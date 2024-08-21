Follow our blog of the opening day of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Juddmonte International

Follow our blog of the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York, including the Juddmonte International.

It's City Of Troy by a distance 1324: "Basing your betting on trainer and jockey comments can be a very risky business but I do buy Aidan’s suggestion that the Eclipse was run on “specialist ground” and the fact that a cautious operator like Ryan Moore stated that he expected City Of Troy to win by double digits is another intriguing angle." So writes Graham Cunningham in his World Pool preview which is an interesting read regardless of whether that's a path you intend to tread or not. And his conclusion on the International? Well, I'll leave you to read it if you haven't done so already but I am firmly hoping that the day one headline act delivers the headlines. The clock is ticking down to the opening sprint for which Shagraan, who has collateral form with the well backed Got To Love A Grey, is the market leader. Shagraan featured among the Paddy Power market movers (prices about an hour old) having been trimmed by a point to 6/1. The firm's other movers of note are: 1500: Los Angeles 11/8 from 6/4

1535: Bluestocking 6/1 from 9s,Calandagan 7/1 from 15/2 & Israr 16/1 from 20s

1610 Samui 4/1 from 5s

1645 Star Of Lady M 9/1 from11s

1720 Cayman Tai 7/1 from 15/2

Up for the Cup 1307: I touched on the quality of the field for this year's Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and there could be a good reason for that. It's been brought to my attention (thanks Matt) that the seven furlong Group Three is now a 'win and in' for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf and I just wonder if that incentive has encouraged the connections of The Lion In Winter and Ruling Court to roll the dice in this particular contest. The Acomb is one of only three win and in races for that particular contest alongside the KPMG Champions Juvenile on Irish Champions Weekend and the Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp. The Acomb is also relatively unusual given the Timeform ratings attained by the two principals after just a career start apiece and it may come as no surprise to learn that both Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter carry the 'P' denoting that they are open to plenty of improvement.

Managing expectations 1253: The card doesn't get off to the easiest of starts and it doesn't end with the easiest of races either but I'm sure those of you who have put in the hard yards have the answer to the Sky Bet Nursery Handicap. I was drawn to Managing Director with the booking of Silvestre de Sousa taking the eye in particular. De Sousa hasn't ridden for Bryan Smart for a good few years but had a decent record for the stable back in the day. Managing Director took a backwards step at Ayr but had shown up well on his first two runs, notably when third at Beverley when a length off Group winner Big Mojo. Handcuffed has already run in pattern company but she might have been biting off more than she could chew on that occasion and handicapping may help to show her in a better light. I don't feel as though she's been missed in the market though and of the leading contenders, I'd be more inclined to side with Artagnan who has already prevailed in the cut and thrust of a nursery. It's been a few years since Richard Fahey last won this race (2015 and 2016) but he's hit the frame a few times since and all of his three runners are worth at least a cursory second glance as a result while Kevin Ryan (won it in 2020) is another whose runners regularly trouble the judge and it's interesting, to me at least, that he relies on East Tyrone. Hollie Doyle is not a 'go to' jockey for the stable (0 from 9) but is obviously a highly talented rider and a good booking. East Tyrone was gelded after winning over course and distance on easy ground but the operation didn't immediately do the trick as he was a beaten favourite at Newcastle on his return. Cheekpieces are now tried and others have stronger claims but I'm loathe to rule him out completely given the stable's decent race record; perhaps they just don't have any suitable candidates this year?

Grand designs 1236: Talking of previous winners, Designer has won the last two renewals of the Visit Irish Yearling Sale With ITM Fillies' Handicap but will have to give weight away all round to complete the hat-trick. It's her first run of the season and she returns in a tongue tie off the back of a breathing operation. Got To Love A Grey has been one of the more notable market movers following a close second at Goodwood but it feels as though that boat has sailed with regards to her price at any rate. The unexposed Gutsy Girl is of obvious interest even though this is a first run at five but I'm reluctant to desert Miss Attitude. She was unable to see off the challenge of Tatterstall at Goodwood but that race was run in a rattling quick time, as many were that week, and this track should play to her strengths. She's returned from an absence to enjoy a fine season and although that is reflected in her handicap mark, there may be enough left in the locker to supplement her Haydock win in June.

