Golf betting tips: Third-round preview and two-ball bets for Genesis Invitational

Friday began badly for these pages as Tony Finau double-bogeyed the final hole of the delayed first round, denying us a payout on Thursday's double, but it ended fabulously with both second-round selections comfortable winners – and Rory McIlroy having further strengthened his prospects of winning this title.

With conditions in his favour, McIlroy has been almost impeccable to this point. For most of the two rounds he's been excellent off the tee and hit approaches where he's wanted them to go. When this hasn't been the case, his short-game has kept him out of trouble, even when he's been greedy and made a tactical error such as at the 10th hole of round two.

The job is far from done and it's going to be interesting to see how much Riviera Country Club firms up as the tournament develops. There can be absolutely no doubt that his chances would benefit from the softness of the first two rounds but while that won't entirely disappear from fairways, these greens can firm up quickly. Should they, the challenge will be entirely different.

It goes without saying that McIlroy is equipped to overcome any marked change, especially if he continues to putt well, and it's hoped that he can end an immensely frustrating start to the year for this column.

There are two players in the mix for whom victory would be tough to swallow and one is co-leader Marco Penge. It's not so much that he was on the radar, more than he ought to have been. When your analysis is in effect 'this will be set up perfectly for the bombers' and the price about this rising star is 200/1, a cursory mention at least ought to have been the outcome.

But perhaps still more of a worry is the presence of Xander Schauffele, selected at 28/1 last week but left out here at a much shorter price, without having played to his full potential at Pebble Beach. It was a pretty dramatic cut which suggests we were on the right side of the argument last week. His performance at Riviera underlines that he is close to his best again and from two behind McIlroy, he's a big threat.

With Riviera specialist Adam Scott alongside Schauffele and in-form Jacob Bridgeman tied for the lead with Penge, it's going to be great viewing, another late night very much worthwhile. The leaders tee off at 19:45 GMT.