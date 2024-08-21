Follow the action live on day two of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Yorkshire Oaks

Follow the action live on day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York, including the Yorkshire Oaks.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Live Blog! 13.04: Cheese and tomato ketchup in case you were wondering. 13.00: It’s happened. First the wheat, then the milk, and now the back has gone. I was reaching for the toastie machine (yes I'm stuck in the 1980s) and it appears that years of an awful golf swing, hunching over a keyboard, and lifting heavy machinery without bending my knees has come back to haunt me. Don’t fear though, I’ve got my toasties and ibuprofen and will crack on until after the final race at 5.20.

12.47: I’ll continue looking at today’s York card in a little while, but I’m getting peckish and I don’t want to get hangry. The decs are in for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor so here is David Ord’s rundown of the 22 runners hoping to take top spot and earn a ticket to the Melbourne Cup.

12.45: Unfortunately there is to be no well-fancied big-race runner for Adrian Nicholls, as Maw Lam is a non-runner in the Goffs race at 2.25. She is joined by Misty Sky who doesn’t go. The race is a good advert for buying a horse from the Goff sales at the end of this month. Favourite Arizona Blaze cost £82,000 and has already won over £100k. He has a penalty to shoulder as he bids to add the first prize of nearly a quarter of a million. Richard Hannon and William Haggas have both done exceptionally well in this race – targeting it with regularity – and the former is represented by Vintage Stakes fifth An Outlaw’s Grace. His owners are a canny bunch and I’m expecting a big run and plenty of encouragement from the sidelines. I’m also interested in Bear Kode at a price. He travelled strongly when winning at Newcastle, the form of his Carlisle second looks solid, and his trainer Adrian Keatley has consistently shown that he can do the business with big-priced juveniles.

12.30: You may have missed it in amongst the detritus of the rest of the blog, but I did mention earlier that I liked one today. That horse is Time For Sandals, which comes up in the opener at 1.50. She impressed me when coming from a fair way back to make a winning debut at Kempton in June, quickening well to get in a position to challenge before appearing to go again to put the race to bed late on. Runner-up Jouncy won her next start, while the third Original Outlaw went close at Goodwood and has a leading chance in the nursery later today. I know Jouncy didn’t do much for the form in the Acomb yesterday, but it looks solid enough.

Then things didn’t quite go to plan for Time For Sandals in the Super Sprint, finding herself a little too far back on her first start over the minimum trip before making eye-catching headway into a challenging position. Her effort to get near the lead seemed to tell late on as she flattened out slightly, but I was still impressed, as were the clockwatchers at Timeform who allotted her a Sectional Flag. Furthermore, sectionals show that she recorded three of the fastest furlongs (2,4 and 5). The step back up to six furlongs today looks ideal, and I can see her running a huge race at around 12/1 as long as she doesn’t have too much ground to make up. Hopefully the crosswind will help on that front, for all I'd probably prefer a headwind. Clearly, Queen Mary winner Leovanni is a big player, though I think I’m right in saying that Lucky Kristale (2013) was the last winner to carry a penalty to success, though I must confess that I haven’t trawled the results to see how many tried. The money for Albany and Duchess of Cambridge third Heavens Gate looks significant, but it may be influenced somewhat by what happened in the group races yesterday, and I don’t think any of the horses at the top of the betting look unbeatable. Ben Linfoot had similar thoughts and told me he nearly tipped Time For Sandals, but he bottled it*. *my words

12.10: Here's the latest from Ryan Moore, fresh from his Group-race-treble on Wednesday. More words from the leading jockey than usual, too.

Ryan Moore all smiles on City Of Troy - click here for Thursday's column.

We can also reflect on the words of Aidan O’Brien who described City of Troy as “the best I've ever trained”. Whoever had that on the Ballymore Bingo game, well done. Check out Andrew Asquith’s big-race report here – we'll have more of those throughout the course of today – as well as David Ord’s reflections on what was a belting start to the week.

12.00: Right, I think that’s all the previews done for now. I’ll try to keep you updated with all of our tipping team selections throughout the course of the afternoon.

Our star columnist guides you through his runners on Thursday

Now it’s time to check out the views of our columnist Richard Fahey – who struck yesterday with Yes I’m Mali in the nursery - with a guide to his runners on the second day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

11.50: Have you ever bet into the World Pool? I’m not sure I have, though I have bet on most things, so there is a chance. Here is how to do it via Betfair, and you can get some sage advice from Hong Kong regular Graham Cunningham on which horses to include by clicking here.

11.40: Now, the last time I was tasked with steering this blog, Andrew McLaren had four placed horses in his Lucky 15. I’m going to copy him today, but do them in an each-way multiple because I can’t handle any more heartbreak today after the milk incident and the wheat incident. These things always come in threes don’t they?

Check out the latest mutiple bet selections from Andrew McLaren.

SPOILER ALERT! One of Andy’s selections is Emily Upjohn in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at 3.35. She has so much to prove now, doesn’t she? I rewatched her 2022 Musidora win last night, and what struck me that she was keen on that day as she perpetually seems to be these days. But she still demolished that field as her price suggested she would. After three defeats this year, it’s easy to forget that she has added two Group 1 wins since her subsequent (agonizing) second in the Oaks. So, what do you do about a problem like Emily Upjohn? For me, it’s go back to basics. If she’s too keen in behind runners, then just send her to the front from the start. It worked exceptionally well with stablemate Running Lion when they decided to engage similar tactics in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot and it feels a bit like a last chance saloon with Emily Upjohn. It would also mean that jockey Kieran Shoemark - who received plenty of stick after the Nassau - could commit to positive tactics rather than having to fight his mount. There isn’t an abundance of pace in the field (assuming that Hector Crouch again holds up You Got To Me) and I’d love to see Shoemark bounce Emily Upjohn out from stall two ahead of Port Fairy who is out in eight. I wonder what connections have to say ahead of the race...

