Hand on heart, having done the research I was going to skip the NTT Data Pro-Am, the star of four co-sanctioned events which begin the HotelPlanner Tour season in South Africa.

Part of the reason was that I thought CASEY JARVIS would take a bit of beating at a likely short price and I was amazed he opened 16/1, which was the trigger to begin typing. As more firms have priced up, those odds are freely available, and they're well worth taking.

Jarvis is young a golfer going places and on the DP World Tour he's been showing up lately, finishing third in Mauritius and ninth in Bahrain among his last four starts, before a putting blip saw him miss the cut in Qatar last week.

It should be noted that David Ravetto was hopeless in the same event before winning this title a couple of years ago and this is a massive drop in grade, with Patrick Reed and Jayden Schaper replaced by the likes of Wilco Nienaber and Ernie Els. I'd genuinely give the latter a squeak at 50/1, too.

Jarvis, who won back-to-back Sunshine Tour events in November before one bad round cost him a potential hat-trick, is the clear class act and I thought we'd be looking at single-figure prices, given that he was ninth in this as a teenager and has really started to blossom over the past few months.

He was no bigger than 33/1 for a DP World Tour event recently, actually went ahead and produced his single best DP World Tour performance in that very same event, and last Friday carded a four-under 68 which saw him miss the cut by a single shot. He's driving it well, his approach play remains excellent and, for the most part, his short-game has been good too.

I'm amazed he's in at the same sort of price as Nienaber. Yes, he's a two-time champion who lives at Fancourt, but he's not in the top 500 players in the world according to DataGolf. Jarvis is 195th, just behind Laurie Canter, just ahead of Martin Couvra.

There's no question he is a bet at 16/1 and we'll take the quarter the odds five places option with bet365. Do note though that some smaller firms and BoyleSports have six places, while Fitzdares bet the first seven.