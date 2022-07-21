Here, he looks at both matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bests and an acca…

Last night our tipster Carl Fletcher banged in three winners, including a 16/1 cracker thanks to Dirk van Duijvenbode's 170 checkout but can Chris Hammer add to the team's profits?

We have a repeat of last year's final between the two former house-mates in Blackpool tonight while Michael van Gerwen faces Nathan Aspinall in the second quarter-final.

Michael van Gerwen (4/7) v Nathan Aspinall (5/4)

Overall H2H : 8-5, 1 draw (TV: 4-2, 1 draw)

2022 : 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

MVG : 98.48

Aspinall : 95.68

MVG : 0.26

Aspinall : 0.27

MVG : 38.29%

Aspinall : 44.08%

MVG : 13.46%

Aspinall : 14.86%

MVG: 29.36%

Aspinall: 24.36%

I was one of the many tipsters and pundits who collectively incurred Nathan Aspinall's wrath by predicting Luke Humphries would cruise past him into the second round of the World Matchplay so I was quite relieved to pass preview duties to Carl Fletcher for his match with James Wade the other tipster.

I say 'many' tipsters because the way he went on about it, you'd have been forgiven for thinking the whole world were expecting him to fail! It was nothing personal, Nathan - we can't predict draws or marginal scorelines to keep everyone happy - I just thought Luke was in such a hot streak of form, he'd batter anyone.

Fired up by being written off, Aspinall produced a fine display to stun the hyped Humphries and then showed zero complacency when marginal favourite against James Wade - and tipped up by my colleague Carl Fletcher - to battle into the quarter-finals 11-9.

Now he's underdog again and it's back to me and many others to - probably - tip Michael van Gerwen to beat him. I may stop writing at this point and pretend there was a saving error with my work.

To be fair, I don't think Aspinall will feel too disrespected by the odds of 5/4 that he springs a surprise. In MVG, he's up against an all-time great who has won more titles than anyone else this year with six - including the Premier League - and possesses the highest three-dart average out of anyone in 2022.

The Dutchman was rusty to say the least during his 10-7 triumph over Adrian Lewis - averaging under 90 - but in just his third game back from his hand surgery, van Gerwen brushed aside Joe Cullen 11-5 with a much better 97.12 and the help of seven 180s.

However, the Rockstar didn't really turn up to apply much pressure and if a confident Aspinall can maintain his levels around the 97 mark then MVG could be in for quite a titanic contest. Usually the longer format would play into his hands but could the recent lack of action give Aspinall the advantage on that front?

I'm hoping for a lengthy tussle and if we get that then there should be plenty of 180s - Aspinall has hit 10 in 35 legs so far (0.28 per leg) and MVG has fired in nine in 33 (0.27) - and some high 100+ checkout shooting.

Predicted Scoreline: 16-13