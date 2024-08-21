Recap our blog of the opening day of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Juddmonte International

Recap our blog of the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York, including the Juddmonte International won by City Of Troy.

There's work to do as far as finding tomorrow's winners is concerned and most of our previews have already been published so I will bid you adieu and leave you to enjoy the wise words of our columnists and, perhaps, to reflect on a quite brilliant renewal of the Juddmonte International Stakes where City of Troy will rightly get the headlines but there's an awful lot to be excited with about Calandagan who is already gelded despite being in the infancy of his career and is, therefore, a talent that we could get to enjoy for several years to come. There's a thought that should help to keep you warm as summer turns to autumn.

Sky Bet Nursery Handicap 1713: Having just checked the draw of Managing Director, it's not great news seeing '14' next to his name in light of the two sprints that we've seen already. That said, I suppose second and third were high in the last and this is over six. Do you abandon (all hope and) those drawn high and focus purely on the low numbers or do you stick to your guns and back your fancy wherever he/she is drawn? For a regular each-way punter and hedger or bets, I'll probably look to sit on the fence and try to do a bit of both which could just end up being daft and costly, it's a road I've travelled before. Favourite Artagnan is drawn in 16 which is worse but Sex On Fire and Cayman Tai are in six and eight so the plan is to go with them and keep the high numbers in the exotics. What could possibly go wrong? Then I'll stick with the trainer records of Fahey and Ryan and throw in Moving Force and the outsider East Tyrone and hope for the best! They're at the start. Nick Luck is quite taken with the appearance of Peninsula Power and has heard that Fahey likes the colt, he's drawn in 3 but this is his first run of the season. They're loading and I wish you all well in the lucky (ha!) last. Result 1st Yes I'm Mali 12/1

2nd Artagnan 7/1

3rd Far Above The Law 9/1

4th Handcuffed 6/1 favourite

5th Moving Force 9/1 A winner and a fifth for Fahey with the former drawn in 1 whereas the second was out in 16 but James Doyle did wonders to get his mount out on the pace and across the track towards the far side where the field congregated. It looked for a long way as though he might repel all challengers only to be cut down close home by Joe Fanning.

She's absolutely bolted up 1655: Tudhope said: "A bit of a surprise. She's a good filly on her day and she's had a tremendous season, she owes the owners nothing and has been fantastic for them and she's absolutely bolted up. "She's been great and David's done a great job with her. Down at the start today, she was very quiet and I knew she'd run a big race. You kind of know with her, that's the sort of horse she is. She's got loads of ability, it's just getting it right with her. I don't know the right way of riding her, I think she just likes something to aim at, and she was ready for it today. I jumped well, Joe Fanning gave it a bit of pace and I was happy to track him and she was happy to follow and inside the three pole I was cantering and she picked up well." Tudhope has chosen to ride Blue For You in the Clipper Logistics Handicap tomorrow and had this to say about his decision. "Got a good draw this time thankfully, he never gets a good draw. He's hard to get off, I left it with David. The other horse, New Image, he has progressed a lot this season but if he's good enough for this, we don't know yet but we know Blue For You is, he loves it here. It's hard to get off him and if he turns up on his day, he's capable of winning this."

You won't see many 5f handicaps won like this! 😮 @yorkracecourse pic.twitter.com/55XwwFJD3C — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 21, 2024

Visit Irish Yearling Sale With ITM Fillies' Handicap 1630: Pat O'Donnell is still talking on Racing TV and I get the feeling he could talk all night and why not? It's obviously a huge day for the yard and as he said, an important one financially. If you can't enjoy this you're a fair curmudgeon but I do know one or two and one of them will be taking over the blog tomorrow; make sure you join him from around the same time. There's still work to be done today though with two more races on the card; it's starting to feel like it's eight races and not seven! I blame the excitement of the International, a race I thoroughly enjoyed. I was going to say that small fish taste sweet but with a prize fund of over £100k this sprint isn't exactly a small fish and those that got the early prices about Got To Love A Grey may well find this race every bit as exciting. Harry Eustace runs Boadicia and tells Tom Stanley: "She's in good form. I chucked her in a bit deep after a couple of slower races at Salisbury and Doncaster but she's pretty quick, she's won over five, some of these are dropping back from six and if you can get into a fillies' handicap worth £100k plus I think you should take your chance. We're hoping to sit on their tails and find out if we're quick enough really." The runners are on their way to post. It's an unconvinced vote for Miss Attitude for me but the market is much more convinced about the chance of Gutsy Girl who is the joint-favourite with the aforementioned GTLAG. That pair are drawn in 15 and 11 though and the low draws had a marked advantage in the first but was that just the pace angle? We're about to find out. Result 1st Star Of Lady M 13/2

