Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Robert Thornton is the World Seniors Darts champion
Robert Thornton is the World Seniors Darts champion

Darts results: Robert Thornton wins World Seniors Darts Championship title for second year running

By Sporting Life
23:09 · SUN February 12, 2023

Robert Thornton retained his World Seniors Darts Championship title with an emphatic 5-2 triumph over Richie Howson at the Circus Tavern.

The Thorn dropped just three sets across his five matches during the inaugural edition 12 months ago and his route to glory this time round was equally as commanding.

Having whitewashed Roland Scholten and Scott Mitchell by 3-0 scorelines in the opening two rounds, he powered past WDF world champion Neil Duff 3-1 with a tournament record average of 98.72 in the quarter-finals before thumping Kevin Painter 3-0 with a mark of 89.50.

He returned to the oche half an hour later to take on local favourite Howson, who had earlier achieved a lifetime dream of defeating Phil Taylor 3-1 in the quarter-finals before despatching the widely-fancied Leonard Gates 3-1, and showed no sign of fatigue on a hectic day.

Thornton stormed into an early 2-0 lead and although Howson pulled a set back, the Scotsman moved to the brink of glory by taking the next two.

The Owl pinched a last leg decider in set six to keep his faint hopes alive and also took the seventh all the way after the defending champion spurned a match dart at 2-0 up before missing the big number to give himself another chance in the following leg.

Thornton was clearly irritated with himself but quickly bounced back to get his hands on the trophy once again.

Both players averaged over 90, with Howson managing a marginally higher 90.97 compared to Thornton's 90.57.

World Senior Darts Championship: Round-by-round results

  • Matches listed in draw bracket order

FINAL

  • (1) Robert Thornton (90.57) 5-2 (90.97) Richie Howson

SEMI-FINALS

  • (1) Robert Thornton (88.71) 3-0 (80.15) Kevin Painter (12)
  • Richie Howson (87.71) 3-1 (86.56) Leonard Gates

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (1) Robert Thornton (98.72) 3-1 (89.67) Neil Duff (8)
  • Mark Dudbridge (88.63) 1-3 (89.10) Kevin Painter (12)
  • (2) Phil Taylor (82.27) 1-3 (87.28) Richie Howson
  • Leonard Gates (94.51) 3-1 (87.84) Darryl Fitton

SECOND ROUND

  • (1) Robert Thornton (90.43) 3-0 (84.73) Scott Mitchell
  • (8) Neil Duff (88.79) 3-0 (75.27) Keith Deller (9)
  • Mark Dudbridge (88.65) 3-1 (88.74) Terry Jenkins (13)
  • Dennis Harbour (85.16) 0-3 (86.15) Kevin Painter (12)
  • (2) Phil Taylor (83.93) 3-1 (80.13) Darren Johnson
  • Richie Howson (86.55) 3-1 (78.67) Andy Jenkins
  • (3) Martin Adams (87.17) 0-3 (96.90) Leonard Gates
  • (6) John Part (78.53) 2-3 (80.88) Darryl Fitton

FIRST ROUND

  • (1) Robert Thornton (93.66) 3-0 (73.55) Roland Scholten
  • (16) Peter Manley (69.14) 0-3 (83.58) Scott Mitchell
  • (8) Neil Duff (88.99) 3-2 (87.07) Lisa Ashton
  • (9) Keith Deller (75.07) 3-2 (74.41) Michael Huntley
  • (4) Glen Durrant (76.65) 0-3 (89.08) Mark Dudbridge
  • (13) Terry Jenkins (88.89) 3-2 (81.84) Chris Mason
  • (5) Trina Gulliver (75.30) 0-3 (85.30) Dennis Harbour
  • (12) Kevin Painter (86.69) 3-0 (72.32) Ronnie Baxter
  • (2) Phil Taylor (82.36) 3-2 (82.80) Colin McGarry
  • (15) Larry Butler (78.49) 2-3 (81.29) Darren Johnson
  • (7) David Cameron (88.41) 2-3 (84.22) Richie Howson
  • (10) Bob Anderson (74.41) 0-3 (83.93) Andy Jenkins
  • (3) Martin Adams (78.62) 3-1 (77.59) Dave Prins
  • (14) Tony O'Shea (80.40) 0-3 (85.19) Leonard Gates
  • (6) John Part (73.65) 3-2 (69.31) Co Stompe
  • (11) Les Wallace (76.79) 2-3 (78.83) Darryl Fitton

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....