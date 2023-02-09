The three-time BDO world champion was taken all the way in the fourth set but held his nerve with a clinical 76 checkout to book his place in the second round - although his average of 79 will need to be improved upon.

Wolfie, who was runner-up to Robert Thornton in last year's inaugural edition, looked as though he'd be in for a tough encounter when his opponent Dave Prins whitewashed him in set two to level the scores at 1-1 but he bounced back with three unanswered legs in the third to take command.

Wolfie seals it with a 7⃣6⃣ Martin Adams defeats Dave Prins, and awaits the winner of O'Shea & Gates #WorldSeniorsDarts pic.twitter.com/nuNT4HfLur

The pantomime villain got Scotty Dog to open his water bottle before the contest began and then playfully laughed in his face when taking the second leg after some distracting tactics.

Earlier, Mitchell showed why he is among the favourites to triumph on his debut with a resounding 3-0 victory over Peter Manley, whose attempts at mind games failed to make an impact.

The Mystic Dart Arts. Peter Manley needs some help with his water bottle before the final match of the day gets underway pic.twitter.com/USIbdpjg1C

"He's actually laughing in his face" Peter Manley gets off the mark against Scott Mitchell #WorldSeniorsDarts pic.twitter.com/EKL7laOmfv

However, Mitchell polished off the set 3-1 before whitewashing Manley in the second and although his opponent rolled back the years with a superb 161 checkout in the third, it wasn't too much longer before victory was sealed, with an average of 84.

Kevin Painter and Dennis Harbour also breezed into the last 16 during the evening session with 3-0 victories over Ronnie Baxter and Trina Gulliver respectively.

Painter averaged an impressive 87 against one of his old rivals while Harbour managed an impressive 85 against the 10-time women's world champion.

During the afternoon session, Terry Jenkins laid down a serious marker about his title credentials with a 3-2 victory over Chris Mason.

The Bull, who was a semi-finalist last year, averaged almost 89 in a thrilling contest that many expected to go all the way.

Mason had rolled back the years during the Modus Super Series at the back end of last year to reach the inaugural Champions Week so it was no surprise to see him give a good account of himself at the Circus Tavern despite this being his first mainstream televised tournament for 10 years.

Ultimately, however, he ran out of steam in the final set as Jenkins won it 3-0.

Meanwhile, David Cameron, who beat Phil Taylor in the final of last year's World Seniors Masters, bowed out in another five-set thriller against Richie Howson.

Cameron defeated Howson on route to that Masters title but the local favourite got his revenge with a 3-2 victory in which he averaged 84 compared to his opponent's 88.

Darren Johnson edged out Larry Butler 3-2 with an average of 81 while Darryl Fitton scrapped his way past Les Wallace 3-2 in the day's other match.

World Senior Darts Championship schedule and results

Thursday February 9

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 1

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

(13) Terry Jenkins 3-2 Chris Mason

(11) Les Wallace 2-3 Darryl Fitton

(7) David Cameron 2-3 Richie Howson

(15) Larry Butler 2-3 Darren Johnson

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 1

(12) Kevin Painter 3-0 Ronnie Baxter

(5) Trina Gulliver 0-3 Dennis Harbour

(3) Martin Adams 3-1 Dave Prins

(16) Peter Manley 0-3 Scott Mitchell

Friday February 10

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 1

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

(10) Bob Anderson v Andy Jenkins

(8) Neil Duff v Lisa Ashton

(14) Tony O'Shea v Leonard Gates

(9) Keith Deller v Michael Huntley

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2

First Round (Best of 5 sets)

(6) John Part v Co Stompe

(4) Glen Durrant v Mark Dudbridge

(2) Phil Taylor v Colin McGarry

(1) Robert Thornton v Roland Scholten

Saturday February 11

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TBC

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2

Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)

TBC

Sunday February 12

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2

Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)

Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC i Player/BT Sport 2

Final (Best of 9 sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors darts on?

The World Senior Darts Championship will be broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, app, and BT Sport.