2nd Gutsy Girl 9/2

3rd Jumbeau 14/1

4th Profitable Edge 10/1 The winning time was 56.85. She won't be winning a handicap again in a hurry if that form is taken literally as she's won by about five lengths. The far side had the upper hand once again and the winner did not go unbacked. That was her 41st career start and her tenth win, remarkable stuff from her, trainer David O'Meara and today's jockey Danny Tudhope. The placed horses were involved in a photo and both came from the other side of the track to the winner, the runner-up was a huge eyecatcher and connections will be hoping that the handicapper doesn't nudge her up by too much. Martin Dixon suggests there may be a track bias and that most of those drawn low didn't show their true form and that the winner may well have been flattered; it certainly seems wise to treat the form with some caution.

Sky Bet Stayers Handicap 1611: They're running for the two mile contest and Tritonic is in the lead where I don't recall seeing him before. Robert Johnson is on the rail behind him while Samui is in the first half of midfield under Jamie Spencer. The pace is called as steady and the field described as well packed. The pace is quickening, result to follow. Result 1st Extensio 14/1

2nd Samui 3/1 favourite

3rd Tritonic 14/1

4th Quantum Leap 33/1 A one-two for the Irish trainers. They've had rather a good day.

Pat O'Donnell: The story of Extensio | York Ebor Festival 2024

There were a good few live claims entering the final furlong as you might expect given the pace and it looked as though we might be in for a close finish but Extensio burst through under Joey Sheridan and won pretty comfortably. My eye was drawn to Great Bedywn who, a little ironically, found Knightswood keeping him in just when he had got rolling and needed a bit of room but I don't think it changed anything. "I don't do 8-9 very often," says Sheridan. "Pat's done a very good job with him, he doesn't have many good horses but he's trained this lad very well. I did think off 85 he'd be close but it's hard to read the form of these British handicaps." The interview was briefly interrupted by the excited trainer Pat O'Donnell running out to greet connections and telling Sheridan he had 'ice in his veins'. I'm sure ITV will post his interview to X soon as it added a touch of colour to the day. Meanwhile Weaver has an umbrella up as they wrap up their coverage, that's a little surprising and discouraging.

Find out who our man is backing on Thursday at York

I definitely thought I was going to beat him 1600: O'Brien is busy saying largely what you would expect him to say so while he runs through the list of people that contributed to City Of Troy's success, I thought I'd transcribe the words of the other jockeys in the feature, starting with Stephane Pasquier, rider of the runner-up Calandagan. "Sad. Sad because my horse give everything and the winner accelerated in front of me. No, I'm very happy. My horse did great, he had a very good turn of foot like at Ascot so I'm very happy. Definitely, when I come from outside I definitely think I'm going to beat him but he moved very well over 2400 metres and today was 2000; maybe different next time." Rab Havlin, Ambiente Friendly: "He had a good trip round, the gaps were opening. I think he might have got his tongue over the bit, that's what it seems like from two and a half to one a half." Rossa Ryan, Bluestocking: "We went a hell of a gallop, I couldn't hold my posy early. She'd be better back at a mile and a half and back in her own fillies' grade." Richard Kingscote, Ghostwriter: "Very happy with him. Ran a lovely race, got a great run round from drawn 13; very proud of him." Tom Marquand, Maljoom: "Just got a bit panicky for the first half with the blinkers on at a mile and a quarter for the first time, not really giving himself a chance to stay." Jim Crowley, Alflaila, "Jumped slower than usual and never got involved."

