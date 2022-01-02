Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Peter Wright will face Gary Anderson (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Peter Wright will face Gary Anderson (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

PDC World Darts Championship: Day 15 semi-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

By Chris Hammer
00:29 · SUN January 02, 2022

The PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals take place on Sunday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

And then there were four. And what a four. We've seen plenty of shocks and potential stars of the future emerge since the tournament began on December 15 but the player who lifts the Sid Waddell Trophy will be one of the biggest names in the sport. Stats for both semi-finals are below, with the previews and tips appearing on Sunday morning.

Darts betting tips: World Championship day 15

Tips will appear here on Sunday morning

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

SL Acca: Will appear here on Sunday morning

Sunday January 2: Evening session

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1930 GMT)
  • Semi-finals: Best of 11 sets

Peter Wright (1/2) v Gary Anderson (13/8)

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

  • Overall Head-to-Head: 13-29, 3 draws
    Televised Head-to-Head: 6-14, 3 draws
  • 2021 Meetings: 1-2 (TV: 1-1)
    2-6: Players Championship 19 (R3, July 7)
    3-8: Premier League Night 11 (May 6)
    7-4: Premier League Night 3 (April 7)
  • Senior Career PDC titles: 42-56
    Televised PDC Titles/Finals: 11/29 - 15/30
  • Previous PDC World Championship appearances: 12 - 12
    Previous PDC World Championship Best: Winner (2020) - Winner (2015, 2016)

2021 SEASON STATS

  • 2021 Titles: 6-0 (TV: 2-0)
  • Three-Dart Average: 97.59 – 95.25
  • 180s per leg: 0.31 – 0.26
  • Checkout percentage (Stage Events): 39.75% - 35.25%
  • 100+ checkout per leg won: 11.9% - 11.29%

2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STATS

  • Tournament Average: 98.25 - 94.41
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg): 31 (0.33) - 21 (0.20)
  • Doubles hit (Checkout %): 57/146 (39%) - 60/153 (39%)
  • 100+ checkouts (per leg won): 7 (0.12) - 10 (0.17)

Preview and tips will appear here.

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here

Michael Smith (4/9) v James Wade (7/4)

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

  • Overall Head-to-Head: 4-17, 1 draw
    Televised Head-to-Head: 1-6, 1 draw
  • 2021 Meetings: 0-0
  • Senior Career PDC titles: 15-45
    Televised PDC Titles/Finals: 1/8 - 11/27
  • Previous PDC World Championship appearances: 10 - 17
  • Previous PDC World Championship Best: Runner-up 2019 - Semi-Final x3

2021 SEASON STATS

  • 2021 Titles: 2-1 (TV: 0-1)
  • Three-Dart Average: 96.49 – 95.9
  • 180s per leg: 0.29 – 0.21
  • Checkout percentage (Stage Events): 36.32% - 46.82%
  • 100+ checkout per leg won: 10.77% - 13.51%

2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STATS

  • Tournament Average: 101.38 - 87.80
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg): 43 (0.39) - 4 (0.07)
  • Doubles hit (Checkout %): 65/134 (48.50%) - 36/90 (40%)
  • 100+ checkouts (per leg won): 11 (0.17) - 4 (0.11)

Preview and tips will appear here.

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here

World Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....