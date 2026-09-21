All eyes - as usual - were on the teenage sensation in Amsterdam this past weekend as he looked to maintain his hopes of an unprecedented achievement that not even a peak Phil Taylor or Michael van Gerwen were able to accomplish.

Having already collected the World Championship, World Masters, UK Open, Premier League and World Matchplay in 2026, he needed to win the World Series Finals, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals to make history.

However, a costly display of doubling saw him crash out at the quarter-final stage to Jonny Clayton, and now he must pick himself up for the World Grand Prix and European Championship next month.

Should he win the latter of those, then he would at least be able to celebrate a career clean sweep of majors at the age of 19, while he's still on course to emulate Taylor's 2009 record of lifting all of the PDC's ranked majors that were available to him at the time; World Championship, UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals & Las Vegas Desert Classic.

Only a shock exit in the 2009 Premier League - which is obviously unranked - prevented his hopes of a complete major clean sweep.

The fact Littler's 2026 targets feel a bit underwhelming right now in the aftermath of Sunday's disappointment speaks volumes at how far he's come in a ridiculously short time - but there is one other milestone on the horizon that really would eclipse what he was trying to do this year.