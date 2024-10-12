World Grand Prix: Luke Humphries to face Mike De Dekker in World Grand Prix final

Luke Humphries is on course to defend his World Grand Prix title after producing a masterclass to demolish Ryan Joyce 5-0 in their semi-final in Leicester.
World champion Humphries won 15 legs and lost only three at the Mattioli Arena and on Sunday will face Mike De Decker, who became the first Belgian to reach a World Grand Prix final by beating compatriot Dimitri Van Den Bergh.
Newcastle’s Joyce, who beat fourth seed Rob Cross 3-2 in his quarter-final, did little wrong throughout the match, but lost the first three legs and soon trailed 2-0 after Humphries took the second set 3-2.
Joyce won his first leg to trail 2-1 in the third set, but Humphries made a 144 checkout in the next to forge into a 3-0 lead and then hit a 146-finish at the start of the fourth set before making it 4-0.
A 110 checkout followed for Humphries in the fifth set – his fourth of the match – and he quickly closed out the match with a 60 per cent checkout success and a 100.30 average.
Humphries said: “It was a performance that was needed. Ryan was brilliant there.”
When asked if it was one of his best-ever performances, the world number one added: “It felt that way. Ryan played very well, but I am capable of these big performances.
“I know these big performances can happen in big moments and I believe in myself to produce them.”
Earlier in the evening, De Decker upset fellow Belgian Van Den Bergh in a convincing 5-2 win.
De Decker, who beat Damon Heta, Gary Anderson and James Wade in the previous rounds, will now climb into the world’s top 30.
He overcame his nerves after failing to win a leg in the opening set to lead 3-1 and 4-2 and went on to make 120 and 150 checkouts, while throwing nine 180s.
Van Den Bergh produced a 170 checkout in the fourth set, but struggled with the double start and his fellow countryman made him pay.
Monday October 7 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Tuesday October 8 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Wednesday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Thursday October 10 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Friday October 11 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)