Play it again 1210: Bergerac is not the only Kevin Ryan trained runner on the card attempting to win a race for the second time as Forza Orta won last year's renewal of the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap. He's lower in the handicap this time around but that's in part as he failed to respond to the fitting of cheekpieces at Goodwood last time. The headgear has been quickly dispensed with and he's back at a track he obviously performs at; there are question marks but he was sixth in the Northumberland Plate prior to that and a repeat should see him in the mix. Bergerac runs in the opener as does Holkham Bay, a winner at the Shergar Cup at Ascot the other week. Samui, favourite for this race, was a reserve for the Shergar Cup and didn't get a run but he would have been a leading contender if he had got in and the top-weight has been well backed to take this prize back to Ireland. Samui has made quite the impression since being switched to the Flat by Gordon Elliott and I'm in no great rush to take on this unexposed and progressive individual who tops the market. Only one of the last 10 favourites has obliged but horses towards the top of the market have dominated this race with only two returned at double figures and I'm fairly underwhelmed by those at prices. Goodwood eyecatcher Kingswood aside, pretty obvious claims are held by Great Bedwyn who bustled up Align The Stars and Ebor hopeful Fairbanks in the same race last month. For all that the Johnston runner looked unlucky I don't think it's certain that he will reverse the form here with the Hannon runner also doing well to come from off the pace and shaping as though this further step up in trip would suit. He's the one that interests me most against, or alongside, Samui.

Court verdict 1147: Most races have good years and fallow years I suppose and that is true of the Acomb Stakes where a quick glance at the recent winners has Chaldean and Phoenix Of Spain as names that spring readily to mind but less so the likes of Perpetuum and Royal Patronage. The odds-on favourite for this year's renewal is Ruling Court, an impressive winner of a Sandown maiden last month and the current ante-post favourite for the 2000 Guineas. A costly breeze-up purchase for Godolphin, this is obviously a marked step up in grade but his form has been franked and he looks exciting. There's obviously very little evidence to work with and perhaps that has contributed to the poor record of favourite's in this race which has seen only one oblige in the last decade and that was a 4/1 joint-favourite to boot. A tick in the positive column, though, comes from the good record of winners that have come straight to this race from maiden and novice races.

Ruling Court also has to contend with a runner from Ballydoyle in The Lion In Winter, a son of Sea The Stars. Second string on debut at the Curragh, he won a typically informative maiden with something to spare and obviously hails from a yard with plenty of depth. This race may just have attracted two above average colts. That hasn't prevented Ben Linfoot from selecting one of their rivals and I don't suppose there will be too many marked drifters with three places on offer for the each-way players. The two Goodwood winners are of interest with Mr Chaplin doing well to win from a high draw in a nursery having finished in midfield in the Coventry Stakes - which is beginning to work out quite well - prior to that. I'm more interested in Jouncy who was really well supported when winning a maiden over six furlongs. In the post-race debriefs Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding felt they'd got away with it over that trip and that their colt would prove a far better proposition over seven furlongs, the trip he tackles today. He's obviously well regarded and I'm hopeful that he can make the frame but he's a slightly less enticing prospect with the two big colts from the powerhouse stables dominating the market.

Bitter sweet symphony 1136: There's a hugely competitive start to proceedings with the Symphony Group Handicap which looks far too complex a puzzle for me to work out but fortunately this sort of race is meat and drink to Messrs Brocklebank and Linfoot and it's no surprise that the pair have put up selections in the sprint. I do like course form at York and there are plenty of candidates boasting that credential with seven time track winner Copper Knight foremost among them. It's stretching it to think he can win this race for a second time at the age of 10 and I'm more interested in the claims of another former winner of this contest in Bergerac. He ran well enough here over six furlongs last time, although he did hang, and he's reasonably enough handicapped. His high draw could be a hindrance though with low numbers often favoured on the sprint course at York although that wasn't the case last year when stalls 12, 9, 19 and 20 led the field home.

The one for the money 1120: Niall Hannity has been chatting to Michael Shinners of Sky Bet about today's card and here's a quick run through of that firm's market movers. Vintage Clarets has been well backed in the opener despite Richard Fahey's concerns about the ground. In the Acomb Stakes Ruling Court has gone odds-on with main market rival The Lion In Winter drifting accordingly. Illinois has been 'relatively well backed' in the Voltigeur while Bluestocking (5s from 8s) is the one for the money in the Juddmonte International where Sky Bet are paying four places. There are six places on offer in the Stayers' handicap where Knightswood is 11/2 from 7/1, he was a huge eyecatcher at Glorious Goodwood last time but this is a very, very different track. Got To Love A Grey has halved in price for the fillies' spring while in the last there are three names to note with Far Above The Law, Artagnan and Managing Director all attracting support of varying amounts.

