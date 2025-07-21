World Matchplay darts 2025: Day four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The second round of the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay begins at the Winter Gardens on Tuesday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Gian van Veen (8/15) v Danny Noppert (11/8) Head-to-head: 5-4

5-4 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.99 - 95.34

: 97.99 - 95.34 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.29 - 0.29

: 0.29 - 0.29 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 44.95% - 41.48 People will argue about anything on social media - even whether Gian van Veen's victory over defending champion and world number one Luke Humphries counts as a 'shock' or not! Considering Cool Hand had reached 11 of the last 18 major finals - winning eight of them including this year's Premier League and World Masters - and van Veen's best has been a European Championship semi-final in 2023, then I think it's very fair for the media to brand it a shock. Or, as a compromise, an 'upset'. There were plenty of reasons to think Van Veen could win - hence why I backed him to win the whole thing - and now he finds himself favourite to go one step further against another ice cool customer in Danny Noppert. The classy way van Veen handles him on stage and his calm demeanour away from it suggests he's the kind of player who'll be able to cope with this kind of pressure and won't be fazed by the threat posed by his fellow countryman. Noppert brushed aside a misfiring Cameron Menzies 10-2 but this will be a much tougher assignment that I expect van Veen to win. Scoreline prediction: 11-7

Wessel Nijman (8/11) v James Wade (1/1) Head-to-head: 0-3

0-3 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 95.29 - 94.49

: 95.29 - 94.49 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.33 - 0.24

: 0.33 - 0.24 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 42.65% - 42.49% SELECTION: 1pt Wessel Nijman to hit most 180s and lose at 15/8 (Ladbrokes) Wessel Nijman joined Gian van Veen in springing another one of those 'expected surprises' knocking out Nathan Aspinall on opening night thanks to one of his finest performances on the big stage. Nijman averaged almost 102, fired in eight 180s and converted 62.5% of his doubles during an entertaining clash and now he's rated favourite to see off another former champion in James Wade. The Machine won't take too kindly to seeing those odds especially after averaging 104 in an extremely clinical 10-3 triumph over a struggling Joe Cullen while he's also beaten Nijman in all three of their previous meetings. Wade has infinitely more experience of dealing with the pressure of the big stage and just because his seasonal average is never astronomical, we must never underestimate what Wade can do when he's in the right mood. While I fancy the Englishman to win the match, I do feel Nijman will boss the 180s so combining the two gives us quite a nice price. Scoreline prediction: 6-11

Stephen Bunting (10/11) v Gary Anderson (4/5) Head-to-head: 5-16

5-16 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.77 - 98.07

: 97.77 - 98.07 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.34 - 0.36

: 0.34 - 0.36 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 40.48% - 41.53% Undoubtedly the match everyone is looking forward to most as two of the biggest crowd pleasers in darts come face to face at the Winter Gardens. Stephen Bunting politely suggested in his post-match interview after beating Ryan Joyce the other night that Gary Anderson isn't as good as he was "three, four or five years ago" but the statistics will tell you otherwise. The Flying Scotsman, who was averaging in the mid 90s during a lean spell in his career around 2021 to 2022 when it looked like his best days were firmly behind him, is still playing fantastic darts and will fancy his chances of lifting this trophy. His seasonal average of 98 is still in the top four on the circuit while he's won a couple of titles and seriously challenge for Grand Slam glory as recently as last November. Time is running out for him but as things stand, he's probably more dangerous than he was three, four or five years ago. All that said, I'm giving the edge Bunting to come through a high quality affair. The Bullet has shown tremendous character this year to shrug off his Premier League disappointment to reach more finals on the circuit than any other player with seven and won three of those including stage events in Bahrain, Riesa and Copenhagen . His average since the start of June is 98.79 and third only to Josh Rock and Luke Littler so I do feel he's a worthy favourite. No matter who wins, this one should be prime for a bucket load of 180s although you'll need at least 14 for even money. Scoreline prediction: 11-8