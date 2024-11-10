Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Day three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Monday night with the conclusion of Groups A to D so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs

Luke Humphries (2/9) v Mickey Mansell (3/1) (A) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 98.4 - 92.33

: 98.4 - 92.33 180s per leg (2024) : 0.33 - 0.19

: 0.33 - 0.19 Checkout % (2024): 41.6% - 39.07% Defending champion Luke Humphries was 1/50 to qualify for the knockout stages and 10/1 for a group stage exit before a dart was thrown in Wolverhampton but on Monday night he opens the action with his last match of the tournament.

The standings heading into the final games in Group A

Many people would have expected Mickey Mansell to be in Humphries' position but instead the 51-year-old Grand Slam debutant can already prepare for the knockout stages after two wins out of two. Trying to avoid a whitewash of defeats is hardly motivation for Cool Hand but you'd still expect him to bow out with a victory that will hardly be celebrated. Verdict: 5-3

Dave Chisnall (6/4) v Ritchie Edhouse (1/2) (D) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.42 - 92.49

: 95.42 - 92.49 180s per leg (2024) : 0.34 - 0.27

: 0.34 - 0.27 Checkout % (2024): 39.67% - 39.35% Ritchie Edhouse is still riding his crest of an incredible wave having already booked his place in the knockout stages and it's no surprise to see him such a warm favourite to defeat a struggling Dave Chisnall. Although the European champion didn't play particularly well in a scrappy 5-2 victory over Connor Scutt with an average in the mid-80s, Chizzy could only manage 80 in a 5-2 loss to Ross Smith which saw his chances of qualification ended.

The standings heading into the final games in Group D

Chisnall has been bothered by back pain and I can't envisage him putting up much of a battling fight against Edhouse. Verdict: 2-5

Cameron Menzies (4/11) v Beau Greaves (2/1) (B) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.38 - 86.65

: 96.38 - 86.65 180s per leg (2024) : 0.33 - 0.25

: 0.33 - 0.25 Checkout % (2024): 41.42% - 37.38% Cameron Menzies came agonisingly close to booking his place in the knockout stages with a game to spare but his 5-4 defeat to Danny Noppert means he must now beat Beau Greaves to do so. Fortunately the the Scotsman, whose superb recent form helped him to a maiden PDC title, Greaves hasn't been performing to her brilliant best in Wolverhampton and only really has pride to play for.

The standings heading into the final games in Group B

Sure, that takes pressure away but Menzies will have more hunger to go with his higher ability level and I'd fancy him to get the job done with room to spare. I'd expect him to fire in most 180s as well considering he boasts a higher maximum per leg rate this season while he's also managed six to Greaves' one so far. Verdict: 5-3

Danny Noppert (5/6) v Martin Schindler (5/6) (B) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.57 - 94.68

: 96.57 - 94.68 180s per leg (2024) : 0.30 - 0.29

: 0.30 - 0.29 Checkout % (2024): 39.67% - 41.23% Usually a player who is top of a group heading into the final round of matches is in an extremely strong position to qualify for the knockout stages but Danny Noppert still has plenty of work to do. A 5-3 defeat or worse against the very capable Martin Schindler would mean he needs Beau Greaves to spring an upset victory over Cameron Menzies so he could be feeling more pressure than he'd like. Schindler wouldn't have fancied his chances of progress after a heavy 5-2 defeat to Menzies but a big 5-1 over Greaves has given himself genuine hope and it'll all come down to who holds their nerves the best. Noppert is the cooler customer so I'll give him the nod. Verdict: 5-3

James Wade (4/9) v Rowby-John Rodriguez (13/8) (A) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 94.83 - 87.59

: 94.83 - 87.59 180s per leg (2024) : 0.23 - 0.19

: 0.23 - 0.19 Checkout % (2024): 42.49% - 37.98% James Wade probably hasn't received enough credit for the way he recovered from an almost perilous position against Luke Humphries on Sunday night to give himself a fantastic shot of qualifying for the knockout stages once again. The Machine was averaging in the 70s when trailing 2-0 to Humphries and a woeful third leg wasn't particularly going his way either until Cool Hand lost his rhythm and allowed Wade to pinch it in 23 darts. He kept hanging in there before eventually dragging himself over the line and now he's one win away from reaching the last 16 for the 17th time in 18 appearances. Only Gary Anderson has a better record than that and you have to fancy Wade's chances against Rowby-John Rodriguez, who is averaging in the 80s this season and followed up his shock win over Humphries with defeat to Mickey Mansell. Verdict: 5-2

Martin Lukeman (8/15) v Leonard Gates (11/8) (C) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 93.65 - 87.33

: 93.65 - 87.33 180s per leg (2024) : 0.18 - 0.18

: 0.18 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 42.35% - 36.93% Martin Lukeman proved that his breathtaking form in the Grand Slam qualifying event was no flash in the pan as he defeated both Peter Wright and Rob Cross to stand tall at the top of Group C. If you had to take anything away from Lukeman's impressive Grand Slam debut it would be that Wright played very poorly and Cross imploded from 3-0 up but he took his chances when they came along to make both pay.

The standings heading into the final games in Group C

His healthy legs difference means he only needs one leg to seal his place in the last 16 whereas any victory for Leonard Gates will give him a fighting chance of qualification if Wright does him a favour against Cross in the next match. Gates has averaged in the 80s in both of his matches so far - which is his usual standard - and I'd expect Lukeman to seal his fate. Verdict: 5-3

Rob Cross (2/5) v Peter Wright (7/4) (C) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.96 - 92.36

: 95.96 - 92.36 180s per leg (2024) : 0.24 - 0.23

: 0.24 - 0.23 Checkout % (2024): 40.47% - 37.34% Rob Cross should be facing Peter Wright with four points on the board but despite holding a 3-0 lead over Martin Lukeman he somehow lost 5-3 with an average 11 points higher of 98. The manner of that implosion was just one of those random blips whereas Wright has just played badly consistently during his two matches. There's only one winner here and I'd suggest throwing in most 180s as well given that Snakebite has only managed one so far and is really struggling to find any range. Verdict: 5-1

Ross Smith (8/15) v Connor Scutt (11/8) (D) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.70 - 92.63

: 95.70 - 92.63 180s per leg (2024) : 0.37 - 0.28

: 0.37 - 0.28 Checkout % (2024): 38.66% - 37.38% Ross Smith fought his way back into contention to qualify for the knockout stages with a low-quality 5-2 victory over Dave Chisnall in a match which both out-of-form players averaged under 90 and now he must beat Connor Scutt in a straight shoot out to finish in the top two. Scutt opened his campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Chisnall with an average of 104 but his standard dropped significantly in a 5-2 defeat to Ritchie Edhouse, averaging just 85. That inconsistency is to be expected from a player who doesn't yet have a PDC Tour Card but he has the talent to bounce back and give Smith a real run for his money. It'll be a tense affair for sure and Smith must hope his 180 powers don't desert them like they did on opening night. Verdict: 5-4

