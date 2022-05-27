There will be 32 nations bidding for glory at the 12th staging of the annual pairs event, where Peter Wright and John Henderson defend the trophy for Scotland.

You can follow the tournament unfold with the team line-ups, draw, schedule, results, highlights and daily reviews plus there's details of the format, prize money and past winners.

World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups

All 32 competing nations are listed below, with many nations having confirmed their two-player line-ups through various qualification events and criteria.

Nations whose players qualify via the PDC Order of Merit will see their line-ups confirmed on Monday May 30.

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

Germany

Gibraltar

Hong Kong

Hungary

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Netherlands

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Scotland

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

USA

Wales

World Cup of Darts draw & tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results

Thursday June 16

Evening Session

(7pm local time, 6pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)

Eight matches

Friday June 17

Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)

Eight matches

Saturday June 18

Afternoon Session (2pm local time, 1pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 3 points)

(Two best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best of 7 doubles decider if required)

Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 3 points)

(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

Four Matches

Sunday June 19

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 points)

(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)

Semi-Finals (Best of 3 points)

(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

Two Matches

Final (Best of 5 points)

(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches, one best-of-7-leg doubles, then reverse singles)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Cup of Darts Format

First Round

Best of nine legs - doubles. All players take part in every leg of the match, in an alternative visit format.

Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals

These matches will be played as two best of seven leg 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play.

In the event of both nations winning one singles match apiece, a best of seven leg 501 doubles match will be played to decide the tie.

Final

This will be two best-of-seven-legs 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches, followed by a best of seven leg 501 doubles match and then reverse Singles matches. The first team to win three games is declared the winner.

Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The Cazoo World Cup of Darts will be televised on Sky Sports for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

Are tickets available for the World Cup of Darts?

Yes. For further ticket information or to purchase tickets, please visit the PDC Europe website.

World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds

Prize Fund (Per two-player team)

Winners - £70,000

Runners-Up - £40,000

Semi-Finalists - £24,000

Quarter-Finalists - £16,000

Second Round Losers - £8,000

First Round Losers - £4,000

Total - £350,000

World Cup of Darts: Past Finals

