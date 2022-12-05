Raymond van Barneveld is bidding to roll back the years at this year’s Cazoo World Darts Championship, as he celebrates his 30-year anniversary at the sport’s top level.

The Dutch legend will become only the second player in darting history – alongside Steve Beaton - to bring up the milestone of 30 World Championship appearances at this year’s tournament. Van Barneveld will take on Ryan Meikle or four-time Women’s World Champion Lisa Ashton in his opening round assignment on Tuesday December 20, as he aims to cap off his landmark appearance in style. “30 World Championships, wow! This sport has changed my life,” reflected Van Barneveld. “When I won the 1998 World Championship, I thought this would maybe last for three to five years, but it opened doors for me everywhere. “In January, it will be 25 years since I won my first world title. I think we’re going to open a bottle of champagne and celebrate!” The five-time World Champion will enter this year’s World Championship at the second round stage, courtesy of his run to last month’s Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals.

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Van Barneveld claimed a stunning brace of victories over world number one Gerwyn Price in Wolverhampton, which catapulted him into the world’s top 32 for the first time since March 2019. The Den Haag veteran is the 32nd seed at Alexandra Palace - matching the position from which he won the 2006/07 World Championship in sensational style at the Circus Tavern. “It’s always great to be back at the most important tournament in the world,” added Van Barneveld, who landed the first two nine-darters in PDC World Championship history.