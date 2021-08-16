Michael Smith produced one of the performances of his career to beat Jonny Clayton 4-3 in a last-16 classic at the World Championship.

Smith came from 2-0 down against one of the standout players of the season, breaking the Clayton throw before holding his nerve to win the final set 6-4. It was a mighty performance from the former world youth champion who showed the maturity needed to win this title, although the task gets no easier with Gerwyn Price waiting in the quarter-finals. Whatever happens when the pair meet, there can be no doubt that Smith was stronger here than he has at times been as he stuck with Clayton before holding firm when it came to the crunch.

Clayton was outstanding throughout the early stages, first throwing a brace of maximums to secure a tight first set and then bagging the second with 12, 11 and 14-dart finishes and an average in the region of 110. Smith though took the third against the darts and held firm to level at 2-2, later admitting that the absence of a break between sets three and four enabled him to establish and maintain his momentum. He then took the lead in set five before the fireworks were let off in the sixth, Clayton taking out 161, Smith responding with 121, Clayton answering that with a 105, and then holding throw to force a decider. It was during this period of the contest that five 100-plus finishes were registered in a dizzying eight-leg spell as two of the most talented players without a world title to their names served up a quite brilliant encounter. Smith threw for the match at 2-1 up in the final set only to be pegged back by a 120 checkout from Clayton, but the St Helens man made no mistake when granted a second go, breaking with a 65 finish and sealing victory by taking out 68 on double 10.

"That deserved to be the final, we were going toe-to-toe," said Smith. "Luckily enough I got the chance at the end, and I took it. "Going into it I told myself 'I've got the game to beat anyone'. I hit the right shots at the right time, and I'm really chuffed that I got the win. "I don't know what to say, my head's a mess. Jonny's probably been number one or number two or year, and to get that win is massive for my confidence." Asked whether he was ready to go all the way, Smith was keen to stress that there were three more matches still to win - the next against defending champion Price. "I've been here a long time now. It's coming, I'm not going to rush it (or) want it to much, that's what I've been guilty of in the past." Price powers into last eight Gerwyn Price overcame a sluggish start to run out a convincing 4-1 winner against Dirk van Duijvenbode and earn himself the first quarter-final place. Price missed seven darts at double despite holding throw in the first leg of the match and after more in leg four, van Duijvenbode took his opportunity to get on the board. The world champion returned from a break to hit 180 with his first visit and then take out 100, a gear change with his opponent could not live with as Price went on to lay down a serious marker. From that moment on, van Duijvenbode did not register another leg as Price turned on the style, taking out 132 on bullseye to win set four, and bettering that with a stunning 164 in the very next leg. Fittingly, Price went on to hit double eight for a 136 checkout to finish the match, his average of 96.66 failing to reflect how well he played towards the end of it.

"I beat myself up backstage, gave myself a kick up the backside," said Price. "To win 12 legs on the bounce... I know he wasn't playing well, but I was putting him under pressure. "Even though I was one set down, I knew I was going to win the game. As long as I can play like that and keep (the crowd) quiet, I can play some good darts. "They should enjoy what I'm doing rather than trying to put me off. It's hard work at times." Anderson survives Diamond scare Gary Anderson came from 3-0 down to beat Ian White 4-3 and progress to the last 16. Anderson was clear second best throughout the early exchanges of a match which created more drama than it did fireworks, both players struggling for fluency. White though had the match firmly in his grip but after missing tops for the win in set six, he folded tamely as his average dipped below 90.

Anderson, who registered 90.31 and was more accurate with his finishing, took the deciding leg in that penultimate set, before both had chances early on in the decider. Anderson secured the vital break in leg three, despite needing 17 darts to do so, and pinned double 10 for the match under no pressure from an already beaten opponent for whom this was an all too familiar tale.

AFTERNOON SESSION Rampant Rydz still blemish-free Callan Rydz demolished Nathan Aspinall 4-0 to reach the fourth round of the World Championship as day 12 began with two odds-against winners. Rydz won without dropping a set for the third match running to set up a last-16 clash with Alan Soutar, himself a surprise 4-3 winner against seventh seed Jose de Sousa.

With Aspinall struggling for fitness, doctors advising against playing through the pain barrier as he deals with a bout of tendonitis, Rydz was only a narrow underdog, but the manner of his victory would've been hard to envisage. The 23-year-old averaged just under a hundred and hit seven 180s, dominating Aspinall until the fourth set went to a deciding leg and nerves at last seemed sure to play their part. Not a bit of it. Rydz opened 180, 140, 149 to leave 32, and pinned the match-winning double for a stunning 10-dart leg to cap a coming-of-age display, which was all about his dominance on throw as Aspinall scored well but could hardly lay a glove on his opponent. "It was all right, I thought the first couple of sets we could've both played better, but I'll take that win any day of the week against such a great player," said Rydz. "The first couple of sets I could've been 2-0 down or 1-1. After the second break I came out and I was strong." Having now won all 10 sets, averaging 91, 102 and 98, and with further withdrawals opening up the draw, it was put to Rydz that he looks a genuine player when it comes to lifting the trophy on Monday. "I don't see myself as a serious contender," he claimed. "You never know, we'll see what happens. If I'm in the final January 3 happy days, but for me it's game-by-game."