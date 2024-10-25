Darts results: Michael van Gerwen to face Gary Anderson at the European Championship

Van Gerwen’s reward is a last 16 showdown against his great rival Anderson, who also posted a ton-topping average to account for Masters champion Stephen Bunting.

“You want to keep performing well, because there’s still a lot to fight for, and I think this is a really important tournament for me.”

“You always need to be sharp in this short format,” insisted Van Gerwen, one of five former champions in the 32-player field. “I am enjoying my darts again and I think you need to have that if you want to perform well.

The Dutch superstar silenced the partisan home crowd with 116 and 122 outshots to establish a 5-1 cushion, before sealing his progress with a superb 12-darter to end the tie with a 100 average.

Schindler’s World Cup partner Gabriel Clemens had earlier been sent packing by Van Gerwen, who kicked off his bid for a fifth European Championship crown with a crushing 6-1 victory.

Day One of the £600,000 event saw eight first round ties take place at the Westfalenhalle, as top seed Martin Schindler was beaten on home soil by a resurgent Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Two-time World Champion Anderson delivered the goods in his first European Championship appearance since 2016, winning four of the last five legs to book his place in Saturday’s second round.

“I felt like I scored well tonight,” reflected Anderson, a European Championship runner-up in 2015. “Me and Michael have had some belters; apart from winning the World Championship, the best game I ever played in was when I beat Michael in Dubai!

“It would be fantastic to get my hands on this title, but there’s no pressure and no expectation on me.”

It was a frustrating night for German number one Schindler, who suffered his fifth consecutive opening round defeat at the European Championship as he went down to resurgent Van Duijvenbode.

The Dutchman only confirmed his qualification in last-gasp fashion last weekend after battling to overcome a shoulder injury during the past year, although he was too strong for Schindler after following up a trio of 14-darters with a 13-dart clincher to seal a 6-3 win.

“I felt a little bit nervous when I was 5-1 up,” revealed Van Duijvenbode, who will play Daryl Gurney for a place in the quarter-finals. I have been at rock bottom [over the last year], but in the last three weeks I’ve been able to practice again for the first time in a year.

“I think my averages and performances are getting closer to where they used to be, so I’m happy!”

Michael Smith rounded off Thursday’s action in style, whitewashing fourth seed Dave Chisnall to move through to an intriguing tie against Ritchie Edhouse.

Smith conjured up a magical spell of finishing midway through the contest, taking out successive 104, 148 and 161 checkouts to breeze through his all-St Helens affair against Chisnall.

Edhouse, meanwhile, produced the performance of Thursday’s opening night, averaging 109.48 to demolish 2023 semi-finalist Gian van Veen 6-1.

The Englishman was inspired at the Westfalenhalle, registering a trio of 12-darters and converting 145 and 110 checkouts to cap off his best-ever big-stage display.

Ryan Searle put in a similarly emphatic performance to book his place in the last 16, averaging over 101 in his 6-2 victory against two-time semi-finalist Raymond van Barneveld.

Van Barneveld landed a ten-darter in leg six to avoid a possible whitewash, but a ruthless Searle later wrapped up victory with a 13-darter to set up a second round clash against Luke Woodhouse.

Woodhouse marked his European Championship debut with a comprehensive 6-1 success against 2022 champion Ross Smith, having raced into a 4-0 lead at one stage.

Gurney also impressed on Day One in Dortmund, running out a 6-3 winner against 2019 runner-up Gerwyn Price to set up a showdown against Van Duijvenbode.

The Northern Irishman kicked off proceedings with a 119 checkout which set the tone for a clinical display, with a solitary break of throw in leg eight enough to break the Welshman’s resistance.

The first round action concludes on Friday evening, as reigning champion Peter Wright kicks off his title defence against Jermaine Wattimena.

World number one Luke Humphries takes on Nathan Aspinall in a blockbuster clash, while Luke Littler makes his European Championship debut against Andrew Gilding.

Rob Cross and James Wade collide in a battle of former European Champions, while sixth seed Josh Rock plays newly-crowned World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker.

European Championship: Daily schedule & results

Thursday October 24

Evening Session (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Gian van Veen

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Ross Smith

Gary Anderson 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Ryan Searle 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Gabriel Clemens

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Martin Schindler

Michael Smith 6-0 Dave Chisnall

Friday October 25

Evening Session (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Danny Noppert v Joe Cullen

Chris Dobey v Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross v James Wade

Ricardo Pietreczko v Damon Heta

Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena

Luke Littler v Andrew Gilding

Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall

Josh Rock v Mike De Decker

Saturday October 26

Afternoon Session (1245-1700 CEST, 1145-1600 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Four Matches

Evening Session (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

Four Matches

Sunday October 29

Afternoon Session (1300-1700 CET, 1200-1600 GMT)

TV Channel: ITV4

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Four Matches

Evening Session (1900-2300 CET, 1800-2200 GMT)

TV Channel: ITV4

Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)

Two Matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

European Championship odds

What channel is the European Championship Darts on?

The Machineseeker European Championship will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

European Championship Darts: Prize money

Winner : £120,000

: £120,000 Runner-up : £60,000

: £60,000 Semi-final : £32,000

: £32,000 Quarter-final : £20,000

: £20,000 Last 16 : £10,000

: £10,000 Last 32 : £6,000

: £6,000 Total : £500,000

: £500,000 Nine-Darter Bonus £15,000

European Championship Darts: Previous winners