City of Troy (right) is too good for his rivals in the Juddmonte International

Course record 1543: A wind assisted course record for City of Troy and a performance of some substance but Weaver is bemoaning the fact that no one took him on for the lead; he had Royal Rhyme alongside and Ghostwriter in behind. That course record was lowered by over a second! Moore sounds rather more relaxed than before and has rather more to say. "There's not much point saying too much, as the boss said the last day you let the horse do the talking and he's gone out and done it again. He's an exceptional three-year-old, we had one bad day, still got the job done in the Eclipse. "It (the tactics) changed after the start. Cantering down I was following Wayne and thought (about it) at that point. He got away well and I didn't want to be taking him back, just let him use his rhythm and he travelled beautifully the whole way and I only really let his head go inside the two, he was a little bit idle but he was finding all the way to the line. He's a very talented racehorse. He's a very big engine. Good horses have to have speed and they have to stay." When asked if he was as good as he'd ridden, Moore replied: "For me yeah but there's no point me talking anymore is there? You'll all make your minds up." Weaver is sticking to his guns damning the winner with faint praise, calling the race a tactical masterclass which seems rather harsh to me. Alflaila and Docklands fell out of the stalls and were always going to struggle from there, Ambiente Friendly was undeniably disappointing but Bluestocking and Calandagan ran their races and didn't have any excuses to my eye and he beat Ghostwriter more comfortably than he did at Sandown.

HE IS A CHAMPION 👑



City Of Troy makes all in the Juddmonte International at @yorkracecourse under Ryan Moore 💪pic.twitter.com/ONBskF7lLK — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 21, 2024

Juddmonte International 1520: Bluestocking, owned by the sponsors, was supplemented and Matt Chapman caught up with her trainer Ralph Beckett as she was being saddled. "She's ready for it, she's able for it, she showed that at Ascot; looking forward to it," he said. Chapman suggested it was more the way the race was run than the trip that was relevant. "I think that's absolutely right. Hopefully they will (go fast). Rossa (Ryan) felt there was enough give (in the ground) in it for her, the first two rides he had so I don't think it's a concern. It's a tough race as it should be but I'm glad we're running." She's not for me with City Of Troy and Ghostwriter my one from the bottom and one from the top. Ruby Walsh has suggested Troy needs to blow this field away to be considered a great and there are a lot of words from O'Brien when Chapman put that to him; the question was rephrased and got a shorter response but one that carried a little more meaning. "We do our best to show him at his best, sometimes it works out and sometimes there are factors that you can't control that don't work in your favour. We always thought that he was a very special horse, he stays, he's a long stride, he's genuine, he quickens. We always felt that he was different." O'Brien will become the outright leading trainer of the Juddmonte International if he wins this renewal, he's tied on six with Sir Michael Stoute at present; his previous winners were: Japan, Australia, Declaration Of War, Rip Van Winkle, Duke of Marmalade and Giant's Causeway. Christophe Lemaire says we can ignore the last run of Japanese star Durezza, adding: "He is very talented, he's got plenty to show today and he will find the good track conditions for him, a long straight; he will be competitive." It's reported to be a quiet on course betting ring but there is some each-way support for Alflaila. Oli Bell now reporting that Bluestocking is the best backed horse in the race; you can keep her as far as I'm concerned! Circling behind the stalls, it's time to sit back and enjoy the ride. Result 1st City Of Troy 5/4 favourite

2nd Calandagan 13/2

3rd Ghostwriter 33/1

4th Bluestocking 5/1 Something of a surprise given Hans Andersen's presence but City Of Troy jumped sharply and made all. Ghostwriter was also prominent throughout and they may have just been the best positioned runners in the race. Calandagan ran a huge race coming from further back than Bluestocking but City Of Troy has proved hard to pull up once again and was well on top, winning by about a length.

He's a little bit lazy 1507: O'Brien: "Obviously the lads will make that decision (next target) but they didn't go over fast and he didn't come home well, they all joined up. It's (the Leger) definitely a possibility if the lads want to do that. We knew this race was going to set him up for either the Leger or the (Irish) Champion, we thought if we ran him in the Irish Champion he could finish in the first three or four and could go on to in the Arc so it depends what the lads want to do. "All the options are there. Ryan gave him a very good ride. He's a little bit lazy as you can see as well, lazy through the race and when he got there but you'd have to be very happy with him. Illinois is definitely a mile and six plus horse, he ran a very good race in France the last day." A seemingly subdued Moore, who perhaps has his mind on the next, said: "He's a good horse. He doesn't do a whole lot in front. I don't think he needs to go any further, he probably will get further but he doesn't have to. I was always happy really." Sky Bet left Los Angeles unchanged at 7/2 for the St Leger but he's joined at that price by Illinois who was cut from 5/1.

