The quarter-finals of the Boylesports World Grand Prix take place in Leicester on Friday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Friday October 7 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Quarter-Final Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. Nathan Aspinall (4/11) v Martin Lukeman (2/1) Overall H2H : 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

Lukeman: 23.36% Nathan Aspinall's stirring comeback last night was like a dagger to the heart of my pre-tournament tips as he knocked out my 25/1 selection Danny Noppert, who also missed four match darts to wrap up what would have also been a win with most 180s for this daily tips column at 9/4. But that's darts. Painfully agonising. Watching Aspinall play must be similarly torture for his friends and family as he continually puts them through a rollercoaster of emotions whenever he appears on the big stage. Like he said in his interview last night, he never wins easily or loses easily. For the first time this tournament, the Asp finds favourite against debutant Martin Lukeman, who also kept his family on the edge of their seats during his deciding leg victories over James Wade and Ross Smith. The 37-year-old Watford may not have produced sparkling darts - averaging 82 twice and throwing just three 180s in 35 legs of darts - but he gets full marks for guts and determination, especially when you consider this is just the second televised tournament of his late-blooming career. Aspinall only averaged 81 in a disappointingly scrappy match against Michael Smith which was characterised by woeful finishing from both players but he improved significantly to average 85 during his comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Noppert, firing in five 180s along the way. His checkout percentage was a healthy 42% and it'll have to be at that level again when he faces Lukeman, who was 46.4% on his finishing doubles against Smith. I do think Aspinall can find another gear as he senses a first TV semi-final of the season and he should deliver more maximums as well. Scoreline Prediction: 3-1

Gerwyn Price (1/6) v Madars Razma (7/2) Overall H2H : 6-4 (TV: 0-0)

THAT IS UNBELIEVABLE! 💥



"Dirty, dirty, dirty darts" 🤣



Gerwyn Price takes out 305 points in six darts with a 171 and a majestic 134 finish!#WGPDarts | R2

📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpdixU pic.twitter.com/AZkcPdmw3d — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 6, 2022

Peter Wright (2/7) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/10) Overall H2H : 12-3, 1 draw (TV: 2-1, 1 draw)

Van den Bergh: 25.86% Peter Wright and Dimitri Van den Bergh have come through a rocky patch in their friendship over the past few months but that takes none of the intrigue away from this latest instalment of their 'rivalry'. Ever since living with Wright's family during lockdown in 2020, the Belgian star would affectionally call Snakebite his 'Mr Miyagi' but everything seemed to go sour during their clash at this year's World Matchplay when the Belgian came through a classic, only to be greeted with a frosty handshake that led to a fallout.