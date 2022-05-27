The full team line-ups, schedule and results from the 2022 World Cup of Darts, which takes place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 16-19.
There will be 32 nations bidding for glory at the 12th staging of the annual pairs event, where Peter Wright and John Henderson defend the trophy for Scotland.
You can follow the tournament unfold with the team line-ups, draw, schedule, results, highlights and daily reviews plus there's details of the format, prize money and past winners.
All 32 competing nations are listed below, with many nations having confirmed their two-player line-ups through various qualification events and criteria.
Nations whose players qualify via the PDC Order of Merit will see their line-ups confirmed on Monday May 30.
Seedings in brackets
Thursday June 16
Evening Session
(7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)
Friday June 17
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)
Saturday June 18
Afternoon Session (2pm local time, 1pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 3 points)
(Two best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best of 7 doubles decider if required)
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Sunday June 19
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Final (Best of 5 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches, one best-of-7-leg doubles, then reverse singles)
Best of nine legs - doubles. All players take part in every leg of the match, in an alternative visit format.
These matches will be played as two best of seven leg 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play.
In the event of both nations winning one singles match apiece, a best of seven leg 501 doubles match will be played to decide the tie.
This will be two best-of-seven-legs 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches, followed by a best of seven leg 501 doubles match and then reverse Singles matches. The first team to win three games is declared the winner.
The Cazoo World Cup of Darts will be televised on Sky Sports for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
Yes. For further ticket information or to purchase tickets, please visit the PDC Europe website.
