mention having finished fourth at 40/1 last year. It's all very boring though as far as I'm concerned as I think the cream will rise to the top with Asfoora preferred to Bradsell. Big Evs and Believing have been on the favourite's quarters a couple of times already this season and both should be again. Bradsell has been on his toes in the paddock and knocked his lass, Karen, over but that's not always a bad thing in a sprinter; he did win best turned out. I'm a little surprised Big Evs and Believing are 13/2 and bigger as I thought they'd have more support, each-way at least, but I think Asfoora will have their beating. A good stat on Racing TV, if that's your thing. George Boughey has never had a winner at York, more than a little surprising. That's not about to change! Money for Starlust who is into 12/1 and the first to load. He won a Listed race here before finishing in midfield at Goodwood. We're almost set. Result 1st Bradsell 3/1

2nd Believing 7/1

3rd Starlust 12/1

4th Asfoora 6/4

📊🏆Here’s how the field stack up on our weight-adjusted ratings ahead of today's Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York.



🔝 ASFOORA (127) sets the standard, emerging with bundles of credit when just denied by Big Evs at Goodwood. On 6lb better terms, she's poised to reverse the form. pic.twitter.com/WxhQ6SucM9 — Timeform (@Timeform) August 23, 2024

He's such a dude 1502: There were a few nervous moments for supporters of Cool Hoof Luke. He travelled well in rear but had to shuffle across the track looking for room and then had to battle to see off Big Mojo, before looking as though he might get mugged by the finishers but he got the job done. A winner for Balding and Murphy and another boost for the Coventry form. And me. A few disappointing runs in there with TSV too keen and Camille Pissarro looking one-paced. Paddy Power make Cool Hoof Luke 8/1 from 16s for the Middle Park Stakes. Oli Bell kicks off his interview by talking to Eloise (?), leading the winner up, who was in tears as he crossed the line. "I just got a little bit emotional. I've had a lot to do with him at home. So happy for him to get this Group win he deserves. He's such a dude at home, so nice to ride and deal with." Murphy adds: "He's a good horse. Things didn't go right for him at Goodwood, he overraced with me and might have held his breath; today he travelled sweetly and showed how good he is." A delighted Anna Lisa Balding said: "Well done to my mother-in law.; she bought him (for 20,000) with Tessa. It's been a bit of a question mark trip-wise for him and he came to himself a little bit sooner than we thought he would. We named the horse before John (Wallinger) came into the horse because Andrew, John and our son love the darts and we went to the darts and basically, obviously, Luke the darts player and they ran a competition on TalkSport and someone named him Cool Hoof Luke."

👌 𝘾𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙛 𝙇𝙪𝙠𝙚 lands the Gimcrack, with that man @oismurphy on board!



🥇 A first win in the @yorkracecourse Group 2 contest for @AndrewBalding2.pic.twitter.com/1LvMR0J2MA — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 23, 2024

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes 1446: The picture below is part of the new initiative - just for today? I can't recall - to try and improve engagement for racegoers. I suppose if you like staring at jockeys' bottoms you've now got the perfect excuse and they'll be easy to identify in a race if you're watching from rear-on. Mr Doggett has been in touch with some fine after-timing to announce he'd have tipped the first two winners if he had been blogging today. He'll tell me what wins this race at about ten past no doubt but hopefully he'll let you know his fancies before the races tomorrow and it's a cracking punting card; make sure to join him for Saturday's action. In fairness to him, he did put up Vauban for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Tip Sheet - kudos where it's due. I hope some took note. I made a case for Cool Hoof Luke this morning and the market support is pleasing but of more interest to you, I'm sure, are Ryan Moore's thoughts on Camille Pissarro. "His second to Babouche in the Anglesey was a very smart effort with the winner going on to land the Pheonix Stakes and her form obviously ties in with Whistlejacket. That's a good level of form but as ever in these two-year-old races, several can take a big step forward, but he's a horse I like and we haven't seen the best of him yet." Buick has just been asked about Shadow Of Light and says 'he's a fast horse' and 'an exciting horse'. Mick Appleby is excited and nervous and says of Big Mojo: "He did it well at Goodwood. The six furlongs should suit him, get him well covered up, switch him up, and he's got a good turn of foot. It's (2) a good enough draw. I don't think it's going to matter that much with the crosswind. They're both (Mojo and Big Evs) really well and in great form and hopefully they both run big races." It has been a little bit of a lean time for Appleby of late though which has to be a worry. The Strikin Viking is the 7/2 second favourite and Mark Howard isn't sure that he finds very much off the bridle but we heard Doyle tell viewers earlier that he got it wrong at Goodwood. Graeme North is very keen on that one's chances as you'll have read by now. It's 6/1 bar the top two as they load. Result 1st Cool Hoof Luke 8/1

2nd Shadow Of Light 6/1

3rd Symbol Of Strength 80/1

4th Big Mojo Winning time 1.10.78.