What the trainers say on day two of the Ebor Festival.

11.25: Some market movers now. Heavens Gate is very strong at the head of the betting for the Lowther, clear favourite now ahead of Leovanni, while Arizona Blaze is being backed to win his share of Harry’s cash in the following race. Both races feature in the Best of Timeform selections, which you can check out by clicking the image below.

Best of Timeform at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival

A couple of important non-runners (Fairy Glen and Sea Just In Time) in the Galtres Stakes at 4.10 have impacted the market which is now headed by the progressive Karmology. Queen’s Reign is out of the finale, but that market still looks a very open one.

11.17: I’ve just realised that I could do a more in-depth of drinking establishments in York and call it Pinting Pointers. Suspect it hasn’t been copyrighted... 11.15: Rory Delargy and David Massey are back with a look ahead to today's action on day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York. I copied and pasted that, not because I’m lazy, but because I’m efficient. Though me typing all that wasn’t efficient. It’s amazing how quickly these things can turn around.

Check out the latest preview on day two of the Ebor Festival

11.05: I particularly liked this line from Matt - “I’m keen not to over-think the draw at York this week” - which is an easy thing to do, isn’t it? For information purposes, the stalls are located as follows. Stalls: 5f, 5f89y, 6f and 1m4f - centre; remainder - inside rail. Two of Matt’s selections are in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes and, you’ll be staggered to read, I didn’t have a clue what that name was all about. At first (and after some consultation with the legal department) I thought it might be in recognition of the number of cliches used in his career by Harry Redknapp, but it’s actually a renaming of The Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes, a race launched in 1998 by the late Goffs Chairman. Past winners of what was at one time Europe's richest two-year-old race include Acclamation, Dark Angel, Tasleet and Wootton Bassett to name just a few. This year's Premier Yearling Sale takes place on 29-30 August. Wonder if they have an orange sticker section?

10.55: I suspect Matt Brocklebank doesn’t waffle as much about the wind in his latest Value Bet column. It feels about the right time for a coffee break so I’m going to check out his Thursday bets now.

Click here to read Matt Brocklebank's best value bets for Thursday

10.48: Just found myself going down a slight rabbit hole by googling if the world is getting windier. Recent research indicates that winds have picked up over the past two decades. On average, wind speeds have increased by approximately 5 percent. This is a significant change compared to the previous stilling of winds observed from 1978 to 2010. The farmer combined the field next to us yesterday and I got a faceful of wheat chaff when I opened the door this morning. Still, better chaff than chafe. Said no-one ever. 10.41: Textbook from Ord. Me: Are you at York today? DO: I am sir. Very windy. York not me He's not convincing anyone. I like a horse today, but the tailwind aspect of yesterday did have me worried, however I think the crosswind might play in it's favour. Bullishness rising. 10.40: Luckily for the ladies heading to York racecourse this afternoon, there’s one less thing to worry about as Ben Linfoot has yet again angered all his colleagues by swanning off during one of the biggest race meetings of the Flat season. He’s at a wedding today, but has been busy, picking out his best bets for this afternoon. Click the pic below to find out more.

Ben Linfoot - who will hopefully be dressed smarter than this at the wedding - picks out his best bets on Thursday

10.30: Now, for our female readership – both of you – some advice. Wear pants today. I mean, that also applies to men too. Everyone wear pants. Because it’s going to be windy again according to TurfTrax. “sunny intervals in afternoon with a strong westerly cross wind, 20 degrees” So that’s a serious cross wind, because the home straight on the Knavesmire is basically south to north. And, there, my friends, endeth today’s lesson

10.20: For those wondering, the two course records were the much-publicised City of Troy in the Juddmonte International and a new juvenile course record by The Lion In Winter in the Acomb. He won the battle of the Timeform Large P’s (no jokes please) by seeing off Ruling Court, with Wimbledon Hawkeye splitting the pair. Couldn’t think of a suitable pun. Standards slipping.

10.15: Right, then. An early morning going update, which is fairly important given the fast times yesterday (two course records) which were all aided by a rather generous tailwind. Which way is it blowing today? I’m going to ask Dave Ord that all-important-question in due course, but for now, here’s the state of the green stuff underfoot. It's good to firm after a dry night and 2mm of watering. Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "We might catch an odd shower this morning, possibly 10-11am, but the cloud is to break up and be bright this afternoon. The wind will swing round to a westerly and moderate slightly. "We irrigated with 2mm last night. We lost 2.5mm during racing in evapotranspiration which was a bit more than I expected. It was cool and cloudy but the wind would account for that as well. We're still good to firm.”

Good Morning! 10.00 on the dot: Good morning everyone! Welcome along to Thursday’s live Sporting Life blog, with day two of York’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival upon us. I'm Nic Doggett. I’ll be honest, the day can only improve for me, as I’ve just spilt a bowl of very milky bran flakes all over my desk. I wouldn’t mind, but I don’t even like them, and only reached for them as some sort of token effort at healthy living. The doctors don’t warn you about that do they? Anyway, enough about my own incompetence. And a neat segue to the work of Ian Ogg who covered yesterday’s opening card with his usual aplomb. You can catch up with all of day one’s reaction by heading over to our Ebor Review, which admittedly does sound a bit like a Camra magazine covering the pubs inside the city walls. I still get back to my hometown of York occasionally, though not enough to fully recommend any drinking spots these days, though it’s hard to beat the Slip Inn just off Bishopthorpe Road.

