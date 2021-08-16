Sporting Life
Our unmissable guide is out now
Our unmissable guide is out now

PDC World Darts Championship: Download guide including betting tips and exclusive content

By Sporting Life
17:41 · MON December 06, 2021

Our free guide to the PDC World Championship is out now and includes expert insight, player profiles, our best bets and more.

Available to all Sporting Life readers, the guide is your one-stop shop for all things darts with the World Championship set to begin on December 15.

The top 16 players are profiled along with Fallon Sherrock, there's an interview with defending champion Gerwyn Price, and former Ally Pally contender Paul Nicholson offers his behind-the-scenes insight.

For punters, Carl Fletcher's stats arm you with everything you need to unearth the best bets throughout the tournament, and there's exclusive access to Chris Hammer's outright preview and tips.

Brought to you in partnership with Sky Bet, our guide also offers Price Boosts and specials which you will not find anywhere else, and is free to download or view online right now.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR WORLD DARTS GUIDE

