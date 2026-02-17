Golf betting tips: First-round preview and three-ball bets for Genesis Invitational

With no course split for the latest Signature Event there's a bit less to go on when it comes to the Genesis Invitational three-balls, but a rain-soaked Riviera could play even more into the hands of the longer hitters and that's what I consider to be the best angle.

Sifting through the tee-times there are a few big-hitting candidates who carry concerns into the event or are in with playing partners who I don't want to oppose. Matti Schmid for instance isn't playing well, Pierceson Coody is but has to beat a pair of Californians on his Riviera debut, Cameron Young's playing partners are elite, and both of Min Woo Lee's have been in the not too distant past.

Two players stand out and I'll begin with TAYLOR PENDRITH, one of my outright selections.

Pendrith is a massive hitter and he ought to love it here. That wasn't immediately apparent on his 2022 debut but Pendrith was still new to the PGA Tour and wasn't playing well, so much better is expected this time, especially after a decent performance at Pebble Beach.

He has two top-10s there and two more at Torrey Pines, the latter a particularly good guide to this. Another is Quail Hollow, where he was fifth in the PGA Championship and 10th in a Signature Event before that, both times excelling off the tee, and under soft conditions he can do something similar this week.

He's playing with Matt McCarty and Jhonattan Vegas and while the former can almost match him for power, his approach play is a mess and he was tied for last place at Pebble Beach. It's been a miserable start to the year for the Venezuelan, who hasn't played well here in a very long time. It seems unlikely that's about to change.

McCarty has his own issues and ranked 70th of 80 players in strokes-gained approach last week. He's not a long driver, relying instead on being generally accurate, and he will find this a slog. It's McCarty's debut at Riviera and he'd have been a much more likely contender had conditions been firm, and had he played better over the past fortnight.