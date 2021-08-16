Earlier Clayton remained on course for his first televised ranking title as he brushed aside Danny Noppert 4-1.

The brilliant Welshman, who won the lucrative Premier League and Masters crowns earlier this year, is now through to his first major ranking final since the 2017 Players Championship Finals as he bids to catapult himself firmly and deservedly into the world's top 10.

Noppert had enjoyed one of the finest weeks in his career by reaching the last four thanks to victories over Michael van Gerwen, Vincent van der Voort and Ian White but he saved his worst performance of the tournament when Clayton produced yet another stellar one.

The Ferret headed into the clash with outrageous stats of 65% for his starting doubles and 51% for his finishing doubles and although he couldn't quite maintain those levels, he was crucially more accurate than the Dutchman.

Clayton, who hit three of the six 180s in the match, managed a checkout percentage of 40.6% compared to Noppet's below par 26.9% while he also fired in a pair of 100+ finishes, including the highest of the match from 112.

He came from a leg down to win the first set 3-1 with a 108 checkout only for Noppert to restore parity in the next by the same scoreline.

The 2020 World Cup winner then won the third set 3-1 despite Noppert's fine 107 finish, came from two legs down to win the fourth before racing through the next 3-0 to seal his place in Saturday night's final.