Click on William Buick for the latest on Notable Speech!

He got this so easy 1430: Well. Gregory was allowed an early lead and gradually wound it up in the straight but looked pretty slow. The commentary teams are saying that the gallop wasn't strong and it turned into a sprint. The suggestion is that played into Vauban's hands as he isn't a true stayer over two miles (their words) - the time analysis will be of interest as ever. Point Lonsdale was well placed and appeared to have every chance, that was disappointing, while Night Sparkle, as you can see below, came into the race strongly but didn't seem to get home. Vauban is owned by Susannah Ricci whose husband said: "I suppose we'll head to Melbourne now, hopefully. See what the handicapper says but that would be the plan." William Buick added: "I rode him in the Yorkshire Cup in the spring and we thought he'd come up for it and obviously he didn't quite stay in the Gold Cup but I'd say two miles on the flat would be his optimum trip; he got this so easy. "I always had an eye on the leaders and I ended up getting there too soon and he idled when he hit the front." Vauban received quotes of 8/1 and 10/1 for the Melbourne Cup. Sky Bet have Vauban at 12/1 from 25s for the Long Distance Cup and 10s from 12s for the Melbourne Cup. The winning time was 3.28.54 which was below standard. A little before the clip below starts, there was a taking shot of Vauban who appeared to be travelling all over his rivals, and while that doesn't always play out, particularly in stamina tests, it did today.

Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes 1410: On many other days this Group Two would be the feature but it rather goes under the radar today. It does provide the likes of Gregory or Point Lonsdale to put down a marker in this division though and there's no real standout in the contest which is reflected by Point Lonsdale's price on his first attempt at this trip. As far as betting goes, the race seems to have left our tipping team a little cold and I got much the same feeling watching the previews on Racing TV this morning where the general consensus appeared to be that this test would suit Point Lonsdale. There has been sustained support for Gregory all morning and that pair now share favouritism. Hope was high for the Gosdens' runner heading into the season but he was slightly underwhelming here and at Royal Ascot while I wasn't convinced his run at Goodwood was as positive a step as many took it to be; the market support suggests they could be right though and perhaps is reflective of the form he's been showing at home. He's only had eight starts, was odds-on for the Voltigeur last season and only beaten five and a half lengths in the Leger. He's been campaigned as a top-class horse and has still got time on his side.

Vauban finished in front of him in the Yorkshire Cup in May and at Royal Ascot so it's a little odd to see Willie Mullins' runner at 9/2. It's all about potential I guess but it's not for me. Paul Smith is one of those connected to Point Lonsdale and told ITV: "We're very hopeful. I was at Chester when he ran, Ryan jumped off and said he enjoyed the step up in trip. I know Chester is completely different to York but I think he'll enjoy the step up and I'm looking forward to seeing him run." The favourite is 85/40. It's 9/1 bar the top three and it wouldn't wholly surprise to see one of them make the frame but I'm no nearer to working out which. One to watch for me but I'd be tempted to back the favourite and oppose Gregory as I'm just not convinced by his form this season. Maybe go for the exotics and leave him out but there is confidence behind his chance and they're loading. We'll find out shortly. Result 1st Vauban 11/2

