Recap the action from day four of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Ebor Handicap

Recap the action from day four of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap won by Magical Zoe.

Blog Recap 5.25: Well, what an Ebor week that was. It started with domination of the Group races by Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, with a day one treble spearheaded by City of Troy in the Juddmonte International, which then spilled over into Ladies’ Day as Content ran out a gutsy winner of the Yorkshire Oaks, despite racing keenly throughout. Bradsell showed he is over his injury woes with a blistering display of speed in Friday’s feature Nunthorpe Stakes, while Saturday’s feature – the Sky Bet Ebor – was won emphatically by the Henry de Bromhead-trained Magical Zoe. Elsewhere, there were good weeks on the Knavesmire for trainers Ed Walker and Andrew Balding, while jockeys Oisin Murphy and Tom Marquand also enjoyed success. Thanks for joining Ian Ogg and myself on the blog - I’m sure we will be back for more in the near future (just as long as the bosses don’t focus on the purple smoking jacket image). Until then, take care.

Sky Bet Finale Handicap result 5.24: It's a one-two for William Knight as the Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds pair fight out the finish, with Sir Busker (14/1) holding off Dual Identity (15/2) in the closing Sky Bet Finale Handicap! Chasing Aphrodite (16/1) was third, ahead of Cockalorum in fourth (22/1) and Ron O (5/1) in fifth.

5.19: They're on time here. I'm sticking with Marhaba The Champ after his wind op, but it does need to be quite transformative. 5.17: Plenty of money for Have Secret here... Ron O heads the betting still, however, for the valuable Sky Bet Finale Handicap.

5.10: I’ll take a look at the finale at York in a moment, but first of all I’ll just point you the way of some previews on tonight’s racing.

5.03: Now, apologies are in order, because when I was flagging up the views of Richard Fahey ahead of our 4.10 race, I actually forgot to scroll down far enough and missed Strike Red so it was probably a good thing he didn’t hold on. I’m on the ball now, though, so here’s Richard Fahey’s view, not just on Have Secret in the next at York, but also the 5.30 race at Redcar. Don’t say I never do anything for you. Have Secret

I’ve stuck cheekpieces on him here. He’s been little unlucky with the draws of late. He was posted wide at Yarmouth two runs ago then got all locked up from stall one at Chepstow next time. I do think he’s capable of winning a race like this, he’s in great form and I just hope the headgear helps to sharpen him up. He can just hit a flat spot before coming home strongly.

Sweet Cicely Jungle Drums will be a hotpot in this and very hard to beat. My filly is ready to start out and I’d be delighted if she was able to finish in the frame.

5.00: Bearwith well beaten having been much too keen. I'll keep my views to myself in future. 4.56: And, before I forget, Tony Keenan has a selection in the next at the Curragh. Click the image below to find out which horse he's backing in the 5.10 race.

4.55: It's been one of those days where I couldn't even tip my hat, but I do like Bearwith in the next (4.58) at Redcar. 13/2 looks a big price for a well-handicapped horse who loves the track. 4.52: Some reaction from the Futurity Stakes now. Paddy Power cut Henri Matisse to 10-1 from 12-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas, making him their joint-second favourite behind his Acomb Stakes-winning stablemate The Lion In Winter at 7-1. “I’m very happy with him. He’s lazy and he quickens,” said winning trainer Aidan O’Brien. “That is what he was doing over six and when he can do it over seven, you would be delighted really. He has that turn of foot. “He swerved when he got there. He’s green and is still a baby obviously. “The plan is to go for the National Stakes.”

Julia Graves Roses Stakes result 4.47: Tropical Storm (5/2f) clings on to win the Julia Graves Roses Stakes! It's another winner on the Knavesmire for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, as the speedy colt builds up enough of a lead in order to be far enough clear of Magnum Force (9/2) who flashed home for a never-nearer second. Sir Yoshi outran his 28/1 odds in third, with Mr Lightside in fourth. All the action unfolded on that far rail once more, with the track appearing to favour those drawn low - something to remember when looking back at the form using Sporting Life replays. Well done to the Punting Pointers team and Andy McLaren, who had the winner in his Lucky 15.

