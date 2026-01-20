2026 total: -19pts
2025: +136.20pts
2024: +255.00pts
2023: +312.22pts
2022: +585.04pts
2021: +692.51pts
2020: +363.56pts
2019: -145.12pts
2018: +50.73pts
2017: +316.45pts
2016: +190.87pts
2016-2024 total: +2657.46pts
How we settle our golf bets
Selections are settled at general prices (three or more bookmakers) at time of publication.
We use the staking plan section of previews to highlight the best available options in order to help readers access prices quickly. Where additional places are recommended in preference to bigger prices, bets will be settled at the advised odds providing they remain widely available for 15mins.
For example, if a player is recommended at 175/1 versus a general price of 150/1, bets are settled at 150/1. If however a player is recommended at 175/1 versus a general 200/1 with fewer places, bets are settled at 175/1 providing that price or better is available for the defined period.
The ambition is to provide the fairest possible reflection of selections.
January -19pts
Sony Open (Jan 15-18) - 1pt e.w. Keita Nakajima at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Tom Hoge at 225/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. David Ford at 250/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Brian Campbell at 300/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). LOSS=8pts
Dubai Invitational final round (Jan 18) - 1pt Dylan Frittelli to win the Dubai Invitational at 12/1 (General); 1pt two-ball double Joost Luiten and Daniel Hillier at 3/1 (bet365, BoyleSports). LOSS=2pts
Dubai Invitational (Jan 15-18) - 3pts e.w. Thorbjorn Olesen at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1.5pts e.w. Matt Wallace at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5 - General 1/5). LOSS=9pts