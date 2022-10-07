Sporting Life
Peter Wright (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Peter Wright (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

World Grand Prix darts: Day five predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

By Chris Hammer
00:59 · THU October 07, 2022

The quarter-finals of the Boylesports World Grand Prix take place in Leicester on Friday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

Just eight players remain in the hunt for double-start glory at the Morningside Arena and we look ahead to all four matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca...

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day five

SL Acca: Aspinall (-1.5), Price (-1.5), Wright & Dobey (+2.5) with Sky Bet

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Grand Prix: Friday October 7

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Quarter-Final Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Nathan Aspinall (4/11) v Martin Lukeman (2/1)

  • Overall H2H: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)
    2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Van Gerwen: 98.08
    Lukeman: 92.33
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Van Gerwen: 0.27
    Lukeman: 0.2
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Van Gerwen: 37.46%
    Lukeman: 38.8%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Van Gerwen: 13.04%
    Lukeman: 12.61%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Van Gerwen: 28.8%
    Lukeman: 23.36%

Nathan Aspinall's stirring comeback last night was like a dagger to the heart of my pre-tournament tips as he knocked out my 25/1 selection Danny Noppert, who also missed four match darts to wrap up what would have also been a win with most 180s for this daily tips column at 9/4.

But that's darts. Painfully agonising.

Watching Aspinall play must be similarly torture for his friends and family as he continually puts them through a rollercoaster of emotions whenever he appears on the big stage. Like he said in his interview last night, he never wins easily or loses easily.

For the first time this tournament, the Asp finds favourite against debutant Martin Lukeman, who also kept his family on the edge of their seats during his deciding leg victories over James Wade and Ross Smith.

The 37-year-old Watford may not have produced sparkling darts - averaging 82 twice and throwing just three 180s in 35 legs of darts - but he gets full marks for guts and determination, especially when you consider this is just the second televised tournament of his late-blooming career.

Aspinall only averaged 81 in a disappointingly scrappy match against Michael Smith which was characterised by woeful finishing from both players but he improved significantly to average 85 during his comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Noppert, firing in five 180s along the way.

His checkout percentage was a healthy 42% and it'll have to be at that level again when he faces Lukeman, who was 46.4% on his finishing doubles against Smith.

I do think Aspinall can find another gear as he senses a first TV semi-final of the season and he should deliver more maximums as well.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-1

Gerwyn Price (1/6) v Madars Razma (7/2)

  • Overall H2H: 6-4 (TV: 0-0)
    2022: 1-1 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Price: 97.06
    Razma: 91.14
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Price: 0.28
    Razma: 0.14
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Price: 41.7%
    Razma: 38.6%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Price: 15.95%
    Razma: 8.68%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Price: 25.42%
    Razma: 8.16%

Without wanting to sound too disrespectful, if you'd offered Gerwyn Price a quarter-final tie with Madars Razma before a dart had been thrown this week then he'd have secretly snapped your hand off.

You could say the biggest potential danger to his chances is complacency because how often have we seen the Iceman become embroiled in tight contests against lesser opposition we'd expect him to steamroller? Even then, he still using his mental strength or his knack of producing something spectacular when he's in a spot of bother to come through the vast majority of those challenges - but don't be surprised if the unfancied Latvian nicks a set off him.

After all, Razma averaged an impressive 92 during his 3-1 victory over Daryl Gurney and also fired in five 180s which was somewhat surprising when his maximum per leg ratio this season of 0.14 is among the lowest.

All their previous meetings have been in floor events and also Price beat him in a final back in March, Razma got his revenge a month later in an early round.

Price looked more than beatable for Joe Cullen during a couple of sets when the Rockstar moved into a 2-1 lead but then out of nowhere, when he needed it most, the Welshman unleashed a barrage of 'dirty darts' to win the next six legs with an average in excess of 107 to storm into the quarter-finals.