Great claims 1104: The Sky Bet Great Voltigeur is a renowned trial for the St Leger and this year's renewal should have an impact on the ante-post market for Doncaster with Los Angeles and Illinois prominent in the betting for Doncaster with only stablemate Jan Brueghel ahead of them. Los Angeles has to give weight away all round so could still lose and emerge as the best horse in the race but the Epsom third and Irish Derby winner should go close to winning this contest. He got very worked up before the Derby and was a little better in that regard last time when showing admirable battling qualities to see off Ambiente Friendly, Sunway et al. He's the mount of Ryan Moore, ahead of Illinois and Euphoric, who told Betfair: "We carry a penalty for that (Irish Derby win), but he sets the standard here and the trip and track will play to his strengths. He's done everything asked of him so far and this is a nice stepping stone to autumn targets. The Harry Charlton trained King's Gambit is an interesting runner. He may have been unsuited by how the races were run on his last two starts so there could be more to come from him. Illinois won the Queens Vase over 1m6f but he handled the drop back to 1m4f well in the Grand Prix de Paris. I thought that was in really decent effort and he has a legitimate chance in his own right." King's Gambit was unlucky at Royal Ascot and then had to settle for second again - behind Alflaila - in the Sky Bet York Stakes which was run at a nonsense of a pace. He should get a proper pace in this contest but that will test his stamina on this first run over a new distance and he's not a cast iron stayer. He is, though, the selection of one of Timeform's leading lights and you can read why by clicking on the image above.

Nun better 1050: Breaking away from today's racing and declarations are in for Friday where there will be a compelling renewal of the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes and round three between Asfoora and Big Evs. The Australian mare bettered Big Evs at Royal Ascot but the tables were turned at Goodwood where Asfoora did carry a penalty. Connections have always expected York to be the track that most suits Asfoora. Goodwood third Believing is also amongst the 14 declared for the five-furlong Group One, with Adam West’s defending champion Live In The Dream and last year’s third, Bradsell, also in the mix. It should be a race to savour.

International stars 1035: We might as well dive straight into that Juddmonte International and start with City Of Troy. O'Brien has said that he could be the best horse he has ever trained and so much was expected of him going into the Guineas only for the son of Justify to suffer a much-talked about flop. City Of Troy put the record straight in the Derby in no uncertain style, galloping right through the line, and went on to win the Eclipse despite conditions being against him. The way O'Brien talks about his horses has been the subject of some mirth and scepticism but he is always interesting to listen to and I'm a believer. I expected him to be odds-on today and hope we see a performance for the ages. It's great news that we've got a large field, particularly if you're keen to oppose the favourite or are ambivalent about his price and / or chance. Bluestocking makes minimum appeal with Emily Upjohn not at her best this season and the King George easy enough to pick holes in. I do like Ambiente Friendly but he's travelled strongly into contention at Epsom and the Curragh without really delivering as much as looked likely. Perhaps it was the trip stretching him and perhaps too much use was made of him last time but there are obviously doubts about his finishing effort as a result so he's easily enough overlooked at around 8/1.

At similar odds I'm more interested in Calandagan who was wildly impressive at Ascot but only one of the previous 22 winners hadn't previously run in a Group One. I'm not sure I'd want to get too hung up on that statistic and for all he'd be an atypical winner, he's an atypical runner. The Japanese runner Durezza has to be considered if only because Japanese horses have fared so well internationally but the two I'm interested in are Maljoon and Ghostwriter with the latter preferred. Maljoom took a big step back in the right direction in the Sussex Stakes and shapes as though this trip will suit but he's a similar price to Ghostwriter who has no doubts on that score and is another who hasn't had things go his way this season. He ran a perfectly decent race to be fourth in the Guineas, shaping as though in need of a stiffer test and although he got that in France, the ground was probably on the easy side of him. The same was true in the Eclipse, as it was for City Of Troy, where he was only beaten two lengths into third and I'd expect to see an improved performance on this quicker ground. I think there's a lot to like about Ghostwriter and the 25/1 makes plenty of appeal.