💪 He's tough! 𝙇𝙤𝙨 𝘼𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙨 backs up his Irish Derby triumph with victory in the @SkyBet Great Voltigeur Stakes at @yorkracecourse!@Ballydoyle | @coolmorestudpic.twitter.com/c6xv6CwMRQ — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 21, 2024

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes 1453: Irish Derby winner Los Angeles is the shortest of the five runners for this Group Two and one of three trained by Aidan O'Brien. King's Gambit is his main market rival and getting a little warm in the paddock despite a cool breeze. His trainer Harry Charlton tells ITV Racing: "A more even pace than last time is probably to the benefit of us and to the benefit of Aidan's horses as well; it would make sense that it's like that but we can't assume. "We'll learn a bit now. I don't think Mohammed Jaber is coming here thinking he wants to run in the St Leger, he's not that type of horse whereas two of the others may well be. He's never let us down, he's stepped forward every time, has grown up every race he's won and comes here in good nick and we're taking on a Derby winner and a Royal Ascot winner. William Haggas' (Space Legend) is a nice horse as well and it's a very strong contest as it should be for the money." They're putting a bling on Los Angeles, who carries a penalty, and spinning him around before they load him. He's gone in nice and quietly. Result 1st Los Angeles 5/4 favourite

2nd Illinois 7/2 King's Gambit was third, only beaten about half a length, with Space Legend only a length or so back in fourth. A good race and a good finish but it's another for O'Brien and Moore. Los Angeles is the first winner of the Voltigeur to win under a penalty since Glimpse Of Gold, second in Shergar's Derby, in the early '80s. Jason Weaver feels the winner was only just doing enough.

The Lion In Winter (centre) beats Wimbledon Hawkeye (right) and Ruling Court (left) at York

He's got the pace for a Guineas 1433: Ryan Moore wasn't in overly exuberant form but had this to say on his way back to the winner's enclosure: "He's done that nicely. He got away well and was able to do his own thing in front there and kept on well to the line. Let's say if he gets seven at York, he's got the pace for a Guineas." More ante-post quotes coming in, this time from Betfair Sportsbook who now have The Lion In Winter for the Derby at 6/1 from 12/1, 5/2 from 4/1 for the Dewhurst and 8/1 from 16/1 2000 Guineas. Aidan O'Brien: "The Curragh was his first run, Wayne loved him and he got the trip very well. He broke smart today and Ryan gave him a straightforward uncomplicated ride, they went an even gallop and he found plenty when he asked him. He looks a very nice colt and delighted for everyone. "We always thought that he would get further than seven obviously. We came here with the view that he would go back to the Goffs race and that he would get good experience by coming here. He's not short of pace and you'd imagine that he would get further, a mile and a quarter would be no problem next year and usually if they're able to do that they have the class to do that, they would be good over a mile and a half." And on Los Angeles: "He's a very uncomplicated, straightforward, easy horse. We ran him today so we had the option of going back to the Irish Champion Stakes if he wasn't going to the St Leger and the lads will see what they have for the Leger and see what way they want to go. By running today he has all the options."

He is good ✅



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 (Sea The Stars) makes it 2/2 for @Ballydoyle with victory in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at @yorkracecourse under Ryan Moore 🦁❄️pic.twitter.com/1nbYKVGje1 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 21, 2024

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes 1418: They are on the way to post for this Group Three which has attracted two potentially smart colts in Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter. The commentator is reporting that the former, the odds-on favourite, got a little bit warm in the preliminaries. He's wearing the increasingly familiar red hood on the way to post and seems to be going down quietly enough from the pictures I'm watching. He is out to even money though. It's 14/1 bar the top two with Mr Chaplin, the Goodwood nursery winner, best of the rest and they are all, now, gathered in front of the stalls. Urban Sky is getting a little worked up but it doesn't appear to have had a knock on effect. Ruling Court beginning to 'get a little bit on it' says Mick Fitz as the favourite goes behind the stalls, loading quickly. Result 1st The Lion In Winter 2/1

2nd Wimbledon Hawkeye 22/1

3rd Ruling Court Evens favourite The winning time was 1.21.58, wind assisted and a course record ITV Racing report. Always well placed on the pace, The Lion In Winter quickened nicely for Ryan Moore but had to work hard to see off a sustained challenge from the runner-up and, indeed, from Ruling Court who was further back and never looked quite as comfortable. The Lion In Winter has received a quote of 5/1 from Sky Bet for the Derby and he's also favourite for the 2000 Guineas.

