The Thorn dropped just three sets across his five matches during the inaugural edition 12 months ago and his route to glory this time round was equally as commanding.

Having whitewashed Roland Scholten and Scott Mitchell by 3-0 scorelines in the opening two rounds, he powered past WDF world champion Neil Duff 3-1 with a tournament record average of 98.72 in the quarter-finals before thumping Kevin Painter 3-0 with a mark of 89.50.

He returned to the oche half an hour later to take on local favourite Howson, who had earlier achieved a lifetime dream of defeating Phil Taylor 3-1 in the quarter-finals before despatching the widely-fancied Leonard Gates 3-1, and showed no sign of fatigue on a hectic day.

Thornton stormed into an early 2-0 lead and although Howson pulled a set back, the Scotsman moved to the brink of glory by taking the next two.

The Owl pinched a last leg decider in set six to keep his faint hopes alive and also took the seventh all the way after the defending champion spurned a match dart at 2-0 up before missing the big number to give himself another chance in the following leg.

Thornton was clearly irritated with himself but quickly bounced back to get his hands on the trophy once again.

Both players averaged over 90, with Howson managing a marginally higher 90.97 compared to Thornton's 90.57.

World Senior Darts Championship: Round-by-round results

Matches listed in draw bracket order

FINAL

(1) Robert Thornton (90.57) 5-2 (90.97) Richie Howson

SEMI-FINALS

(1) Robert Thornton (88.71) 3-0 (80.15) Kevin Painter (12)

Richie Howson (87.71) 3-1 (86.56) Leonard Gates

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Robert Thornton (98.72) 3-1 (89.67) Neil Duff (8)

Mark Dudbridge (88.63) 1-3 (89.10) Kevin Painter (12)

(2) Phil Taylor (82.27) 1-3 (87.28) Richie Howson

Leonard Gates (94.51) 3-1 (87.84) Darryl Fitton

SECOND ROUND

(1) Robert Thornton (90.43) 3-0 (84.73) Scott Mitchell

(8) Neil Duff (88.79) 3-0 (75.27) Keith Deller (9)

Mark Dudbridge (88.65) 3-1 (88.74) Terry Jenkins (13)

Dennis Harbour (85.16) 0-3 (86.15) Kevin Painter (12)

(2) Phil Taylor (83.93) 3-1 (80.13) Darren Johnson

Richie Howson (86.55) 3-1 (78.67) Andy Jenkins

(3) Martin Adams (87.17) 0-3 (96.90) Leonard Gates

(6) John Part (78.53) 2-3 (80.88) Darryl Fitton

FIRST ROUND

(1) Robert Thornton (93.66) 3-0 (73.55) Roland Scholten

(16) Peter Manley (69.14) 0-3 (83.58) Scott Mitchell

(8) Neil Duff (88.99) 3-2 (87.07) Lisa Ashton

(9) Keith Deller (75.07) 3-2 (74.41) Michael Huntley

(4) Glen Durrant (76.65) 0-3 (89.08) Mark Dudbridge

(13) Terry Jenkins (88.89) 3-2 (81.84) Chris Mason

(5) Trina Gulliver (75.30) 0-3 (85.30) Dennis Harbour

(12) Kevin Painter (86.69) 3-0 (72.32) Ronnie Baxter

(2) Phil Taylor (82.36) 3-2 (82.80) Colin McGarry

(15) Larry Butler (78.49) 2-3 (81.29) Darren Johnson

(7) David Cameron (88.41) 2-3 (84.22) Richie Howson

(10) Bob Anderson (74.41) 0-3 (83.93) Andy Jenkins

(3) Martin Adams (78.62) 3-1 (77.59) Dave Prins

(14) Tony O'Shea (80.40) 0-3 (85.19) Leonard Gates

(6) John Part (73.65) 3-2 (69.31) Co Stompe

(11) Les Wallace (76.79) 2-3 (78.83) Darryl Fitton