4.43: I’m staying local (to me, that is), however, as I really liked the Musselburgh win of King of Light. He showed good pace that day and travelled well, before putting the race to bed with little effort from the saddle, beating the re-opposing La Bellota by a comfortable neck. I’m also expecting an improved effort from Beauty Queen; Kevin Ryan tends to run his best juveniles here and, having been a beaten favourite over 6f at the track last month, it looks significant that she drops back in trip for her next start. I'll take those two against the field in the Julia Graves Roses Stakes, for which Tropical Storm is the 5/2 favourite as the horses arrive at the start. 4.38: It’s the battle of the Goodwood formlines next, as the Molecomb (Mr Lightside third, Vingegaard ninth, Fui Mountain 11th) goes up against the Richmond (Tropical Storm eighth) and the valuable nursery (Ardennes fourth, Do It Now 16th). Blue Zodiac also ran at Goodwood that week, too, finishing third in a conditions race for fillies. The Punting Pointers team like Tropical Storm: Another big field on the straight track and the one who stands out immediately is TROPICAL STORM, who was responsible for the suicidal pace in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and can be forgiven his disappointing effort for that reason. He showed bright speed to lead The Strikin Viking until approaching the furlong pole at Goodwood, and the drop back to the minimum trip is clearly what he requires. A draw in stall 1 of 17 could hardly have been kinder on what we saw earlier in the week, and he rates a decent bet on the strength of his fine second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on his penultimate start.

4.30: Some reaction from the Ebor now, starting with winning jockey Billy Lee. It was Lee's only ride of the meeting and the delighted jockey was quick to pay tribute to his mare, saying: "We thought she had a good profile coming into the race and she just travelled lovely all the way. "She was a bit het up going out, I think it was just the noise of the crowd before she went out onto the track, but she settled lovely in the race and she was A1 all the way; I was able to go where I wanted. When I switched out about three and a half down, I was just working my way into the race then and to be fair, when I gave her a kick she's picked up well and she's galloped right past the line. "She's a fine, solid mare. She might not be overbig for jumping but the flat she's perfect. She should stay two miles no problem; Henry will have a plan for her but we'll enjoy today. "I'm delighted. It's a big handicap and a great meeting to go to as well." De Bromhead said: "I think she's been unlucky in a couple of races, things haven't quite gone right for her but she's got it all back there and delighted, brilliant. "Billy had her nice and settled going to the start and everything went well. He gave her a super ride and when she got a bit of light, she just galloped to the line. I try and keep composed but it meant a lot, to come and win a race like this is incredible, it's steeped in history and I never dreamt I'd be winning it. "It's a win and you're in for the Melbourne Cup and we'll give it serious consideration. It would look like a race that would suit her and I know Paddy and Scott (Bryceland, owners) are going anyhow, it's Paddy's birthday around then and they're going down for that, so I think that would definitely be under serious consideration. Obviously a lot of hoops to jump through but that could be one. "This is becoming my new favourite racecourse! It's an amazing place, they do some job here. I think our whole industry can learn from York. It's amazing what you can do when you pull things together and do it right; great course here, they look after it so well and everyone could learn from here." Click here to read our full Ebor report.

Constantine Handicap result 4.18: Favourite Elmonjed (7/2) wins the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap for William Haggas and Tom Marquand! Strike Red (18/1) ran a blinder in second for Richard Fahey, but had no answers once the favourite swept to the lead in the final furlong. A back-to-form Commanche Falls was third (10/1) ahead of Two Tribes (17/2). Cover Up (17/2) was fifth.

4.14: Loading underway now. Bon chance! Summerghand well-backed... 4.11: In case you couldn't be bothered to click through, and I wouldn't necessarily blame you at this point of the week, Matt has tipped Harry Three (who was behind Quinault last time) and Ben has tipped Jehangeer. 4.10: Horses heading down to the start at York, with Windsor winner Elmonjed the clear 7/2 favourite. The well-handicapped Summerghand is bidding for a third win in the race. He couldn't, could he? 4.07: If you took the short price it was more midnight horror flick than calming Bedtime Story, but it is the favourite who gets home where it matters in the Debutante. Mecca's Angel is proving to be some broodmare isn't she?

4.06: Matt and Ben have differing opinions. Click on their respective names to find out which double-figure-priced runners they are siding with. 4.04: I’m a fan of Commanche Falls in the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap at 4.10, as well as Dare To Hope who gets the nod from the Punting Pointers team. They write: Until we know any different, we're sticking to low draws on the straight course at York, and that means DARE TO HOPE, who had been unlucky a couple of times with the draw before his well-backed win in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon last weekend, and that included when he was fourth here to Rage Of Bamby in late July where stall 13 proved no good in race that produced the 1-2 from two of the lowest-numbered stalls (as has almost been the case all year at York on the straight course). However, the Draw Gods smiled on him at Ripon last weekend and appears to have done so again today, giving him stall 3 to work from, and that gives him every chance of defying a 6lb rise in the weights. Certainly the way he was backed as if defeat was out of the question at Ripon rather suggested that someone knew he was in front of his mark, and a comfortable ¾l win only backs that suggestion up. Sportinglife columnist Richard Fahey adds: He’d been a little unlucky but it went right in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon last weekend and I was so pleased to see him win that. He’s up six pounds so needs to do better still but he’s gone well here before and if low numbers remain the place be on the sprint course, well we have a handy spot. Fahey also runs Admiral D: I thought he ran well when sixth on his return from Haydock which he was perfectly entitled to need. He has loads of ability and no weight to carry. That’s never a bad combination.