JM Jungle wins the opening race of the 2024 Ebor Festival

He wasn't quite himself 1404: "He ran incredibly well last year (in this race) and we came off the pitch that day thinking if we were drawn low we might have won and I was delighted when his draw came through a couple of days ago and he was seen to really good effect today. "He travelled really sweetly, he probably hasn't travelled quite like that for a little while. He wasn't quite himself at Goodwood, John told me he wasn't happy with him in the preliminaries, it was a warm day and I think he got a little bit stewed up. He was very calm in the parade ring and we saw the benefit of that in the race. "I was actually surprised how handy he was and how comfortably he was travelling. This was the big day! Very much job done. I'm sure there are other races here but maybe the Portland as well." Some reaction there from Sean Quinn, speaking to Lydia Hislop on Racing TV.

💥 𝙅𝙈 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚 strikes first at the @SkyBet Ebor Festival at @yorkracecourse, under @jasonhart13!



✅ Third in the Symphony Group Handicap last year, he lands the spoils this year for the @johnquinnracing team!pic.twitter.com/hobxRgMQoe — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 21, 2024

Symphony Group Handicap 1347: There's good money for Looking For Lynda as they load, he is 8/1. Timeform forecast a very strong pace and believe that could count against the Karl Burke-trained runner. The large field is going in pretty calmly and swiftly; good luck. Result 1st JM Jungle 10/1

2nd Jordan Electrics 20/1

3rd Looking For Lynda 8/1

4th Democracy Dilemma 11/1

5th Shagraan 5/1 The winning time was 1.02:15. The middle to far side dominated that contest and had a clear advantage from a relatively early stage. The winner was drawn in 6, the second broke from 7 and the third from stall 2. Bergerac led home those on the far side from stall 19. I'd best mention the connections of the winner who is trained by the Quinns and was ridden by Jason Hart. It's a first Ebor winner for the stable under their joint licence. Martin Dixon has suggested that 'at a glance' the ready to win horse in behind is Vintage Clarets although he will need a bit more cut in the ground.

💬 "At 16/1 with the extra places he looks a solid each-way bet"



👀 @DaveOrd and @Franmberry with their fancies in the opening sprint handicap at @yorkracecourse this afternoon... pic.twitter.com/UFYOpfCnZv — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 21, 2024

Super seven 1342: Those are the number of places on offer with Sky Bet in the Symphony Group Handicap and I feel as though I might need all of them and a few more. However, I've opted to stick with Bergerac who doesn't appear among the selections of Punting Pointers, Ben Linfoot or Matt Brocklebank for this race. Robert Cowell is pleased with Democracy Dilemma but is worried that he might be more of a four and a half furlong horse than a five and a half furlong horse; he's also got the steadier of top-weight. I don't hold out any hopes for Pocklington but I'm interested to see how he goes. He looked decent when winning his first two starts and has been quite highly tried since, contesting a Listed race and a Group One. He makes his handicap debut having had a wind operation and it's quite hard to know what to expect. Holkham Bay is thriving and William Knight, speaking after his charge won at Ascot, had hopes that he could make up into a Stewards' Cup type of horse next season. He's won his last two and so, too, has the three-year-old Pilgrim but the pair are drawn in 22 and 20 which is a likely negative. Jm Jungle, another with course form, has attracted support. He was a shade disappointing at Goodwood last time but his good course record and declining handicap mark have obviously tempted a few in.

It's City Of Troy by a distance 1324: "Basing your betting on trainer and jockey comments can be a very risky business but I do buy Aidan’s suggestion that the Eclipse was run on “specialist ground” and the fact that a cautious operator like Ryan Moore stated that he expected City Of Troy to win by double digits is another intriguing angle." So writes Graham Cunningham in his World Pool preview which is an interesting read regardless of whether that's a path you intend to tread or not. And his conclusion on the International? Well, I'll leave you to read it if you haven't done so already but I am firmly hoping that the day one headline act delivers the headlines. The clock is ticking down to the opening sprint for which Shagraan, who has collateral form with the well backed Got To Love A Grey, is the market leader. Shagraan featured among the Paddy Power market movers (prices about an hour old) having been trimmed by a point to 6/1. The firm's other movers of note are: 1500: Los Angeles 11/8 from 6/4