2nd Al Nayyir 33/1

3rd Gregory 5/2

4th Night Sparkle

Shadow Dance (right) wins the first at York on Friday

We knew there was more to come 1356: Winning jockey James Doyle told Oli Bell: "He was drawn a wide, we got a good pitch early. always comfortable in the run, just lacked pace in the straight but he knuckled down well and the further the better." Doyle has a good book of rides and says the Lonsdale Cup - where he rides Gregory - will 'be interesting' but he sounded quite hopeful about his mount in the Gimcrack: "The Striking Viking, annoyed at myself that I didn't have enough respect for the fast fractions that they went at Goodwood and I was definitely in front too soon so I think we can try and bounce back today. "There's a bit of juice in the ground, it's not as quick as it has been the last couple of days, (the wind) is not too bad." 2.31.86 was the winning time for those looking for ground related clock comparisons, Ed Chamberlin suggested that related to good ground immediately after the race. Matt Chapman started his interview with Roger Varian by talking about his 'difficult week'. "It's the game Matt, it's a result business. It's not easy but days like this are enjoyable, winners at the biggest meetings are what it's all about and delighted for the whole team at Newsells. He's a home bred, he's a lovely horse, he's got a big heart and a lot of stamina and he needed every inch of the trip today. "Oh we knew there was more to come, we actually came into the year very hopeful of this horse. He didn't have a great spring and I ran him at Royal Ascot and he wasn't quite right that day but the run at Ripon was a step in the right direction and he should go on and have a good autumn hopefully."

Tough 💪



Shadow Dance stays on gamely to prevail for @varianstable and @the_doyler in the @SkyBet handicap at the Ebor Festival 🟡⚫️@yorkracecourse pic.twitter.com/2DLjkyghnX — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 23, 2024

Sky Bet Handicap 1342: The runners are mostly in the paddock for this competitive heritage handicap. Some of our tipsters have had a decent crack at the race with Derry Lad and Insanity the selections while I like Mr Monaco. It would bring a smile to my face to see the old boy Euchen Glen run another big race. I banged on about him at Goodwood so I'll spare you a repeat but these old campaigners bring plenty to the game. Charlie Johnston is talking to Tom Stanley about Qitaal and says: "He's been running lots of solid races in defeat. He's still quite unexposed at this trip. His best form is over a mile and a quarter on testing ground so a mile and a half on less testing conditions we thought was worth a try." He cites Align The Stars as their best chance of the meeting and the three-year-old runs in the Lonsdale Cup. Beckett is pleased with Mr Monaco and not quite confidently enough for my liking says he looks as though he wants a mile and a half. Circling at the start and loading - good luck and enjoy the day. Result 1st Shadow Dance 6/1

2nd Lieber Power 7/1

3rd Dark Moon Rising 28/1

4th Mr Monaco 5/1 The winner was the most prominently ridden of the fancied runners as four relative outsiders, including Dark Moon Rising took them along. The runner-up came from last, or thereabouts, while Mr Monaco raced in midfield on the outside of Derry Lad. Given the events of the week, it was a little surprising to see so many of the market leaders out at the back

Cool runnings 1330: Michael Shinners of Sky Bet has just had a slot on Racing TV to cover their market movers, offers and specials and there's a positive move for my Gimcrack runner. 1350 Insanity 4/1 < 10s

1425 Gregory 3/1 < 5s

1500 Cool Hoof Luke 17/2 < 18s

1535 Bradsell 10/3 < 5s

1610 Invisible Friend 15/2 < 12s

1645 Realign 4/1 < 15/2

1720 Dosman 10/3 < 8s

Asfoora takes on Big Evs again today in the Nunthorpe Stakes 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/lesLrVfsUa — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) August 23, 2024

Good tidings 1259: There are many, many things I don't know and why the Convivial Maiden is called the Convivial Maiden is one of them but I like it; I think there should be more positive nomenclature of race titles - puts you in a better frame of mind when you've done your dough. It's all about the vibes. What I do know is that it's the most valuable maiden run in Britain and, as such, usually attracts a strong field of brilliantly bred thoroughbreds and this year is no different. The seven furlong contest is one I happily skipped over with plenty else to get the teeth into on the card. It's intriguing to see Aidan O'Brien running a filly who was sent off at 11/1 for her debut in what should be a warm race; the yard won last year's renewal with Battle Cry. It's a shame her jockey didn't come out and tell us she was working the house down and to lump on but that's not really his style. "A full complement of 20 for the £100k Convivial maiden and I'm on the once raced Wotton Bassett filly, Whirl. She ran straight to the line in a maiden won by Red Letter at the Curragh and she should step forward for that. As you would expect for the prize money on offer, it's a very competitive race with some very well bred newcomers." He's currently talking to Nick Luck while the jockeys meet the public at York and sign autographs. William Buick is happily attaching stickers of the jockeys to Luck's back while he asks his colleague serious questions; a light hearted start to the day. It's a very open betting race at present with the costly Coventry runner Angelo Buonarroti easy to back and no particular support for Realign or Spirit Of Summer; I wouldn't be surprised if that changed near race time.

