How we settle our golf bets

Selections are settled at general prices (three or more bookmakers) at time of publication.

We use the staking plan section of previews to highlight the best available options in order to help readers access prices quickly. Where additional places are recommended in preference to bigger prices, bets will be settled at the advised odds providing they remain widely available for 15mins.

For example, if a player is recommended at 175/1 versus a general price of 150/1, bets are settled at 150/1. If however a player is recommended at 175/1 versus a general 200/1 with fewer places, bets are settled at 175/1 providing that price or better is available for the defined period.

The ambition is to provide the fairest possible reflection of selections.