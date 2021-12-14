The William Hill World Darts Championship gets under way on Wednesday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

The Dartmas festivities can finally get under way at a packed Alexandra Palace on Wednesday as Gerwyn Price begins the defence of the title he won behind closed doors 12 months ago. Former champion Adrian Lewis also takes to the oche against Canada's Matt Campbell so here we look ahead to all four matches... Darts betting tips: World Championship night one 1pt Lewis and Evans both to win with the most 180s at 17/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Ritchie Edhouse to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout v Peter Hudson at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Lewis to beat Campbell 3-1 at 5/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Wednesday December 15 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of five sets (Rounds 1 and 2) SL Acca: Click here to back Lewis and Evans both to win with most 180s at 17/10 with Sky Bet Ritchie Edhouse (2/7) v Peter Hudson (10/3) (R1) Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.03 – 85.87

180’s per leg (2021): 0.21 – 0.11

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 32.79% – 29.41%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 16.46% – 10.71% This time a week ago, Peter Hudson was the third reserve for a spot at the Ally Pally having missed out in the deciding round of the final qualifying event. But when China's Lihao Wen became the third overseas player to withdraw on the eve of the event due to not receiving his visa in time to travel to the UK, Hudson swiftly packed up his darts and travelled down from Manchester for this huge opportunity. However, the odds suggest his hopes will end shortly after the tournament begins - or at the very best, a few hours after. The 37-year-old's last appearance on this stage came back in the 2013 edition when he lost 3-0 to James Wade in the opening round with a low-80s average - and its fair to say his standard isn't much better these days. In all PDC events he's entered this year, Hudson has won 11 of his 42 matches, averaged 85.87 and has a 180s per leg ratio of 0.11. That said, in this year's UK Open he averaged in the 90s during four 6-1 victories before losing 10-5 to Gerwyn Price with a mark of 87. Perhaps then he won't be totally fazed by this kind of occasion. Ritchie Edhouse is ranked 80th in the world compared to Hudson in 131st and also has a little experience of this stage having beaten Boris Koltsov 3-1 two years ago before averaging a respectable 93 during a 3-0 defeat to James Wade. He's not the most prolific of maximum hitters on tour with a mediocre 180s per leg ratio of 0.21 but he should still outgun Hudson. Throw in the highest checkout - which is likely if he wins the majority of legs - and you can get a decent price on the EDHOUSE MATCH TREBLE. CLICK HERE to back Edhouse in Sky Bet's Match Treble market Predicted Scoreline: Ritchie Edhouse 3-1 Peter Hudson

CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO DOWNLOAD OUT UNMISSABLE GUIDE