Be the man 1231: "And then we come to a concluding Sky Bet Mile that contains any number of useful, progressive milers. This looks a 6/1 the field race whichever way you approach it but DOSMAN’s Newmarket third has been polished time and again of late." So writes Graham Cunningham in his World Pool preview and GC is also keen on that one's stablemate in the first. Both of Roger Varian's runners have attracted interest and Dosman heads the betting for the finale. Home reputations and home work aren't everything when it comes to on course examinations but it does take the eye that he was sent off at 11/10 for his racecourse debut only to finish fourth in a race won by a certain Ambiente Friendly. Thunder Run pulled off a similar sort of heist in an all age handicap yesterday whereas Dosman only has to take on his peers but a mark of 97 is no gift for his first run in a handicap which will likely to be run at a very different tempo to the novice races he's been contesting.

I was with Mount Teide when he bolted up at Newmarket, justifying really strong market support, and he looks a live threat but the one I want to side with is the easy to back Native Warrior. The 'winner' of his group in the Britannia, his Goodwood defeat was less excusable but he's thought to want a little more ease in the ground than he got in Sussex (hopefully the ground won't have dried out significantly by the last) and dropping back in trip with a, hopefully, stronger tempo will suit. He may be better on softer but he has proved that he can handle decent conditions and I think there's a big prize in him, even if he has been deserted by James Doyle. Ebt's Guard was an unlucky loser at Goodwood and he's the selection of the Punting Pointers team, click on the link for their full case and other selections. "Once out in open air he flew home for second and was an obviously unlucky loser. He’s gone up 4lb for that, but would have been higher still if he’d won, and he’s not stopped progressing yet." It's the sort of race that gets my juices flowing and a look down at the list of recent winners shows a fair few Pattern race performers among them with Brunch, Pogo and My Dream Boat (a subsequent Group One winner who won this at 33/1!!). Last year's winner Silver Sword hasn't hit those sort of heights but there are hopes that eighth home English Oak might yet and it's very much a contest to watch again and again once the dust has settled and add a few to your My Stable tracker. You could end up with a long short-list and reducing the field to a viable number even for the exotics isn't easy. I wouldn't mind seeing the camera focus on Roger Varian if Dosman chins the Sheikh Obaid owned Volterra (another for money) who is bidding to bounce back after returning a beaten favourite in the Britannia and at the July Meeting. Incidentally, he was fourth in the Convivial last year, the one race I haven't covered yet.

Handicap heroes 1220: There are two other handicaps to get stuck into after the pattern races and they're nice and open, betting around 4/1 the field in both. Last year's winner Reach has been backed to retain her crown in the Fillies' Handicap. As with the other two handicaps, there are any number you can make a case for and she is definitely one of them but the one I liked most was Battle Queen, the mount of Hayley Turner. As with Mr Monaco, part of the angle is expected improvement for stepping up in distance and that's coupled with Andrew Balding's record in the contest which has seen both of his runners hit the frame. Kieran Clark opposes her having nominated Al Anoud as his bet of the day for the Timeform feature and he wrote: "A big, competitive field for this fillies’ handicap though there seems to be a distinct lack of confirmed front-runners and, with those ridden prominently tending to be favoured on the round course this week the one who makes most appeal is Al Anoud. "She’s slightly worse off at the weights with the reopposing Power of Destiny and that rival probably did shape best at Goodwood, though the way this could unfold should favour the former again. An uncomplicated sort from a good family, with a good attitude to boot, she looks the play." That lack of pace, if it unfolds, won't be a bad thing for Battle Queen given she's had the pace to be competitive over a mile. William Haggas has such a good record on the Knavesmire it will be interesting to see if any money comes for Chorus but a couple of his runners featured in the market movers earlier and she wasn't among them.

Let it be 1202: I hope you've been lapping up the undoubted words of wisdom from the on course team below; I'll now lower the tone by continuing to witter away and I'm dead keen on Mr Monaco in the first..........as an each-way vehicle. Ralph Beckett has sent out a couple of seconds this week and seen Bluestocking run a creditable fourth in the International so the horses are obviously in decent enough form and Mr Monaco appeals as a progressive middle distance handicapper who will appreciate the step up in trip.