1535: Bluestocking 6/1 from 9s,Calandagan 7/1 from 15/2 & Israr 16/1 from 20s

1610 Samui 4/1 from 5s

1645 Star Of Lady M 9/1 from11s

1720 Cayman Tai 7/1 from 15/2

Up for the Cup 1307: I touched on the quality of the field for this year's Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and there could be a good reason for that. It's been brought to my attention (thanks Matt) that the seven furlong Group Three is now a 'win and in' for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf and I just wonder if that incentive has encouraged the connections of The Lion In Winter and Ruling Court to roll the dice in this particular contest. The Acomb is one of only three win and in races for that particular contest alongside the KPMG Champions Juvenile on Irish Champions Weekend and the Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp. The Acomb is also relatively unusual given the Timeform ratings attained by the two principals after just a career start apiece and it may come as no surprise to learn that both Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter carry the 'P' denoting that they are open to plenty of improvement.

Managing expectations 1253: The card doesn't get off to the easiest of starts and it doesn't end with the easiest of races either but I'm sure those of you who have put in the hard yards have the answer to the Sky Bet Nursery Handicap. I was drawn to Managing Director with the booking of Silvestre de Sousa taking the eye in particular. De Sousa hasn't ridden for Bryan Smart for a good few years but had a decent record for the stable back in the day. Managing Director took a backwards step at Ayr but had shown up well on his first two runs, notably when third at Beverley when a length off Group winner Big Mojo. Handcuffed has already run in pattern company but she might have been biting off more than she could chew on that occasion and handicapping may help to show her in a better light. I don't feel as though she's been missed in the market though and of the leading contenders, I'd be more inclined to side with Artagnan who has already prevailed in the cut and thrust of a nursery. It's been a few years since Richard Fahey last won this race (2015 and 2016) but he's hit the frame a few times since and all of his three runners are worth at least a cursory second glance as a result while Kevin Ryan (won it in 2020) is another whose runners regularly trouble the judge and it's interesting, to me at least, that he relies on East Tyrone. Hollie Doyle is not a 'go to' jockey for the stable (0 from 9) but is obviously a highly talented rider and a good booking. East Tyrone was gelded after winning over course and distance on easy ground but the operation didn't immediately do the trick as he was a beaten favourite at Newcastle on his return. Cheekpieces are now tried and others have stronger claims but I'm loathe to rule him out completely given the stable's decent race record; perhaps they just don't have any suitable candidates this year?

Grand designs 1236: Talking of previous winners, Designer has won the last two renewals of the Visit Irish Yearling Sale With ITM Fillies' Handicap but will have to give weight away all round to complete the hat-trick. It's her first run of the season and she returns in a tongue tie off the back of a breathing operation. Got To Love A Grey has been one of the more notable market movers following a close second at Goodwood but it feels as though that boat has sailed with regards to her price at any rate. The unexposed Gutsy Girl is of obvious interest even though this is a first run at five but I'm reluctant to desert Miss Attitude. She was unable to see off the challenge of Tatterstall at Goodwood but that race was run in a rattling quick time, as many were that week, and this track should play to her strengths. She's returned from an absence to enjoy a fine season and although that is reflected in her handicap mark, there may be enough left in the locker to supplement her Haydock win in June.

🇫🇷👀



Play it again 1210: Bergerac is not the only Kevin Ryan trained runner on the card attempting to win a race for the second time as Forza Orta won last year's renewal of the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap. He's lower in the handicap this time around but that's in part as he failed to respond to the fitting of cheekpieces at Goodwood last time. The headgear has been quickly dispensed with and he's back at a track he obviously performs at; there are question marks but he was sixth in the Northumberland Plate prior to that and a repeat should see him in the mix. Bergerac runs in the opener as does Holkham Bay, a winner at the Shergar Cup at Ascot the other week. Samui, favourite for this race, was a reserve for the Shergar Cup and didn't get a run but he would have been a leading contender if he had got in and the top-weight has been well backed to take this prize back to Ireland. Samui has made quite the impression since being switched to the Flat by Gordon Elliott and I'm in no great rush to take on this unexposed and progressive individual who tops the market. Only one of the last 10 favourites has obliged but horses towards the top of the market have dominated this race with only two returned at double figures and I'm fairly underwhelmed by those at prices. Goodwood eyecatcher Kingswood aside, pretty obvious claims are held by Great Bedwyn who bustled up Align The Stars and Ebor hopeful Fairbanks in the same race last month. For all that the Johnston runner looked unlucky I don't think it's certain that he will reverse the form here with the Hannon runner also doing well to come from off the pace and shaping as though this further step up in trip would suit. He's the one that interests me most against, or alongside, Samui.

