The full draw, schedule and results from the 2022 World Senior Darts Championship, which takes place from February 9-12 at the Circus Tavern.
The second staging of the World Seniors Darts Championship is almost upon us, with the likes of Phil Taylor, Martin Adams, Glen Durrant, John Part and last year's winner Robert Thornton bidding for glory.
Other iconic stars in the 32-player field include Peter Manley, Keith Deller, Bob Anderson, Kevin Painter and Trina Gulliver but there's still more names to be announced.
You can follow the event unfold with all the results, daily reviews and match highlights while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.
SEEDS
OTHER PLAYERS
Thursday February 9
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Friday February 10
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Saturday February 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)
Sunday February 12
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport
Final (Best of 9 sets)
The World Senior Darts Championship will be broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
Tickets are still available and cost between £30 and £50. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.