I had the 'pleasure' of providing the best bets for today's cards and his form ties in with my Goodwood selection Crystal Flyer. They met at Sandown in mid-June over nine furlongs with the filly beating one home and Mr Monaco taking second. The winner hasn't been out since, but was completing a four-timer, but the last, Brioni, forced a photo at Goodwood in a decent handicap where the fourth, Into Battle, was backed but disappointed. I think it's a solid piece of form. Mr Monaco followed that with a good third at the July Meeting before winning at Sandown when making the running and keeping on well. He's related to 12 furlong winners and has the potential to rate higher which he will obviously need. As you'd expect it's a strong race. Derry Lad has been popular in the betting and with our tipsters, Insanity is another for money and bottom weight Wafei is another with obvious claims. There are a number of in-form runners and it gets us off to a cracking start but I like Mr Monaco's chance and, more importantly in a race where cases can be made for so many, his price.

SkyBet Ebor Festival - Tips from the course - Friday at York

Up for the Cup 1134: A little further down the page there's a clip of Kevin Blake providing his Lonsdale Cup selection. I haven't listened to it but I imagine from the text that it isn't Point Lonsdale who is the 11/4 favourite. There's solid money for Gregory and perhaps he's just building up to a big run but I haven't been particularly taken with any of his runs this season. Vauban is presumably building towards another tilt at the Melbourne Cup; whether that affects his chance here or not I don't know but a dominant performance would affect his handicap mark for Flemington. That's probably just overcomplicating the issue. No strong feelings really. Point Lonsdale is such an obvious end point with no particular interest in backing the other two that are just behind him in the market. The favourite tackles a new trip but it wouldn't be any great surprise to see him improve for it and there's a lot to like about his third to Dubai Honour in France last time. It's a race I'm happy to maintain my vantage point on the fence and enjoy the action. It will be interesting to see how Align The Stars gets on as that one beat leading Ebor contender Fairbanks last time and a career best from the Johnston runner would obviously advertise the runner-up's claims. From a quick glance at our tips page it doesn't seem as though (m)any of our columnists have been tempted by either and that says plenty. The Racing TV team seem to be nearing a similar conclusion as well with Dixon expecting this test to suit Point Lonsdale who does nothing but gallop. Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore said this about the son of Australia in his column: "Point Lonsdale is interesting on his first try over two miles. It was a smart run to finish third in Saint-Cloud last day when dropping back to 12f. He won over an extended 1m5f in Chester Ormonde Stakes on his previous run, staying on really well there, so you'd have to be encouraged that the 2m here is within his range. "Gregory and Vauban bring a good level of form to the table though, and it's a competitive race, but my lad could be suited by the step up in trip and has a solid chance."

The need for speed 1117: A fair few pundits on Racing TV are suggesting that Asfoora won't have the tactical speed to lay up with the speedsters in the Nunthorpe and that she won't be able to reel them in. Of course those arguments are partially price based and it is their role to examine all angles and play Devil's Advocate. Martin Dixon is speaking at the moment and doesn't agree by any means, he thinks Asfoora has more than enough early tow to race prominently in this company and doesn't see it as an issue. It's an intriguing angle nonetheless. Bradsell's run in the King's Stand last year, he argues, is possibly the best piece of form in the race and he isn't surprised to see the money for Archie Watson's sprinter who made an impressive return to action in France. We're so used to the British sprinters being bashed by the visitors and struggling in international races that it's easy to be drawn to an overseas challenger but you have to accept they could be underpriced as a result. That's almost in stark reversal to the middle distance races where the likes of Goliath and Calandagan have been underrated this season. That said, I'm sticking to my guns - I like what I've seen from Asfoora and aren't going to desert her now.

🔊 Racing...Only Bettor



🏇 Kev is taking a big swing in the Lonsdale Cup at 2.25



🎧 Listen to the full show herehttps://t.co/BrafIabAJm pic.twitter.com/rPW2aF7W87 — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) August 23, 2024

Crack juveniles 1101: I don't know if the owner of the Gimcrack winner still has / gets to give a speech at the Gimcrack Dinner or not; that would be reason enough not to win the race for me but I suppose if you're in that position you'd be able to find a substitute. So who's going to win this renewal? Not the money horse Billboard Star who was fourth in the Richmond, two spots behind The Strikin Viking. Eve Johnson Houghton doesn't feel her colt got the rub of the green at Goodwood and could have finished closer but timefigure guru Graeme North feels the same about STV and wrote: "Things never quite went his way when an unlucky second in the Richmond at Goodwood last time but granted a fairer crack at the whip here, he should prove too strong and is a confident selection." That line is taken from the Best Of Timeform where you can find a multitude of selections for the York card.

I was taken with STV in defeat at the Curragh prior to Goodwood and was a little disappointed with his run on the Downs; at 7/2 he's in each-way double territory for me but that last defeat has tempered my confidence. Cool Hoof Luke has more to prove but is a much bigger price. After his own defeat at Goodwood, in the seven furlong Vintage, connections felt they'd got the trip wrong - he ran free - and so this drop back in distance on a speed favouring track is expected to be in his favour. He was a three quarter of a length fourth in the Coventry prior to that and the Royal Ascot form has begun to work out pretty well. He needs more and is more exposed than many but he's the sort of 16/1 shot I'd be happy to have a dart at. Andesite and Big Mojo bring obvious potential to the table while Camille Pissarro's second in the Anglesey looks better now that Babouche has gone in again since, beating his stablemate Whistlejacket in the Phoenix Stakes. Camille Pissarro could only finish eleventh in the Coventry - 4/1 favourite - but it's probably best to ignore that run. The 4/1 is quite interesting but I feel as though I'm going around in circles. The wheel may just have to stop on Cool Hoof Luke, it's easy to make a price based case on that Coventry run alone. Now, how many extra places are on offer?

Day 1 at @yorkracecourse, no winners for the team. But 3 winners for this man….not sure his name 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CKCXPvfqkD — Michael & David Easterby Racing (@MickEasterby) August 21, 2024

Power moves 1035: Via the medium of X Paddy Power have supplied some early market movers for the York card and they are: 1350 Insanity 9/2 from 6/1 - progressive four-year-old who won at the Shergar Cup, doesn't do a lot in front. 1425 Gregory 7/2 from 5/1 - better effort at Goodwood and third in two runs at York 1500 Camille Pissarro 4/1 from 9/2 - beaten favourite for the Coventry and on all three starts since his maiden but Moore and O'Brien have carried all before them this week 1610 Reach 4/1 from 5/1 - won this race last year and has been running well against the boys at this track 1645 Realign 11/2 from 13/2 - once raced, expensive Haggas colt owned by Wathnan who was second to a Gimcrack runner 1720 Treasure Time 8/1 from 9/1 - another Haggas runner who was beaten favourite at Goodwood, could be more to come Could the two men pictured above both be among the winners this afternoon? The market says yes. Other runners to have attracted support this morning include Derry Lad in the opener, selected by both Ben and Matt. Billboard Star in the Gimcrack and Volterra in the finale.

🗣️ "The @yorkracecourse track will definitely suit her!"



Chenelle Ellis gave us the latest on ASFOORA ahead of her G1 Nunthorpe assignment.#WorldPool | @HDwyerRacing pic.twitter.com/DZvgmKy7Yl — World Pool (@WorldPool) August 23, 2024

Aussie Aussie Aussie 1028: Last year's winner Live In The Dream (bruised foot) and Regional (bad scope) are the two horses out of the Nunthorpe. It's obviously a shame that Adam West's sprinter isn't able to defend his title while I was keen to take on Regional so his absence affects the market just that little bit. I'm not in the least bit keen to oppose the favourite Asfoora though with connections of the belief that York is the one track in Britain that would most suit their mare. You obviously can't get too excited with odds of around 5/4 given there's been little between her and a couple of those this season but she was giving Big Evs (7/1) 5lbs at Goodwood and that track clearly played to his strengths more than it did hers.

I doubt there has been enough rain to significantly dent Believing's (8/1) chances but she would have been better off without it and has finished behind Asfoora twice now. Last year's third Bradsell is the obvious one but priced accordingly (9/2) and I'd rather back the favourite at their respective odds. You will have noted by now that our two great punting gurus have both put up Washington Heights (16/1) while a less heralded mate is keen on the chances of Azure Blue (22/1) given his faith in Michael Dods and it's possible that her latest run at Ayr was a step back in the right direction and, perhaps, the confidence boost the mare needed. There are always alternatives but I felt as though I was scratching around for reasons to support the outsiders and to oppose Asfoora and I couldn't see any reason to take the Australian on. She can emulate compatriot Ortensia and take this prize back Down Under.

6.6mm rain Thursday night @yorkracecourse Going Good, Good to Firm in places. Rain now gone through and a very strong wind. Met Forecast; Dry and bright Friday, with very strong wind to moderate and switch to Westerly cross wind for racing, 19 deg. 4cast;https://t.co/OgbAVzlaJq pic.twitter.com/8KKvcR6e1V — York Races Clerks (@YorkClerk) August 23, 2024