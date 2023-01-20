Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Phil Taylor
Phil Taylor

World Seniors Darts Championship 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live BBC TV coverage details for the new major featuring Phil Taylor

By Sporting Life
16:13 · FRI January 20, 2023

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2022 World Senior Darts Championship, which takes place from February 9-12 at the Circus Tavern.

The second staging of the World Seniors Darts Championship is almost upon us, with the likes of Phil Taylor, Martin Adams, Glen Durrant, John Part and last year's winner Robert Thornton bidding for glory.

Other iconic stars in the 32-player field include Peter Manley, Keith Deller, Bob Anderson, Kevin Painter and Trina Gulliver but there's still more names to be announced.

You can follow the event unfold with all the results, daily reviews and match highlights while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.

World Senior Darts Championship: Competing players

  • Draw will appear here when announced

SEEDS

  1. Robert Thornton
  2. Phil Taylor
  3. Martin Adams
  4. Glen Durrant
  5. Trina Gulliver
  6. John Part
  7. David Cameron
  8. Neil Duff
  9. Keither Deller
  10. Bob Anderson
  11. Les Wallace
  12. Kevin Painter
  13. Terry Jenkins
  14. Tony O'Shea
  15. Larry Butler
  16. Peter Manley

OTHER PLAYERS

  • Richie Howson
  • Michael Huntley
  • Dennis Harbour
  • Ronnie Baxter
  • Mark Dudbridge
  • Darryl Fitton
  • Leonard Gates
  • Chris Mason
  • Scott Mitchell
  • Roland Scholten
  • Co Stompe

World Senior Darts Championship schedule and results

Thursday February 9
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
First Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four Matches

Friday February 10
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
First Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four Matches

Saturday February 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)

  • Four Matches

Sunday February 12
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC
Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport
Final (Best of 9 sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors darts on?

The World Senior Darts Championship will be broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

World Senior Darts ticket information

Tickets are still available and cost between £30 and £50. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.

World Seniors Format

  • First Round - Best of 5 sets
  • Second Round - Best of 5 sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 7 sets
  • Final - Best of 7 sets

World Senior Darts Championship Odds

  • Will appear here...

World Seniors prize money

  • Winner £30,000
  • Rest of the prize money TBC

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....