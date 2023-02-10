Phil Taylor survived a huge scare against Colin McGarry in the opening round of the World Seniors Darts Championship at the Circus Tavern on Friday night.
The 16-time world champion looked in real danger of an early exit when the player he thrashed 4-0 on this stage in the 2004 PDC World Championship went 2-1 up in sets.
Taylor, who reached the quarter-finals 12 months ago and finished runner-up in the Masters and Matchplay, may well have been well below his vintage best but he showed all his fighting spirit to haul his way back into the contest before winning the deciding set 4-2.
The Power averaged 82.36 compared to his opponent's 82.80 and admitted he needs to improve on that display if he's to venture much further.
Defending champion Robert Thornton underlined his title credentials with a resounding 3-0 triumph over Roland Scholton.
The Scotsman averaged 93.66 - the highest of the tournament so far - to set up a blockbuster second-round clash with fellow title favourite Scott Mitchell.
Three-time world champion John Part, who famously beat Taylor 7-6 in the 2003 final at the Circus Tavern, progressed into round two of this event for the first time with a scrappy 3-2 victory over debutant Co Stompe.
Neither player was able to roll back the years from a standard point of view, with Darth Maple averaging 73.65 compared to Stompe's 69.31 but that's hardly much of a surprise given their playing inactivity in the sport.
Glen Durrant's hopes of rediscovering his winning touch on his World Seniors debut were over in a flash as Mark Dudbridge swept him aside 3-0 with a highly impressive performance.
Duzza's struggles in the sport since winning the 2020 Premier League have been well documented and lost his PDC Tour Card at the end of last season.
The 52-year-old could only manage an average of 76.65 while Dudbridge, who finished runner-up to Taylor at the 2004 World Matchplay and 2005 World Championship, recorded the highest of the tournament so far with 89.08.
Reigning WDF World Champion Neil Duff survived a huge scare against Lisa Ashton in a high-quality clash during the afternoon session.
The Lancashire Rose, who produced one of her best televised performances for quite some time with an average of 87, took the opening set and despite subsequently falling 2-1 down, she showed great character to force a decider.
Duff missed match darts in a see-saw set before he eventually prevailed 4-2 and finished up with an average of 88.99.
Crowd favourite Bob Anderson was only able to win one leg during his 3-0 defeat to Andy Jenkins.
The 74-year-old Limestone Cowboy, who produced the viral moment of the 2022 event with an iconic 180, couldn't conjure up any of his old magic as Jenkins eased to victory with an 83.93 average.
Keith Deller defied Mike Huntley's comeback from 2-0 down in sets to come through one of the lowest quality contests of the first round 3-2.
The 1984 world champion averaged 75.07 compared to his opponent's 74.41 and will need to improve considerably if he's to trouble Duff in round two.
Leonard Gates showed why he could be one of the big dangers in the bottom half of the draw when brushing aside Tony O'Shea 3-0 .
The Soulger entertained the crowd with his dancing and a superb 164 checkout along the way - although he did cause some hilarity with an outrageous miscount in the second set.
The Texan hit single 19 when aiming for 57 to leave double 10 but then instead of aiming at 18 for tops, he hit treble three. It mattered little in the end and averaged 85.19.
Thursday February 9
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 1
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 1
Friday February 10
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 1
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Saturday February 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Sunday February 12
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2
Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2
Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)
Final (Best of 9 sets)
The World Senior Darts Championship will be broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, app, and BT Sport.