4.00: Bubbling a non-runner in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes which is around 5 minutes away. Silver Flash Stakes winner Bedtime Story is about 1/12. Suspect that we will be a little bit behind schedule for our next at York, which was due off at 4.10.

3.57: What a star Quinault has been! He's carried a penalty to success in the Jenningsbet Hopeful Stakes, with Russet Gold taking second from Vadream who held every chance if good enough. 3.55: Vadream really well backed here ahead of the Hopeful Stakes which she was second in a couple of years ago. But it's her recent form on unsuitably quick ground that gives me most hope. Fingers crossed...

3.50: Again, we will pick the bones out of that race in due course, but first of all here's the reaction of winning jockey Colin Keane after the success of Breege in the City of York Stakes. Keane said: “Beforehand we were basically riding to be third and trying to pick up as much prize-money as possible. I thought it would unfold as it did, with Art Power going along and there would be plenty of pace. I thought we’d pick up as much as we could and we got the lot! “He (Lake Forest) was next door to us and she didn’t bat an eyelid when he nearly came over on top of us, so she obviously has a very good mind. It was a true-run race and when she got between them, she really came alive and quickened away well.” Sean Quinn, who trains Breege in partnership with his father, revealed the success was not a total surprise to the camp. He said: “We worked her on Monday morning and she worked particularly well, John said that was the best he’s ever seen her work. This probably wasn’t the plan at that stage, but he said we’ll take her down the road as there’s a heap of money on offer and we’re going to try to get as much of it as we can. “She was our first Group winner since we joined the licence (when winning the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom in June) and to do that today is pretty special. She’s very important to the yard and it’s important to be competitive on the big days. “Colin has had three or four rides for us and he won the Boomerang on Irish Champions Weekend on Safe Voyage, so we’ve had a lot of luck with him. He’s fantastic, Jason (Hart) is our stable jockey but unfortunately it didn’t work out today. He went to Goodwood to ride a favourite for us in a Group race and it didn’t pan out, but he’ll be back on her very shortly. “All the big seven-furlong races (will be considered), she’s not in the Foret but we might have to speak to her owners about supplementing her for it.”

Ebor Handicap result 3.45: Magical Zoe wins the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap! Henry de Bromhead's dual-purpose performer stays on from off the pace to win under Billy Lee. Kihavah stayed on strongly, too, taking second at 25/1, the same price as Oneforthegutter in third. Epic Poet (10/1) was fourth ahead of Hipop de Loire (8/1) in fifth. For those who were lucky enough to have lots of places, Sea King (12/1) was sixth with Onesmoothoperator (33/1) seventh. My selection Yashin was 18th. The winner, who was fourth behind last year’s Ebor winner Absurde in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, was having just her fourth start on the Flat. Let's hope that Crystal Delight and his jockey Tom Marquand are both ok.

3.40: Loading well now. Onesmoothoperator surely an insulting price for a Northumberland Plate winner?! 3.37: Bit late here. Money continues for Ziggy, but Hipo de Loire also popular. Magical Zoe solid, too, as is the James Doyle-ridden Ballydole runner Queenstown. Lovely place. 3.34: Horses arriving down at the start. I'm sticking with last year's seventh Yashin. It's Epic Poet for Timeform. 3.33: Money for Ziggy but here's the view of Matt Brocklebank: BURDETT ROAD was a 12/1 chance for the Triumph Hurdle at the time of being ruled out of Cheltenham back in February, and he looks well worth backing at similar odds for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor which has seemingly been the horse’s principal target ever since. The injury setback came at a terrible time for connections as he’d taken to jumping extremely well, having been gelded last autumn, but it can’t have been a particularly serious one as trainer James Owen has been talking about a potential York comeback for months and at one stage it looked like Burdett Road was going to head straight to the Knavesmire for his first Flat run in nine months. As it transpired, a prep was deemed the most sensible approach, presumably to take a bit of the freshness of him, and it was hard not to be encouraged by the way he shaped when getting acquainted with big-race rider Silvestre De Sousa for the first time over a mile and a half at Ascot last month.

Keen enough out the back for a furlong or two, he then consented to settle and got into a reasonable rhythm, but still had his seven rivals in front of him well into the home straight. De Sousa didn’t exactly throw the kitchen sink at him, but Burdett Road did respond well in the final furlong to get past three tiring opponents and it did look a lot like he was only beginning to engage top gear approaching the line. That bodes well ahead of the Ebor as he’s got another couple of furlongs to tackle this weekend, something that isn’t guaranteed to suit but looks every inch that it might, not least as he’s out of Galileo mare Diamond Bangle. She didn’t make the track herself but has also produced East India Dock for the Gredley family, a horse who was second over the Ebor trip at Doncaster earlier this summer and finished fourth to Align The Stars in the bet365 Handicap at Haydock just last month. He steps up to two miles for the first time at Goodwood on Sunday. 3.32: Henri a bit wobbli late on but no real worri for backers of the jolli who wins the Futuriti. etc.

