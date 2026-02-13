Golf betting tips: Second-round preview and two-ball bets for Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The host course was the place to be on day one of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as Spyglass Hill played around 1.5 strokes tougher. That wasn't necessarily reflected in the very top of the leaderboard but at the very bottom, where 10 of just 12 over-par scores came at the tighter, more prohibitive course.

With Scottie Scheffler having carded a level-par round at the easier course, it's no wonder this market is wide-open. Scheffler can never be ruled out, not after defying a poor start to be third last week, but he does face a mammoth task under less-than-ideal conditions and, for once, maybe he won't even crack the top 10. That hasn't happened in almost a year.

I tend to think in these multi-course events that the market overestimates the disparity in scoring, that is to say it assumes players will find it easier at a different golf course. I'm certainly not sure I'd want to be taking 10/1 about Keegan Bradley, who shot the best score at Spyglass, nor rush to take 28/1 about pre-tournament 300/1 shot Tony Finau after he went round there in eight-under.

The hope is that Tommy Fleetwood, whose five-under should've been lower, can be among those to take advantage of a benign Pebble Beach, and that Xander Schauffele is still in this come the weekend after he too showed signs of promise at Spyglass. Beyond that I don't have a view on this tournament and how it might shape up from here. We'll know much more once the stagger unwinds and we enter the weekend.

Away from the outcome of the tournament it was a solid start to daily and specials previews, with a 9/2 winning treble kicking things off. That treble – Max McGreevy, KURT KITAYAMA and Si Woo Kim – saw all three players win pretty comfortably in the end and at the same price again, there's definitely some temptation to simply go back in.

However, Kim ranks 54th of 54 players in this field in Spyglass scoring and part of the case for McGreevy was his somewhat hidden history at Pebble Beach, so the move in course can't be considered a positive. Plus, JJ Spaun showed himself to be fit and healthy, or so it seems, and McGreevy's usual strengths were not on display.

Kitayama however did what he does and hit it really well, which should see him beat Aldrich Potgieter again. The South African is struggling badly and his power isn't that much use to him at Spyglass. Kitayama ranks among the top-10 scorers here in pure strokes-gained terms and while that's based on only three rounds, it's another thing in his favour.

Everything is, in truth, and he's the best bet of the day at 4/5 generally.

I'll double him with PATRICK CANTLAY, who loves Spyglass and made a fine start at Pebble Beach. It was good to see his putter show a little more and he can turn the tables on Andrew Novak, who crucially has struggled in both previous rounds here.

Novak excelled from tee-to-green on Thursday and were they staying put I'd think twice, but the move to Spyglass is key. Cantlay, again at 4/5, looks solid and the double is pennies shy of 9/4 with bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes.