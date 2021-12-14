The William Hill World Darts Championship gets under way on Wednesday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
The Dartmas festivities can finally get under way at a packed Alexandra Palace on Wednesday as Gerwyn Price begins the defence of the title he won behind closed doors 12 months ago.
Former champion Adrian Lewis also takes to the oche against Canada's Matt Campbell so here we look ahead to all four matches...
1pt Lewis and Evans both to win with the most 180s at 17/10 (Sky Bet)
1pt Ritchie Edhouse to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout v Peter Hudson at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Lewis to beat Campbell 3-1 at 5/2 (General)
This time a week ago, Peter Hudson was the third reserve for a spot at the Ally Pally having missed out in the deciding round of the final qualifying event. But when China's Lihao Wen became the third overseas player to withdraw on the eve of the event due to not receiving his visa in time to travel to the UK, Hudson swiftly packed up his darts and travelled down from Manchester for this huge opportunity.
However, the odds suggest his hopes will end shortly after the tournament begins - or at the very best, a few hours after.
The 37-year-old's last appearance on this stage came back in the 2013 edition when he lost 3-0 to James Wade in the opening round with a low-80s average - and its fair to say his standard isn't much better these days. In all PDC events he's entered this year, Hudson has won 11 of his 42 matches, averaged 85.87 and has a 180s per leg ratio of 0.11.
That said, in this year's UK Open he averaged in the 90s during four 6-1 victories before losing 10-5 to Gerwyn Price with a mark of 87. Perhaps then he won't be totally fazed by this kind of occasion.
Ritchie Edhouse is ranked 80th in the world compared to Hudson in 131st and also has a little experience of this stage having beaten Boris Koltsov 3-1 two years ago before averaging a respectable 93 during a 3-0 defeat to James Wade.
He's not the most prolific of maximum hitters on tour with a mediocre 180s per leg ratio of 0.21 but he should still outgun Hudson. Throw in the highest checkout - which is likely if he wins the majority of legs - and you can get a decent price on the EDHOUSE MATCH TREBLE.
Predicted Scoreline: Ritchie Edhouse 3-1 Peter Hudson
Ricky Evans is another heavy favourite on opening night as he prepares to face Indian qualifier Nitin Kumar.
The fast-throwing fan favourite from Kettering is appearing in his seventh world championship but this is the first time since 2019 that he's come in at the opening round following a ranking slide outside the top 32.
That said, he should have too much in his locker for Kumar, who didn't need to average much above 82 to win his last qualifying match 6-0 and seal his third trip to the Ally Pally in four years.
He's lost both of his previous two first-round matches 3-0, to Jeffrey de Zwaan and Brendan Dolan, but he did average 90 in the latter and took the opening set to a deciding leg, so if Evans is slightly off his came then it may not be the whitewash that most will expect.
Rapid may not be the most prolific maximum man on Tour but a player of his quality should dominate this market over a minimum of nine legs and doubled up with the win you can get 1/2.
Predicted Scoreline: Ricky Evans 3-1 Nitin Kumar
This should be the closest battle of night as former two-time champion Adrian Lewis takes on the dangerous Matt Campbell from Canada.
Most fans will be hoping Jackpot can set up a mouthwatering second-round clash with Gary Anderson but he could well find the going tough against a player making his third appearance on this stage. He's not won yet but did average 95 in an agonising defeat to Scott Waites last year and has shown us during the World Cup and the Grand Slam of Darts that he can perform to decent levels.
He also won the most recent edition of the Online Darts Live League with an impressive average of 107 - albeit over just four legs in sterile settings - so he'll be feeling in good nick.
Lewis is ranked just outside the top 32 these days and although I'd still expect him to have enough quality and experience to come through, I don't think it will be straight sets and will take the 3-1 SCORELINE.
I'm also liking the book of Jackpot to win and hit most 180s at almost even money. Campbell only hit three maximums during his 19 legs of big-stage action at the recent Grand Slam of Darts whereas Lewis ranks in the top 30 in the world for 180s per leg.
As a very recent comparison, he threw four in just 11 legs during his heated clash with Peter Wright at the Players Championship Finals, and it'll be a surprise if he doesn't have too many guns for his opponent.
Predicted Scoreline: Adrian Lewis 3-1 Matt Campbell
Few bookies will give you the chance to bet on a fixture that's yet to be decided but Paddy Power have markets for both eventualities.
It's more likely to be Gerwyn Price (1/16) v Ritchie Edhouse (15/2) - although Peter Hudson is 8/1 should he progress - and it's very difficult to make a case for anything other than a dominant victory for the defending champion.
Edhouse or Hudson will of course be warmed up but will need Price to be well below his best if either are to make a game of it.
I can't put up a recommended bet for obvious reasons but the match treble would be the obvious area to go down if you can get anything remotely close to the even-money mark.
Predicted Scoreline: Gerwyn Price 3-0 Edhouse/Hudson
Posted at 2100 GMT on 14/12/21