3:35 @yorkracecourse - Extra Place Race!



3.29: Ben Linfoot's view on the Ebor: The £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor looks tricky, to say the least, at York on Saturday, nothing obviously well-handicapped in the race with plenty having already shown their hand. That might not stop top weight Relentless Voyager running well, as he looks your typical Ebor horse given he's progressing quickly, as a rating of 108 would suggest after just 10 career starts. He looks sure to go well, but it won’t be easy giving weight to the field and I'd rather have an each-way go on SEA KING for Sir Mark Prescott, who last won this race 30 years ago with Hasten To Add, at a big price. The five-year-old son of Sea The Stars is well experienced after 17 starts and there have been bumps in the road along the way, not least when he was beaten four times at relatively short prices either side of being gelded. However, time and patience has seen Sir Mark get to grips with him and there’s no doubt he is fulfilling his potential now, winning at Ripon and Ayr this season as he has registered his three career-best runs. The best effort of the lot was last time at Ripon when he was third over 1m4f, still having running left in the tank as he was short of room behind Iron Lion (Sea King gets a 4lb pull with him here) and Friday’s winner Shadow Dance. It was an eyecatching run that suggested he is thriving and that the blinkers have squeezed more improvement out of him, while on that evidence a strong gallop at 1m6f should be ideal. He’s proven as far as 1m5f, while his dam, Pamona, was a Listed 1m6f winner at York herself, so there is a good chance this race will unlock further improvement. It’s difficult to say the same thing about plenty of his rivals and at big prices he looks an each-way bet.

3.27: Henri Matisse easy to back for the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes due off at 3.30. The support is for Tyros Stakes winner Hotazhell.

3.25: We're not far away now from the feature race of the final day of the Ebor Festival, the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap itself. We have the Timeform verdict, pace map, views from connections and key video replays for you.

3.22: Brian (11/4) justifies market support to run out a ready winner.

3.19: It's also soft ground at Newmarket where they're about to load up for the 100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes.

3.14: It's now soft, heavy in places at Goodwood if you're getting stuck in there.

3.13: I'll get some reaction from the City of York in due course, but first here's the fallout from the Melrose. Tom Clover, trainer of winner Tabletalk, said: “That was extremely pleasing. He looked the winner the whole way round. He’d been shaping up nicely at home and he seems to be improving. “I was thrilled to see him handle the ground so well, as that was a slight question mark for me, and he stayed on strong over the trip. “He’s a very exciting prospect. It’s great for the whole team at home who’ve worked very hard. He ran in the Derby and that was a really tough experience so we gave him a bit of time, he’s a big horse and I think he’ll make up into a lovely four-year-old. “He has a very patient owner who let me train him where we wanted to go. He ran a very good race at Ascot last time and he’s come to himself nicely.” City of York Stakes result

Breege wins at York for the Quinns

3.03: Upset as Breege wins the Sky Bet City of York Stakes! A result that won't help with York's bid to get this race to Group 1 status as John and Sean Quinn's 33/1 shot wins from off the pace. Shouldvebeenaring looked to be coming with a good challenge a furlong out but couldn't get to the winner, eventually pipped for second by Vafortino (22/1). Well done if you had the forecast... Audience (4/7f) looked to be in a great spot throughout but failed to pick up after travelling well. Lake Forest was withdrawn after getting upset and stuck with a leg over the stalls. Audience got a bit edgy but not too bad, so not sure that will wash as a valid excuse.

3.00: Lake Forest upset in the stalls. Has been backed out, doesn't run.

2.59: The 124-rated Audience now 4/7 for the City of York Stakes. Good luck whatever you're on, it's no bet for me.

