Phil Taylor survived a huge scare against Colin McGarry in the opening round of the World Seniors Darts Championship at the Circus Tavern on Friday night.

The 16-time world champion looked in real danger of an early exit when the player he thrashed 4-0 on this stage in the 2004 PDC World Championship went 2-1 up in sets. Taylor, who reached the quarter-finals 12 months ago and finished runner-up in the Masters and Matchplay, may well have been well below his vintage best but he showed all his fighting spirit to haul his way back into the contest before winning the deciding set 4-2. The Power averaged 82.36 compared to his opponent's 82.80 and admitted he needs to improve on that display if he's to venture much further.

Defending champion Robert Thornton underlined his title credentials with a resounding 3-0 triumph over Roland Scholton. The Scotsman averaged 93.66 - the highest of the tournament so far - to set up a blockbuster second-round clash with fellow title favourite Scott Mitchell. Three-time world champion John Part, who famously beat Taylor 7-6 in the 2003 final at the Circus Tavern, progressed into round two of this event for the first time with a scrappy 3-2 victory over debutant Co Stompe. Neither player was able to roll back the years from a standard point of view, with Darth Maple averaging 73.65 compared to Stompe's 69.31 but that's hardly much of a surprise given their playing inactivity in the sport.

Glen Durrant's hopes of rediscovering his winning touch on his World Seniors debut were over in a flash as Mark Dudbridge swept him aside 3-0 with a highly impressive performance. Duzza's struggles in the sport since winning the 2020 Premier League have been well documented and lost his PDC Tour Card at the end of last season. The 52-year-old could only manage an average of 76.65 while Dudbridge, who finished runner-up to Taylor at the 2004 World Matchplay and 2005 World Championship, recorded the highest of the tournament so far with 89.08. Afternoon session Reigning WDF World Champion Neil Duff survived a huge scare against Lisa Ashton in a high-quality clash during the afternoon session. The Lancashire Rose, who produced one of her best televised performances for quite some time with an average of 87, took the opening set and despite subsequently falling 2-1 down, she showed great character to force a decider. Duff missed match darts in a see-saw set before he eventually prevailed 4-2 and finished up with an average of 88.99.