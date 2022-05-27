Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
John Henderson and Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
John Henderson and Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

World Cup of Darts 2022: Draw, schedule, teams, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
14:56 · FRI May 27, 2022

The full team line-ups, schedule and results from the 2022 World Cup of Darts, which takes place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 16-19.

There will be 32 nations bidding for glory at the 12th staging of the annual pairs event, where Peter Wright and John Henderson defend the trophy for Scotland.

You can follow the tournament unfold with the team line-ups, draw, schedule, results, highlights and daily reviews plus there's details of the format, prize money and past winners.

World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups

All 32 competing nations are listed below, with many nations having confirmed their two-player line-ups through various qualification events and criteria.

Nations whose players qualify via the PDC Order of Merit will see their line-ups confirmed on Monday May 30.

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Brazil 
  • Canada
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • England
  • Finland 
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Hong Kong 
  • Hungary 
  • Italy 
  • Japan
  • Latvia 
  • Lithuania
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand 
  • Northern Ireland
  • Philippines 
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Scotland
  • Singapore 
  • South Africa 
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • USA
  • Wales

World Cup of Darts draw & tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets
Click here for Sky Bet odds
Scroll down for schedule, results & team line-ups

Will appear when announced

World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results

Thursday June 16
Evening Session
(7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)

  • Eight matches

Friday June 17
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)

  • Eight matches

Saturday June 18
Afternoon Session (2pm local time, 1pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 3 points)
(Two best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best of 7 doubles decider if required)

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

  • Four Matches

Sunday June 19
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

  • Two Matches

Final (Best of 5 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches, one best-of-7-leg doubles, then reverse singles)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Cup of Darts Format

  • First Round

Best of nine legs - doubles. All players take part in every leg of the match, in an alternative visit format.

  • Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals

These matches will be played as two best of seven leg 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play.

In the event of both nations winning one singles match apiece, a best of seven leg 501 doubles match will be played to decide the tie.

  • Final

This will be two best-of-seven-legs 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches, followed by a best of seven leg 501 doubles match and then reverse Singles matches. The first team to win three games is declared the winner.

Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The Cazoo World Cup of Darts will be televised on Sky Sports for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

Are tickets available for the World Cup of Darts?

Yes. For further ticket information or to purchase tickets, please visit the PDC Europe website.

World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds

Click here for Sky Bet's darts page

Prize Fund (Per two-player team)

  • Winners - £70,000
  • Runners-Up - £40,000
  • Semi-Finalists - £24,000
  • Quarter-Finalists - £16,000
  • Second Round Losers - £8,000
  • First Round Losers - £4,000
    Total - £350,000

World Cup of Darts: Past Finals

Related Darts Content

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....