2.58: Calevade had his nose down at the right time to pip last year's winner Young Merlin, didn't he? He did, returns at 15/2. 2.56: Every time they race at Cartmel I’m reminded of the time I went racing there with my partner and her gran. I didn’t tip a winner (you’ll be shocked to read, I know), and after a couple of successes for the gran she started to rip into me. “What is it you said you did for work?” It still stings. 2.55: Drama in the Cartmel Cup with a photo finish! 2.54: Matt Brocklebank has a Value Bet selection in the City of York Stakes which is just around the corner. Here's what he had to say: On the subject of reliability, Audience obviously looks quite shrewdly placed – without a penalty – in the Group 2 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, but they should be queuing up around the block to oppose this horse at such a skinny price. He’s very talented and almost beat Kinross in this event last year but both of his wins this season have looked a little odd and, if he doesn't fire, I reckon the value lies with SHOULDVEBEENARING, who won the Premier Yearling sales race (from Washington Heights) at this meeting in 2022. He’s been kept busy by Richard Hannon but proved he wasn’t just a smart two-year-old when placed in the Betfair Sprint Cup and Prix de la Foret towards the end of last year. This year has been a bit in-and-out but he looks well set for a productive autumn again after winning a Group 3 over six furlongs at Deauville last month. He had no right to get up that day after being forced to switch to the stands’ side at a key moment but he’s a tough little customer and showed great guts to overhaul Electric Storm late on. The grey remains relatively unexposed over this trip and his natural turn of foot could be a real asset in a race lacking an abundance of pace. Oisin Murphy – who takes over from Sean Levey – will be alive to the fact Audience could get his own way again and a more prominent sit than usual could really suit Shouldvebeenaring around here.

Celebration Mile result 2.42: Well, they did front-run with the 5/4 favourite Poker Face but Ice Max (5/1) settled nicely and picked him up (along the rail) quite readily late on. It's another high-profile winner for Karl Burke and Clifford Lee. I didn't mention it earlier, but David Loughnane and Billy Loughnane combined to win the Group 3 Prestige Stakes with Anshoda earlier on the Goodwood card.

2.38: With Lead Artist out it's not clear who will front-run here, but I think it's Poker Face's race for the taking if they go forward with him. IF there's a good pace then I can see Ice Max running well, but I think they will dawdle.

Strensall Stakes reaction

See The Fire wins the Strensall

2.33: Before we look ahead to the Celebration Mile at Goodwood, which is due off at 2.40, let's grab a quick bit of reaction from Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding after the win of See The Fire in the Strensall Stakes. “She was brilliant in the Nassau the last day and her work since has been great. She’s been working with older horses that are in good form and she’s been finding it very easy,” said Murphy of the 3-1 favourite. “I wasn’t going to sit three wide on her, I wanted to get cover and maybe have horses to fill up on the back of before finding space. Arguably I was fortunate enough that it opened up on the inside, but she was very good at the line with her ears pricked. “It’s so important, she’s out of Arabian Queen who won a Juddmonte International, she’s a homebred for Littleton Stud and I’m delighted.” Balding added: “We’ve always thought the world of this filly. She’s beautiful to look at, she’s always worked well and I’ve just got to thank David Elsworth for retiring when he did because I’ve reaped the rewards of having the mare’s progeny! “David did fabulously well with the family and she (Arabian Queen) is an amazing broodmare. “I’m delighted for Jeff (Smith) and David (Bowe) and everyone at Littleton because these owner-breeders are so important and to get this calibre of horse is special.” Click here to read the full race report.

Melrose Handicap result

Tabletalk strikes in the Melrose

2.28: Tabletalk (12/1) picks up The Equator to win the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap! It's Rossa Ryan and Tom Clover who pick up the honours in this leading three-year-old staying handicap, getting a good run through on rail to run out a ready winner in the end. The Equator (10/1) was committed for home a long way out and was a clear second ahead of Master Builder (12/1) who edged Wild Waves (6/1) for third. Sun God was fifth. They went hard in front there didn't they? Coursetrack sectionals will be interesting reading, I feel.

2.24: So it's the unexposed William Haggas runner Dramatic Star as a nap for Rory. I'll stick with Spaceport. Good luck whatever you're on. 2.22: Horses heading to the start for the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap. Rory Delargy tipped the winner of the first in our opening Paddy Power tweet - let's get his view on the second race.

2.18: Ben believes – possibly erroneously – that Champagne Prince will turn the Ascot form around with Going Remote. Now, Ben is better than me at this (tipping, not drivel), but I thought Jessica Harrington’s charge was massively overpriced. He stays well, is unexposed at the trip, and he’s going on my shortlist along with Spaceport and the class-dropping Imperial Sovereign. What do you think? Watch the video replay of the Ascot run below.

2.15: But it’s head-to-head-to-head as Ben Linfoot also has a selection in the race. Unbelievable, Jeff.

2.10: “I thought [he] would be favourite had Oisin Murphy opted to ride him.” Which horse is Matt Brocklebank – fresh from a 33/1 winner on Friday – writing about? Click below to find out.

2.04: I'll have some reaction from Oisin and Andrew (too familiar, I know) in due course, but we've got a few tips coming up in the next so let's focus on those for now.

Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy team up to good effect, with See The Fire coming from off the pace to quicken up well inside the final furlong and pick up eventual third Checkandchallenge (33/1) and Phantom Flight (7/1), who shaded a photo for the runner-up spot. That's a good start for Andew McLaren's Lucky 15, and I can have no excuses about Flight Plan who got his own way out in front and held every chance two out but just faded late on. He looked to have got sweatier than me at the doctors, mind you.

1.48: Horses down at the start at York. It’s Flight Plan from the front for me, with See The Fire preferred to Enfjaar at the top of the betting. Good luck whatever you're on. 1.47: An early one on the board for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore at the Curragh as Officer makes a winning debut.

1.45: Two previous winners - both penalised - have drawn clear in the first at a soggy Newmarket, with Invictus Gold pipping Evening Saigon. The runner-up has franked the form of King of Light who I fancy in the listed race at York later. Which is nice. They're about to get underway at the Curragh, too. 1.41: Horses parading ahead of the first at York. Andrew McLaren has a selection in the first, just click below to read which horse it is.

1.33: It's another two-year-old winner for Karl Burke as Serving With Style starts the day in style, winning the opening race at Goodwood for connections who also landed yesterday's Nunthorpe. Bit greedy. They've got Force And Valour in the sales race later at 3.20, as well as Phantom Flight in the first at York and Duty First in the 2.05 at Goodwood.

1.26: We’re less than five minutes away from the first at Goodwood. Lead Artist the big absentee there, which is a shame as I wanted to take him on. Non runners: 1:30 Stage Effect (3), Love Is The Law (1) 2:05 Formal (5), Troia (11), Miss Fascinator (7), Tabiti (10) 2:40 Lead Artist (5) 3:15 Tahitian Prince (8), Tiger Beetle (10) 3:50 Quietness (1), Flash Bardot (3) 4:25 Jaramillo (5), Way Of Life (1), Goblet Of Fire (9), Grey Fox (13) 4:55 Rocking Ends (4), Toca Madera (1)

1.25: So, that’s a run-through of the card at York. Elsewhere, I thought Vadream was my best bet of the day at Newmarket.

Far from disgraced in her last two starts at Group 1 level, including when four and a quarter lengths seventh to Mill Stream over C&D in the July Cup, Vadream will appreciate the recent wet spell as all three of her turf wins have come on ground described as soft or heavy. There have been plenty of non-runners there, where racing gets underway at 1.40. 1:40 Earthview (11) 2:10 Tiger Crusade (8), Equiano Springs (9), Lir Speciale (3) 2:45 American Bay (5), Sir Les Patterson (3) 3:20 The Dragon King (9), Nala Star (17), Enchanting Empress (1), Lovestruck Romeo (12) 3:55 Rage Of Bamby (8), Woodhay Wonder (10) 4:30 Diamond Bay (4), Assail (3) 5:02 Spring Bloom (1)

1.18: Loving Dave's close-up with Oisin there, feels a bit like a Love Island audition tape. With more clothes.

1.12: Marhaba The Champ has had a wind op since disappointing at Royal Ascot, his third poor run in a row given how he signed off last season. But the handicapper has given this course specialist a bit of assistance and I think he could bounce back in the Sky Bet Finale Handicap at 5.20. Robert Havlin’s quiet riding style should suit this confirmed hold-up performer and, with a Timeform pace forecast of ‘strong’, the race should be run in the manner that shows him to best effect.

13.05: The Julia Graves Roses Stakes looks trappy, and there’s lots of pace. Big Mojo ran a big race in the Gimcrack, though not as big as the winner Celandine, both of whom gave the Molecomb form of Mr Lightside a boost. Tropical Storm was very quick in the Richmond at that same Goodwood meeting, while River Seine is another speedball along with Ardennes. The horse that stood out to me as overpriced was King of Light who beat the reopposing La Bellota at Musselburgh last time and looked the type who could prove even better against faster, classier horses.

12.55: I think there’s a bet to be had in the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap at 4.10. Commanche Falls hasn’t been seen in a handicap for some time but he has been acquitting himself just fine in listed and lesser Group races and I can see him hitting the frame on the Knavesmire once more.

His record at the track includes a close second to Summerghand in this race in 2022, a third in the Duke of Clipper Stakes in 2023 and a listed race win later that season. Michael Dods reaches for first-time blinkers on Commanche Falls and the trainer has a record of 17/168 (10.12%) when fitting that headgear on horses for the first time. A third win for Summerghand would obviously raise the roof, but I felt the other to concentrate on was recent Great St Wilfrid winner Dare To Hope. The four-year-old is progressing well and I liked his fourth here in July when drawn on the wrong side of the track. His low draw today looks ideal.

Here's what his trainer Richard Fahey had to say: "He’d been a little unlucky but it went right in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon last weekend and I was so pleased to see him win that. He’s up six pounds so needs to do better still but he’s gone well here before and if low numbers remain the place be on the sprint course, well we have a handy spot."

