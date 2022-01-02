The PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals take place on Sunday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
And then there were four. And what a four. We've seen plenty of shocks and potential stars of the future emerge since the tournament began on December 15 but the player who lifts the Sid Waddell Trophy will be one of the biggest names in the sport. Stats for both semi-finals are below, with the previews and tips appearing on Sunday morning.
Tips will appear here on Sunday morning
Preview and tips will appear here.
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here
Preview and tips will appear here.
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here