The second staging of the World Seniors Darts Championship is almost upon us, with the likes of Phil Taylor, Martin Adams, Glen Durrant, John Part and last year's winner Robert Thornton bidding for glory.

Other iconic stars in the 32-player field include Peter Manley, Keith Deller, Bob Anderson, Kevin Painter and Trina Gulliver but there's still more names to be announced.

You can follow the event unfold with all the results, daily reviews and match highlights while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.

World Senior Darts Championship: Competing players

SEEDS

Robert Thornton Phil Taylor Martin Adams Glen Durrant Trina Gulliver John Part David Cameron Neil Duff Keither Deller Bob Anderson Les Wallace Kevin Painter Terry Jenkins Tony O'Shea Larry Butler Peter Manley

OTHER PLAYERS

Richie Howson

Michael Huntley

Dennis Harbour

Ronnie Baxter

Mark Dudbridge

Darryl Fitton

Leonard Gates

Chris Mason

Scott Mitchell

Roland Scholten

Co Stompe

World Senior Darts Championship schedule and results

Thursday February 9

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

Four Matches

Friday February 10

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

Four Matches

Saturday February 11

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website

Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)

Four Matches

Sunday February 12

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC

Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)

Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport

Final (Best of 9 sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors darts on?

The World Senior Darts Championship will be broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

World Senior Darts ticket information

Tickets are still available and cost between £30 and £50. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.

World Seniors Format

First Round - Best of 5 sets

Second Round - Best of 5 sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 7 sets

Final - Best of 7 sets

World Senior Darts Championship Odds

World Seniors prize money

Winner £30,000

Rest of the prize money TBC