12.45: As I detailed earlier, I’m a Yashin fan in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at 3.35. Magical Zoe, Queenstown and Epic Poet are difficult to split at the head of the betting, but it’s the last-named who gets the nod from Timeform, both on ratings and as a selection in the race.

Sky Bet Ebor Timeform Ratings

Personally, as well as Yashin, I’ll be cheering on Wise Eagle for North-East trainer Adam Nicol. It looks a tough ask off 107 doesn’t it? But he’s a credit to connections and won’t have minded the drops of rain that were falling this morning.

12.40: Shouldvbeenaring and Lake Forest - two course winners - step up in trip for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at 3.00, in which Kinross is a non-runner. Gimcrack winner Lake Forest looks the more interesting of the pair, with five of his seven siblings winning over 7f-12f. He shapes like the trip will suit, but will need to be on his best behaviour again as this old quote demonstrates. “Lake Forest just ran awfully at Newmarket. He was in a state beforehand, he was upset, he was stupid to post and he was edgy in the stalls. Today he was really calm and really good going down. We saddled him in the stables and walked him across. He'd run a very good race in the July Stakes. We'd always planned to come here and his race last time nearly put us all off but why not have a go? You couldn't fancy him really although I said to my son I thought he'd run well. I think he'll get further. Tom said he went too early today” - William Haggas, trainer. It’s a long walk across the Knavesmire for horses, but at least connections know what they’re dealing with. I’m still with the classy Audience though, runner up to Kinross in this race last year, and likely to take all the beating from the front as his price suggests.

12.33: The Melrose market is placing plenty of faith in the Haydock form with Dramatic Star and Wild Waves heading the betting, both of whom slipped/hampered each other on the bend there. Too Bossy For Us was second to Align The Stars that day and looks a little underestimated in the betting, for all he had a harder race that day. But I’m backing Spaceport from his decent draw. He’s another who should be up with the pace and I really like the way he’s progressed, beating a small but classy field of handicappers at Sandown last time on his first try at this trip last time (video below).

12.23: As you can read in the link below, I like Flight Plan in the first and think he’s a huge price to hit the frame. It’s all about the make-up of the race and that wind-factor, which I do think will help those towards the pace. My only slight concern is that he has missed the break in the past, and stumbled at the start last time, and if that happened again here from stall 1 then that could be race over early as I think he’d then use too much petrol getting to a prominent position. I was expecting See The Fire to be shorter, to be honest. Her Coronation fifth (form franked) and Nassau second stand out on the form book, and I rate her a much bigger danger than Task Force. If Phantom Flight is ridden prominently as he drops in trip then he’s a big player too. I think the return of Jack Mitchell on Enfjaar is a positive as Jim Crowley gave him too much to do at Goodwood last time and he’s the pick of the Shadwell runners.

12.15: Miraculously I tipped a winner yesterday (yes, I know) on the best York bets feature – you can check out today’s selections here.

12.10: It's also worth taking your head out of the form book to read Ben Linfoot's take on Friday's Nunthorpe win for Bradsell.

✍️ "A third European Group 1 for him, after 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹 and 𝗚𝗹𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗹’𝘀 previous successes, a cool £283,550 in the winning kitty, and all from a horse that has twice defied serious injury to make it back to the very top."



11.57: An enjoyable way to spend 10 minutes that 'Tips From The Course' video, though it's not one to say too quickly on live TV after a few pints. That new area sounds good doesn't it?

11.53: As discussed in the video above by David Ord, Michael Shinners and Ed Chamberlin, it's a blow to the race that Kinross is a non-runner in the City of York Stakes. This leaves Audience even further clear at the top of the betting, and - if Art Power comes out as expected - then he's going to get an easy lead too isn't he? Famous last words of 'can't really see him being beaten'...

11.48: Want to know what the trainers think ahead of the Ebor and other major York races?

View from the trainers ahead of the Ebor

11.38: As I mentioned earlier, the Irish have done tremendously well in the Ebor over the last decade, and it’s one of their team this year – Magical Zoe – who now heads the betting after being well-supported all morning. They also have Queenstown and Hipop de Loire prominent in the market. I’ve been digging around trying to find out if the race is still a golden ticket for the Melbourne Cup, but as of yet I’ve not found out definitively. However, one horse who looks likely to head back to Australia is yesterday’s Lonsdale Cup winner Vauban. Click here to read the race report which – as all of our reports do – includes a full replay of the race.

11.30: Richard Fahey doesn't have any runners in the Ebor, but our Sporting Life columnist still has plenty of interest on the Knavesmire this afternoon, with well-fancied contenders in both the 4.10 and 5.20 handicaps.

Our star columnist guides you through his runners

11.25: Right, then. Let’s concentrate on the excellently-sponsored (just in case the bosses are reading and saw the purple smoking jacket earlier) Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, due off at 3.35. David Ord has beavered away with a horse-by-horse guide, while the boffs at Timeform have worked out every angle – click here to get all of the info you could ever need on their free daily race pass.