Ruling Court 🆚 The Lion In Winter



A two horse race in the Acomb Stakes? @Franmberry and @DaveOrd have their say... pic.twitter.com/RcGnd4zVJo — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 21, 2024

Court verdict 1147: Most races have good years and fallow years I suppose and that is true of the Acomb Stakes where a quick glance at the recent winners has Chaldean and Phoenix Of Spain as names that spring readily to mind but less so the likes of Perpetuum and Royal Patronage. The odds-on favourite for this year's renewal is Ruling Court, an impressive winner of a Sandown maiden last month and the current ante-post favourite for the 2000 Guineas. A costly breeze-up purchase for Godolphin, this is obviously a marked step up in grade but his form has been franked and he looks exciting. There's obviously very little evidence to work with and perhaps that has contributed to the poor record of favourite's in this race which has seen only one oblige in the last decade and that was a 4/1 joint-favourite to boot. A tick in the positive column, though, comes from the good record of winners that have come straight to this race from maiden and novice races.

Ruling Court also has to contend with a runner from Ballydoyle in The Lion In Winter, a son of Sea The Stars. Second string on debut at the Curragh, he won a typically informative maiden with something to spare and obviously hails from a yard with plenty of depth. This race may just have attracted two above average colts. That hasn't prevented Ben Linfoot from selecting one of their rivals and I don't suppose there will be too many marked drifters with three places on offer for the each-way players. The two Goodwood winners are of interest with Mr Chaplin doing well to win from a high draw in a nursery having finished in midfield in the Coventry Stakes - which is beginning to work out quite well - prior to that. I'm more interested in Jouncy who was really well supported when winning a maiden over six furlongs. In the post-race debriefs Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding felt they'd got away with it over that trip and that their colt would prove a far better proposition over seven furlongs, the trip he tackles today. He's obviously well regarded and I'm hopeful that he can make the frame but he's a slightly less enticing prospect with the two big colts from the powerhouse stables dominating the market.

Bitter sweet symphony 1136: There's a hugely competitive start to proceedings with the Symphony Group Handicap which looks far too complex a puzzle for me to work out but fortunately this sort of race is meat and drink to Messrs Brocklebank and Linfoot and it's no surprise that the pair have put up selections in the sprint. I do like course form at York and there are plenty of candidates boasting that credential with seven time track winner Copper Knight foremost among them. It's stretching it to think he can win this race for a second time at the age of 10 and I'm more interested in the claims of another former winner of this contest in Bergerac. He ran well enough here over six furlongs last time, although he did hang, and he's reasonably enough handicapped. His high draw could be a hindrance though with low numbers often favoured on the sprint course at York although that wasn't the case last year when stalls 12, 9, 19 and 20 led the field home.

SkyBet Ebor Festival - Tips from the course - Day One at York

The one for the money 1120: Niall Hannity has been chatting to Michael Shinners of Sky Bet about today's card and here's a quick run through of that firm's market movers. Vintage Clarets has been well backed in the opener despite Richard Fahey's concerns about the ground. In the Acomb Stakes Ruling Court has gone odds-on with main market rival The Lion In Winter drifting accordingly. Illinois has been 'relatively well backed' in the Voltigeur while Bluestocking (5s from 8s) is the one for the money in the Juddmonte International where Sky Bet are paying four places. There are six places on offer in the Stayers' handicap where Knightswood is 11/2 from 7/1, he was a huge eyecatcher at Glorious Goodwood last time but this is a very, very different track. Got To Love A Grey has halved in price for the fillies' spring while in the last there are three names to note with Far Above The Law, Artagnan and Managing Director all attracting support of varying amounts.

