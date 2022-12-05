Beau Greaves is bidding to create more history on her Cazoo World Championship debut later this month.

Greaves will become the youngest woman to feature in the £2.5 million event after clinching her qualification via the PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit. The 18-year-old scooped eight consecutive Women’s Series titles between August and October, extending her incredible winning run to 52 matches to confirm her World Darts Championship debut. The Doncaster darter missed the opening 12 events of the year, but after producing a string of imperious displays in Hildesheim and Wigan, her Alexandra Palace dreams were realised. The 18-year-old averaged over 90 in 16 matches and even recorded a women’s record of 107.86 during one of her final victories over Fallon Sherrock at the end of October.

RECORD BREAKING AVERAGE! 🔥 Greaves v Sherrock | 2022 Women's Series 19 Final

“When I went to Germany, I had no idea that I still had a chance to qualify,” admitted Greaves, who will play former World Cup of Darts runner-up William O’Connor in her opener. “Obviously I did really well in Germany and then there was all the talk on social media of ‘can she get there?’ “I just went in, played my game and it worked out for me. What an achievement.” Greaves will begin her World Championship campaign on Friday December 16, as she takes on UK Open semi-finalist O’Connor in a blockbuster first round tie. “I am really looking forward to it. I will just enjoy the moment," added Greaves, who could take on Germany’s number one Gabriel Clemens in the second round.