Sky Bet Ebor Timeform Ratings

Personally, I’m interested in Yashin at around 20s. He was only beaten three lengths in seventh last year from exactly the same mark and I felt he was stopped in his run at a crucial stage that day, which is far from ideal for these types of stayers. He likes quick ground, has had a little wind op since his last run, and his Kyprios form stacks up well with quite a few horses who are much shorter in the betting. I think he is a knocking bet to hit the frame and I can see him taking the prize back to Ireland (5 of the last 10 winners were trained there).

11.11: 7/4, evens, 5/4, 2/7, 1/5, 8/11, 8/13, 1/4, 11/8, 4/6, 4/6, 1/6, 3/1, 2/9 The respective prices of AOB’s billion winners of the Futurity Stakes since the turn of the century. Henri Matisse is this year’s hotpot. What did you think of his Railway Stakes win below?

What did Tony Keenan make of it? Click the image below to find out (I promise it doesn’t just bring you back here, that would be cruel. Or would it? Muhahahaha)

11.05: Three Andrew Balding runners for Andy today, hoping for another good day for the Kingsclere handler. Now, if you were balding, you might - though I don’t think you should - feel the need to Cover Up with a wig. Segue.

Read day four's Best of Timeform at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival

10.58: Right, then. Where were we? Ah yes, racing. Let’s stick with the number four and check out Andrew McLaren’s Lucky 15 – just click the image below.

10.52: If you click on the image below it just brings you back to the blog, there’s no escape. 10.51: Meanwhile, I've been busy making my own range of images. Those 10 years of art class and photoshop really paid off.

10.50: The Punting Pointers team see Ben's three bets and raise it to four. This is high stakes stuff, like the poker you used to watch on channel 5 late at night before David Duchovny took his career in a different direction.

10.42: Three bets for Ben Linfoot today.

10.32: I’m yet to be asked into the Sporting Life office to have my picture taken for a similar image, but looking at a smiling Matt there has made me wonder what I would wear. It’s a top-half only job isn’t it, so I’d probably plump for a turtleneck and then a velvet jacket. I’d need to borrow both, mind you, but it’s good to stand out from the crowd. On closer inspection, that might be a grimace from Matt. I think the more you look at someone smiling the more menacing it becomes. 10.30: It’s hard to know where to begin this morning, but, like the first person picking on a Fantasy football draft, or the first piglet choosing which teat to suckle on, the advice is simple: start with the best.

10.22: The good news is that the Sportinglife tipsters have started to hit form towards the end of the week, highlighted by Matt Brocklebank’s 33/1 winner yesterday afternoon. So I’ll be sending you more links than a Scottish golfer/butcher as the day progresses in the hope that we can have several repeats of yesterday. I even fancy a few too, which is usually dangerous* As well as the Ebor at York, the Celebration Mile is the feature at Goodwood at 2.40 and action on the July Course includes a valuable sales race at 3.20 and the listed Hopeful Stakes at 3.55. Over in Ireland there’s the Aidan O’Brien benefit Futurity Stakes at 3.30 and the Debutante 35 minutes later. And it must be a bank holiday on Monday as the funfair has returned to Cartmel. It’s hard to keep up. *costly

10.12: A few notable non-runners at York already: 3:00 Kinross (4) 3:35 Alfred Boucher (15), Not So Sleepy (16) 4:45 Pearl Of Windsor (16) 10.07: I’ve never been as focused on wind as I have this week, and I’m not going to stop now. I checked the weather forecasts yesterday before taking a look at today’s cards, and I think it’s going to be another day of gusting crosswinds that might on occasion be helping at the runners’ backs, too. As a result, I’m thinking that horses relatively near the pace might be favoured. Going info below...

10.00: Good morning everyone, this is going to be busy isn’t it? Yesterday was all about overcoming adversity as Bradsell burned off his rivals to run out a ready (and well-backed) winner of the Nunthorpe, in the process becoming a poster boy for resilience following two very serious injuries earlier in his career. But today is all about stamina. Yes, I know there’s the Sky Bet Ebor over 1m6f, but the race planners must have had one glass of red wine too many when deciding on today’s fixtures, with Goodwood, Newmarket, the Curragh and York all competing for attention like clingy children pestering their parents for an ice cream. It’s almost ice cream weather today, though you might want to hold onto your cone tightly as the winds still bluster around this (sometimes) green and (occasionally) pleasant land. But, to be honest, the best place to be this Saturday is curled up on the sofa with the racing on the TV (7 races live on ITV) and the inane stream of consciousness that is this blog on another screen close by. I’m Nic Doggett, and you’ve erroneously clicked onto the Sporting Life live blog. Welcome.