The Welshman is so clearly a cut above the Razma in all the key stats this season and not only should he win comfortably, I'd expect him to hit most 180s and achieve the highest checkout.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-1

Peter Wright (2/7) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/10)

  • Overall H2H: 12-3, 1 draw (TV: 2-1, 1 draw)
    2022: 1-1 (TV: 0-1)
  • Seasonal Average
    Wright: 97.56
    Van den Bergh: 95.95
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Wright: 0.3
    Van den Bergh: 0.31
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Wright: 39.78%
    Van den Bergh: 40.73%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Wright: 15.36%
    Van den Bergh: 11.3%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Wright: 23.66%
    Van den Bergh: 25.86%

Peter Wright and Dimitri Van den Bergh have come through a rocky patch in their friendship over the past few months but that takes none of the intrigue away from this latest instalment of their 'rivalry'.

Ever since living with Wright's family during lockdown in 2020, the Belgian star would affectionally call Snakebite his 'Mr Miyagi' but everything seemed to go sour during their clash at this year's World Matchplay when the Belgian came through a classic, only to be greeted with a frosty handshake that led to a fallout.

Van den Bergh on his frosty handshake with Peter Wright

Both players have recently come out to say the issue has been resolved so the only drama on the oche should be the high-octane standard of darts rather than any obvious sign of needle.

Wright gained revenge for that World Matchplay defeat by defeating him in the final of the German Darts Open in September and he's now won nine of their last 11 meetings, which includes a Premier League draw last season.

The world champion has bizarrely only reached the quarter-final stage of the World Grand Prix three times in his 11 appearances but he did it in style this time after a slow start against Krzysztof Ratajski, winning six legs on the trot to seal a comeback 3-2 victory with an average of 91 and eight 180s.

Van den Bergh was equally impressive on the average front and while he 'only' threw four maximums, he weighed in with four 100+ checkouts, including a stunning 153, to knock out the defending champion Jonny Clayton 3-2.

The Belgian is usually much hotter on his maximums and an eye-catching bet for this one would be for both players to hit four or more apiece at 11/8.

As for the winner, I'm gunning for Wright given his clear desire to win this tournament for the first time and the ominous standard he produced against Ratajski when in danger of an upset.

Scoreline Prediction: 3-2

Michael van Gerwen (2/7) v Chris Dobey (5/2)

  • Overall H2H: 10-0 (TV: 1-0)
    2022: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Van Gerwen: 98.08
    Dobey: 94.51
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Van Gerwen: 0.27
    Dobey: 0.3
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Van Gerwen: 37.46%
    Dobey: 28.42%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Van Gerwen: 13.04%
    Dobey: 9.55%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Van Gerwen: 28.8%
    Dobey: 28.42%

World Grand Prix: Daily results and schedule

Monday October 3 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Callan Rydz 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Brendan Dolan 0-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Chris Dobey 2-0 Luke Humphries
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-1 Dave Chisnall
  • Jonny Clayton 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright 2-0 Kim Huybrechts
  • Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa 0-2 Adrian Lewis

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT ONE REVIEW

Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Madars Razma 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Ross Smith 2-1 Andrew Gilding
  • Danny Noppert 2-0 Gabriel Clemens
  • Joe Cullen 2-1 Damon Heta
  • Rob Cross 1-2 Daryl Gurney
  • James Wade 1-2 Martin Lukeman
  • Gerwyn Price 2-0 Martin Schindler
  • Michael Smith 1-2 Nathan Aspinall

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT TWO REVIEW

Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Adrian Lewis 2-3 Chris Dobey
  • Peter Wright 3-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Jonny Clayton 2-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT THREE REVIEW

Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Martin Lukeman 3-2 Ross Smith
  • Daryl Gurney 1-3 Madars Razma
  • Gerwyn Price 3-2 Joe Cullen
  • Nathan Aspinall Danny Noppert

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FOUR REVIEW

Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Four Matches

Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.

World Grand Prix: Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 5
  • James Wade - 2
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

