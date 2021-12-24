The William Hill World Darts Championship takes a three-day break for Christmas so Paul Nicholson looks back at the tournament so far and assess the state of play.

Ally Pally highlights Willie Borland’s nine-darter was a history-making moment because we’d never previously seen one that wins a match. It is a dream scenario for all players but we’ve never really talked about it happening because it always seems so far-fetched, especially to someone on their debut. I did have the pleasure of commentating on his perfect leg for talkSPORT2 although he did almost cause me to lose my voice like Fallon Sherrock managed to do two years ago! Sure, he couldn’t back it up in his next match but for him to go back to Scotland with that piece of history behind him is quite incredible and a moment that will inspire him for the future.

"He couldn't, could he?!" 😱



"Double 12, and he's won the match with a 9-dart leg! History by @WBorland9!!" 🤩



Here's how a memorable moment at Alexandra Palace sounded live on @talkSPORT2 👏#DartsOnTheRadio continues at 7pm! ⬇️



📲 Live Coverage ☞ https://t.co/cj37eFbude pic.twitter.com/ueMRqN3GPd — talkSPORT 2 (@talkSPORT2) December 18, 2021

William Borland winning a World Championship match on debut in a deciding leg with a NINE-DART FINISH!!



Absolutely sensational! pic.twitter.com/SxfgYhgOfB — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 17, 2021

I do think we will now get a historic third nine-darter considering we’ve just got so much more darts left to play although your guess is as good as mine as to who will get it. Apart from that, I have to pick out Jonny Clayton’s performance against Keane Barry as one of the highlights so far because of the 10 ton+ checkouts between then as well as the overall finishing in that match. There was a lot of pressure on Jonny coming into this tournament and there was none on Keane, who played tremendously to really give one of the best players in the world right now – and arguably the player of the year – a real scare. For Jonny to serve up that quality in such circumstances shows just what a kind of force he is and why he’s a real contender for this title. My third highlight of the tournament is actually Rob Cross, even though his average wasn’t as high as many other performances. He was up against the crowd, his own pressures and a nightmare draw so it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see him fall one set down against Raymond van Barneveld and in real danger of an early exit. However the way he responded in a tricky situation will make him feel 10 feet tall when he digests that over the Christmas break. Who will come through each quarter? Quarter One (1) Gerwyn Price v Kim Huybrechts (32)

Ross Smith v Dirk van Duijvenbode (17)

(8) Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens (25)

(9) Michael Smith v Willie O'Connor Michael Smith produced the best statistical performance of the tournament so far with an average of 106 against Ron Meulenkamp but he’s not yet forced me to change my mind over my pre-tournament prediction that Gerwyn Price will come through this quarter. He is destined to have a big run as the defending champion and that will probably mean he has to come through a classic with either Smith or Jonny Clayton to do it. It’s very hard to call whether it will be the Bully Boy or the Ferret but I’m sure they will serve up a treat as well should they both win their next matches. CLICK HERE to back Price to win his quarter at 6/5 with Sky Bet