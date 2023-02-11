Phil Taylor beat Darren Johnson 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Seniors Darts Championship at the Circus Tavern.

In an inconsistent display, Taylor mixed moments of trademark brilliance with more of the humdrum darts that had almost seen him dumped out in round one to ensure that he'll be a part of the final day's play. After pinching a tight opening set only to lose the second, Taylor took out 161 midway through the third before beginning the following leg with a 180 to the delight of a hyped crowd. From there he was able to dictate terms to secure a meeting with Richie Howson on Sunday afternoon.

There's only one Phil Taylor 🎵



1⃣6⃣1⃣ checkout followed by a #WorldSeniorsDarts pic.twitter.com/4YgvgylwKA — World Seniors Darts (@SeniorsDarts) February 11, 2023

Earlier, Robert Thornton underlined his title credentials with a 3-0 victory over Scott Mitchell in the World Seniors. The defending champion signed off another impressive display with bullseye to take out 88 and sweep aside Mitchell in what had been billed as a potential title decider despite taking place at the last-16 stage. A 180 in the first leg of the match set the tone for Thornton, who hit double six for a break of throw to take the set in a deciding leg. Double 10 did the trick as the second set also went the distance in a match decided by the barest of margins, with the leg score reading 9-5 in Thornton's favour after he sealed the third with a little more room to breathe. Thornton surely remains the man to beat but the performance of the day came from Leonard Gates, who averaged a championship record 96.90 to thump Martin Adams 3-0.