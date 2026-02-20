Golf betting tips: Second-round preview and three-ball bets for Genesis Invitational

A three-hour suspension early in round one means we're still waiting for it to finish at the time of writing, with world number one Scottie Scheffler only reaching the 11th hole before darkness fell.

Scheffler is 11 shots back in a share of last place so already needs a miracle, though he's almost pulled off one of those in each of the last two weeks. Still, he's surely going to need to retrieve at least a couple of shots to remain a factor in this tournament and, as one of the Signature Events that does feature a cut, right now a rare weekend off is more likely.

He'll return to a good birdie chance that could make or break things and that's also the case for our day one three-ball double, where Taylor Pendrith has already tied with Jhonattan Vegas, and Tony Finau is tied with both playing partners with little more than a hole to play. He's greenside in two at the 17th but both Lucas Glover and Max McGreevy are in good positions too.

Regardless of how that plays out, Pendrith relied on his putter a little too much for comfort while Vegas found a sudden but significant return to form with his irons. The Venezuelan ranks dead last on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained approach, part of the reason for expecting his poor run to continue. On Thursday, nobody hit their irons better.

I'll switch horses to MATT FITZPATRICK first of all.

He too hasn't yet finished round one so credit to those bookmakers who have pressed on with round two prices regardless. We know the outcome of the group – Aaron Rai is five ahead and will likely win the three-ball and lead after round one – and there's no reason not to chalk it up in good time and encourage business.

We'll take the bait and rely on Fitzpatrick getting his own back. The former US Open champion continues to hit the ball really well but has been left behind on the greens, and while his putter has been a little cool lately, he'd still be a short price to outperform Rai in that department over the following 18 holes.