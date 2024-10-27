Darts results: Gary Anderson thrashes Michael van Gerwen to keep hopes alive of first major title since 2018

Former European Champions Van Gerwen and James Wade were beaten on a dramatic day of second round action, which ensured that a new champion will be crowned on Sunday night when the £600,000 tournament concludes.

However, Anderson’s victory over Van Gerwen stole the headlines at the Westfalenhalle, as the Scot continued his terrific form with an emphatic 10-4 success against the four-time European Champion.

Anderson made a bright start as he raced into a 4-1 lead, before rebuffing a brief rally from Van Gerwen with a clinical 122 outshot in leg ten to lead 7-3.

The Dutchman was unable to muster his blistering best, and Anderson sensed blood in the latter stages, firing in a 12-dart leg to set up a quarter-final showdown against Ritchie Edhouse.

“It wasn’t really Michael up there,” admitted Anderson, who averaged 97 and landed five 180s to triumph. “Michael has achieved everything in darts. He’s been absolutely mustard for the last decade, so it’s still a privilege to play against him.

“I just did enough to win tonight. My TV game is still a mile away from my performances on the ProTour, but we’re still going!”

Edhouse continued his breakthrough run in Dortmund with a sensational 10-9 success against Michael Smith, overturning a 4-1 deficit to seal his spot in a maiden televised quarter-final.

Edhouse averaged 109.46 in his first round demolition of Gian van Veen on Thursday, and backed that performance up with a valiant comeback against Smith, sealing the deal with back-to-back 13-darters.

“I’m on cloud nine at the moment,” revealed Edhouse, who kickstarted his comeback with a 152 checkout in leg six. "I’ve got a bit of grit in my game now. I might have rolled over previously, but now I have the belief, and my confidence went up throughout the game.”

Despite exits for the players ranked second and third on the PDC Order of Merit, world number one Humphries stormed through to Finals Day with a comprehensive 10-3 win over Jonny Clayton.

Having averaged 106 in his first round victory against Nathan Aspinall, Humphries registered a seventh consecutive ton-plus average to set up a showdown against Jermaine Wattimena.

“I felt I really dominated in the first few sessions, and that’s what you need to do against players like Jonny,” reflected Humphries. “It’s always tough to keep producing these high levels. That’s seven ton-plus averages on the trot, and I’d love to hit another three tomorrow!

“I’m expecting an action-packed game against Jermaine. We’ve had some crackers in the past, and he’s playing at a really high level at the moment, so I won’t be taking anything for granted.”

Wattimena earlier launched an astonishing comeback to topple 2018 champion Wade in a last-leg epic, conjuring up a sensational 124 checkout on the bull to edge out the left-hander.

Trailing 5-1, Wattimena won seven out of the next nine legs to secure a shock lead, but Wade regained the advantage at 9-8 after narrowly missing double 12 for a spectacular nine-darter.

However, the Dutchman pinned tops to force a decider, before producing a sensational leg against the throw to progress to his first televised quarter-final since 2019.

“To hit a 124 finish to win in a last-leg decider, I have no words for that,” claimed Wattimena, who whitewashed 2023 champion Peter Wright in round one.

“I was 5-1 down but I told myself to keep fighting. The smile is not coming off my face this evening! I haven’t played my A-game in the last few years, but I am growing now, and I am confident I can beat the biggest players in the world!”

Ricardo Pietreczko maintained home interest with a convincing 10-3 win over Andrew Gilding in Saturday’s finale, as he secured his place in a maiden televised quarter-final.

The German star delighted over 7,000 German fans at the Westfalenhalle with a professional display, landing 142 and 158 finishes to move through to a clash against Danny Noppert.

Noppert was superb in celebrating a 10-6 victory over World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker, averaging over a ton, landing eight 180s and converting a trio of ton-plus checkouts.

The Dutchman took out 124, 116 and 117 to secure a place in his fourth consecutive European Championship quarter-final, ending De Decker’s six-match winning run on the big stage as a result.

Elsewhere, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Luke Woodhouse will collide in Sunday’s opening quarter-final, after overcoming Daryl Gurney and Ryan Searle in their respective second round ties.

Van Duijvenbode defeated Gurney 10-5 to reach a third European Championship quarter-final in four appearances, defying seven 180s from the Northern Irishman to prevail with a 95 average.

Woodhouse, meanwhile, progressed to his second televised quarter-final with a 10-8 victory over Searle, wrapping up proceedings with a superb 12-darter to continue his impressive debut campaign.

The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday afternoon at the Westfalenhalle, ahead of the decisive semi-finals and final on Sunday evening, as the remaining eight players compete for the £120,000 top prize.

European Championship: Daily schedule & results

Thursday October 24

Evening Session (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Gian van Veen

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Luke Woodhouse 6-1 Ross Smith

Gary Anderson 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Ryan Searle 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Gabriel Clemens

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Martin Schindler

Michael Smith 6-0 Dave Chisnall

Friday October 25

Evening Session (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Danny Noppert 6-2 Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Chris Dobey

James Wade 6-3 Rob Cross

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Damon Heta

Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Peter Wright

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Luke Littler

Luke Humphries 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Mike De Decker 6-1 Josh Rock

Saturday October 26

Afternoon Session (1245-1700 CEST, 1145-1600 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Luke Woodhouse 10-8 Ryan Searle

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-5 Daryl Gurney

Ritchie Edhouse 10-9 Michael Smith

Danny Noppert 10-6 Mike De Decker

Evening Session (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Gary Anderson 10-4 Michael van Gerwen

Jermaine Wattimena 10-9 James Wade

Luke Humphries 10-3 Jonny Clayton

Ricardo Pietreczko 10-3 Andrew Gilding

Sunday October 29

Afternoon Session (1300-1700 CET, 1200-1600 GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Woodhouse

Ritchie Edhouse v Gary Anderson

Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena

Ricardo Pietreczko v Danny Noppert

Evening Session (1900-2300 CET, 1800-2200 GMT)

Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)

Van Duijvenbode/Woodhouse v Edhouse/Anderson

Humphries/Wattimena v Pietreczko/Noppert

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

European Championship odds

What channel is the European Championship Darts on?

The Machineseeker European Championship will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

European Championship Darts: Prize money

Winner : £120,000

: £120,000 Runner-up : £60,000

: £60,000 Semi-final : £32,000

: £32,000 Quarter-final : £20,000

: £20,000 Last 16 : £10,000

: £10,000 Last 32 : £6,000

: £6,000 Total : £500,000

: £500,000 Nine-Darter Bonus £15,000

European Championship Darts: Previous winners