Best of Timeform at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival

Great claims 1104: The Sky Bet Great Voltigeur is a renowned trial for the St Leger and this year's renewal should have an impact on the ante-post market for Doncaster with Los Angeles and Illinois prominent in the betting for Doncaster with only stablemate Jan Brueghel ahead of them. Los Angeles has to give weight away all round so could still lose and emerge as the best horse in the race but the Epsom third and Irish Derby winner should go close to winning this contest. He got very worked up before the Derby and was a little better in that regard last time when showing admirable battling qualities to see off Ambiente Friendly, Sunway et al. He's the mount of Ryan Moore, ahead of Illinois and Euphoric, who told Betfair: "We carry a penalty for that (Irish Derby win), but he sets the standard here and the trip and track will play to his strengths. He's done everything asked of him so far and this is a nice stepping stone to autumn targets. The Harry Charlton trained King's Gambit is an interesting runner. He may have been unsuited by how the races were run on his last two starts so there could be more to come from him. Illinois won the Queens Vase over 1m6f but he handled the drop back to 1m4f well in the Grand Prix de Paris. I thought that was in really decent effort and he has a legitimate chance in his own right." King's Gambit was unlucky at Royal Ascot and then had to settle for second again - behind Alflaila - in the Sky Bet York Stakes which was run at a nonsense of a pace. He should get a proper pace in this contest but that will test his stamina on this first run over a new distance and he's not a cast iron stayer. He is, though, the selection of one of Timeform's leading lights and you can read why by clicking on the image above.

📊🏆 Here’s how the field measure up on the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings ahead of a fascinating renewal of the Juddmonte International at @yorkracecourse this afternoon.



🔝City of Troy sits 3lb clear of his rivals, with potential for more to come… pic.twitter.com/FM8RrExFaw — Timeform (@Timeform) August 21, 2024

Nun better 1050: Breaking away from today's racing and declarations are in for Friday where there will be a compelling renewal of the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes and round three between Asfoora and Big Evs. The Australian mare bettered Big Evs at Royal Ascot but the tables were turned at Goodwood where Asfoora did carry a penalty. Connections have always expected York to be the track that most suits Asfoora. Goodwood third Believing is also amongst the 14 declared for the five-furlong Group One, with Adam West’s defending champion Live In The Dream and last year’s third, Bradsell, also in the mix. It should be a race to savour.

Aidan O'Brien: City Of Troy & The York Ebor Festival team

International stars 1035: We might as well dive straight into that Juddmonte International and start with City Of Troy. O'Brien has said that he could be the best horse he has ever trained and so much was expected of him going into the Guineas only for the son of Justify to suffer a much-talked about flop. City Of Troy put the record straight in the Derby in no uncertain style, galloping right through the line, and went on to win the Eclipse despite conditions being against him. The way O'Brien talks about his horses has been the subject of some mirth and scepticism but he is always interesting to listen to and I'm a believer. I expected him to be odds-on today and hope we see a performance for the ages. It's great news that we've got a large field, particularly if you're keen to oppose the favourite or are ambivalent about his price and / or chance. Bluestocking makes minimum appeal with Emily Upjohn not at her best this season and the King George easy enough to pick holes in. I do like Ambiente Friendly but he's travelled strongly into contention at Epsom and the Curragh without really delivering as much as looked likely. Perhaps it was the trip stretching him and perhaps too much use was made of him last time but there are obviously doubts about his finishing effort as a result so he's easily enough overlooked at around 8/1.

At similar odds I'm more interested in Calandagan who was wildly impressive at Ascot but only one of the previous 22 winners hadn't previously run in a Group One. I'm not sure I'd want to get too hung up on that statistic and for all he'd be an atypical winner, he's an atypical runner. The Japanese runner Durezza has to be considered if only because Japanese horses have fared so well internationally but the two I'm interested in are Maljoon and Ghostwriter with the latter preferred. Maljoom took a big step back in the right direction in the Sussex Stakes and shapes as though this trip will suit but he's a similar price to Ghostwriter who has no doubts on that score and is another who hasn't had things go his way this season. He ran a perfectly decent race to be fourth in the Guineas, shaping as though in need of a stiffer test and although he got that in France, the ground was probably on the easy side of him. The same was true in the Eclipse, as it was for City Of Troy, where he was only beaten two lengths into third and I'd expect to see an improved performance on this quicker ground. I think there's a lot to like about Ghostwriter and the 25/1 makes plenty of appeal.

Join us for Day One of the @skybet Ebor Festival, on a day that will be forever known for many as ‘Frankel Day’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BYcs6KJSCW — York Racecourse (@yorkracecourse) August 21, 2024