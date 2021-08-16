The third round concludes at the Ally Pally today while there are also two last 16 matches involving Gerwyn Price, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Jonny Clayton and Michael Smith. All six games over two sessions will appear here on Wednesday morning...

Wednesday December 29: Afternoon session

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1200 GMT)

Sky Sports (1200 GMT) Third round format: Best of seven sets

Jose De Sousa (1/3) v Alan Soutar (23/10)

Overall Head-to-Head: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

2021 Head-to-Head: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 97.91 – 94.23

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.34 – 0.24

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 37.98% – 36.14%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.38% – 12.29%

Dave Chisnall (10/11) v Luke Humphries (10/11)

Overall Head-to-Head: 5-1 (TV: 2-1)

2021 Head-to-Head: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.45 – 95.55

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.32 – 0.26

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 40.08% – 38.61%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.21% – 11.92%

As a general rule I tend to avoid predicting the outcome of a match involving Dave Chisnall because you can never be too sure which Chizzy will turn up.

His performances on the Pro Tour this season have epitomised inconsistency and while he's thrown in no shortage of 100+ averages - including a ridiculous 120 back in June - he's failed to reach a single final. On the big stage he's enjoyed three quarter-final runs but suffered two early exits, including last month's Players Championship Finals.

One of those quarter-finals came at the UK Open, where he beat Peter Wright, Danny Noppert and Alan Soutar with 100+ averages before agonisingly losing 10-9 against....Luke Humphries.

That was their only meeting this year and also Cool Hand's only victory over Chisnall at the sixth attempt, helping him reach his maiden televised final before finishing runner-up to James Wade.

Humphries went on to lose three Pro Tour finals to Gerwyn Price, Jose de Sousa and Peter Wright so there's no doubt he's firmly knocking on the door to get his first senior title sooner than later.

He loves this stage having twice reached the quarter-finals in front of a crowd and looked pretty impressive when cruising to a 3-0 victory over a hapless Rowby-John Rodriguez for the loss of just two legs with a 92.91 average and three 180s.

Chisnall also whitewashed Mike De Decker but did so with both players averaging 96.43 while he hit four maximums in 13 legs. Obviously that 180 per leg ratio is slightly less than what Humphries managed but over the season he's been significantly more prolific and I think he'll come out on top in that metric, even if the former World Youth champion wins the match.

Prediction: 2-4

Nathan Aspinall (8/11) v Callan Rydz (11/10)

Overall Head-to-Head (TV): 1-1 (TV: 0-0)

2021 Head-to-Head (TV): 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

2021 Head-to-Head (TV): 0-1 (TV: 0-0) 2021 Titles (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

PDC Three-Dart Average (2021): 96.41 – 94.78

PDC 180’s per leg (2021): 0.31 – 0.24

PDC Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 40.72% – 50%

PDC 100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.58% – 10.39%

