Beau Greaves is bidding to create more history on her Cazoo World Championship debut later this month.
Greaves will become the youngest woman to feature in the £2.5 million event after clinching her qualification via the PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit.
The 18-year-old scooped eight consecutive Women’s Series titles between August and October, extending her incredible winning run to 52 matches to confirm her World Darts Championship debut.
The Doncaster darter missed the opening 12 events of the year, but after producing a string of imperious displays in Hildesheim and Wigan, her Alexandra Palace dreams were realised.
The 18-year-old averaged over 90 in 16 matches and even recorded a women’s record of 107.86 during one of her final victories over Fallon Sherrock at the end of October.
“When I went to Germany, I had no idea that I still had a chance to qualify,” admitted Greaves, who will play former World Cup of Darts runner-up William O’Connor in her opener.
“Obviously I did really well in Germany and then there was all the talk on social media of ‘can she get there?’
“I just went in, played my game and it worked out for me. What an achievement.”
Greaves will begin her World Championship campaign on Friday December 16, as she takes on UK Open semi-finalist O’Connor in a blockbuster first round tie.
“I am really looking forward to it. I will just enjoy the moment," added Greaves, who could take on Germany’s number one Gabriel Clemens in the second round.
“I don't fear anyone because just being here is a bonus. If I play really well, I can beat anyone.
“This is only the beginning, so I’m looking forward to whatever’s to come.”
Greaves appeared destined for stardom after bursting on to the scene as a 12-year-old prodigy, but midway through 2020, she stepped away from the darting spotlight after suffering with dartitis.
The teenager feared for her long-term future in the sport, yet after remodelling her throw during lockdown, she has returned to dominate the women’s game.
“I got completely wrapped up in anything but enjoying it,” conceded Greaves, who endured a chastening campaign at 2020 Qualifying School.
“I was 16 at the time and it just wasn’t working, but when I came back, I started to love darts again, and that has worked wonders for me. I lost the love for the game and dartitis actually helped me realise that I did want to be a dart player and I do want to have a good career.
“It was a blessing in disguise for me. It hasn’t 100% gone, but I have learnt to deal with it and I know I can play well – the Women’s Series has proved that, so it’s about enjoyment for me now.”
Greaves has enjoyed a remarkable revival in 2022, producing a series of history-making displays on the Women’s Series circuit.
“I’m more focused on feeling comfortable. That is a big thing for me,” added the WDF Women’s World Champion.
“I have just got to enjoy it and if I enjoy it then I’ll play well and hopefully I can take the opportunity and have fun on the stage.
“This year has been my best year without a doubt. I have just really enjoyed playing, and that’s been the key.”