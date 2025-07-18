World Matchplay darts 2025: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

AFTERNOON SESSION (1300 BST) Damon Heta (4/9) v Andrew Gilding (13/8) Head-to-head: 5-3

5-3 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 95.13 - 93.85

: 95.13 - 93.85 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.27 - 0.22

: 0.27 - 0.22 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 45.15% - 39.18% SELECTION: 1pt Damon Heta to win and hit most 180s at 13/10 (Paddy Power) Damon Heta's stock has continued to climb this year, particularly in recent months thanks to a couple of Pro Tour titles and a narrow final defeat to Nathan Aspinall on the European Tour. The increasingly-popular Aussie still needs a really big run in a major to truly solidify his claims for a future Premier League spot and I feel he can get his World Matchplay campaign off to a winning start against Andrew Gilding. Heta boasts a higher seasonal average than the former UK Open champion, who recently proved once again how dangerous he can be by reaching a European Tour final, while his 180 hitting is generally more prolific. Confidence will be pretty high for Heta considering his most recent title came earlier in July thanks to victories over Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting so expect him to get the Winter Gardens crowd warmed up nicely. Score Prediction: 10-6

If every player - past or present - were at their peak today, what would the world's top 5 be?



This is @DamonHeta180's verdict... pic.twitter.com/4kIz0mxu7Y — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 27, 2025

Rob Cross (5/6) v Dirk van Duijvenbode (5/6) Head-to-head: 3-3

3-3 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 96.92 - 97.56

: 96.92 - 97.56 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.25 - 0.42

: 0.25 - 0.42 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 40.31% - 39.13% SELECTION: 1pt Van Duijvenbode to win and hit most 180s at 6/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) It's been an understandably inconsistent year for Rob Cross and he arrives in Blackpool with questions marks about his chances of winning a second World Matchplay title. Voltage, who started the year on fire by winning the Dutch Darts Masters and the first Players Championship event, admitted his well publicised financial problems had an impact on performances but after a shock 6-0 defeat to Danny Lauby at the US Masters plus a couple of other sub-90 averages on the World Series Tour in Poland earlier this month, he did regain some form on the Pro Tour recently. WATCH: PHIL TAYLOR'S CRAZY STATISTICS AT THE WORLD MATCHPLAY

Phil Taylor's INSANE World Matchplay stats

Dirk van Duijvenbode, by contrast, has been enjoying a resurgence in 2025 and while he's not won any titles yet, he's been firing in high averages and his rate of 180s per leg is up to what it was before his injury problems. If DVD, who boasts a higher seasonal average than Cross, can come out all guns blazing then his firepower could prove too much for the former champion to handle. Score Prediction: 7-10

Peter Wright (11/10) v Jermaine Wattimena (8/11) Head-to-head: 18-5

18-5 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 93.96 - 95.37

: 93.96 - 95.37 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.26 - 0.26

: 0.26 - 0.26 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 38.76% - 41.83% Not only is Peter Wright no longer talked about as a possible major contender, but he's also turning up to majors as the outsider against unseeded opponents. That's no surprise given the noticeable gap in averages between these two players this season but they've both reached a solitary Pro Tour final in 2025 and it's hardly as if Jermaine Wattimena has been playing to levels that will strike fear into Snakebite. I expect a fairly scrappy encounter and I wouldn't be able to back either player with much confidence. Score Prediction: 7-10

Dave Chisnall (11/10) v Mike de Decker (4/6) Head-to-head: 4-2

4-2 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 92.54 - 94.82

: 92.54 - 94.82 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.32 - 0.34

: 0.32 - 0.34 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 39.27% - 38.71% The days of me (unwisely) tipping Dave Chisnall to win major titles may have gone (for the time being at least) but there was a spell of form earlier this year which made me think he was on his way back to prominence. He averaged over 100 for an entire day back in May en route to his first final since last September and it's just a shame he hasn't managed to produce that kind of consistency since then. Mike de Decker hasn't kicked on like we all expected in 2025 having won the World Grand Prix last year but since finishing runner up to Luke Littler at the Belgian Darts Open, his form has been fairly encouraging. If Chizzy will have the crowd firmly on his side and if he can find his range with his 180 hitting he may well make life difficult for De Decker, but I feel that's as good as it might get. Score Prediction: 6-10

EVENING SESSION (1900 BST) Gary Anderson (2/9) v Luke Woodhouse (3/1) Head-to-head: 3-2

3-2 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 98.07 - 92.85

: 98.07 - 92.85 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.36 - 0.25

: 0.36 - 0.25 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 41.53% - 38.43% Preview will appear here on Sunday morning Score Prediction: 10-6

Jonny Clayton (8/15) v Martin Schindler (11/8) Head-to-head: 6-6

6-6 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 96.45 - 94.26

: 96.45 - 94.26 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.28 - 0.28

: 0.28 - 0.28 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 41.66% - 39.30% Preview will appear here on Sunday morning Score Prediction: 10-5