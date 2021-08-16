Gary Anderson came from 3-0 down to beat Ian White 4-3 and progress to the last 16 of the World Championship.

Anderson was clear second best throughout the early exchanges of a match which created more drama than it did fireworks, both players struggling for fluency. White though had the match firmly in his grip but after missing tops for the win in set six, he folded tamely as his average dipped below 90. Anderson, who registered 90.31 and was more accurate with his finishing, took the deciding leg in that penultimate set, before both had chances early on in the decider. Anderson secured the vital break in leg three, despite needing 17 darts to do so, and pinned double 10 for the match under no pressure from an already beaten opponent for whom this was an all too familiar tale.

😲 Gary Anderson didn't lead Ian White until the final set...



🚂 Now the Flying Scotsman is into the last 16 at Ally Pallypic.twitter.com/CgMM5SjQ5f — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) December 29, 2021

AFTERNOON SESSION Rampant Rydz still blemish-free Callan Rydz demolished Nathan Aspinall 4-0 to reach the fourth round of the World Championship as day 12 began with two odds-against winners. Rydz won without dropping a set for the third match running to set up a last-16 clash with Alan Soutar, himself a surprise 4-3 winner against seventh seed Jose de Sousa.

✅ 3-2

✅ 3-0

✅ 3-0

✅ 3-1

✅ 3-0

✅ 3-2

✅ 3-1

✅ 3-1

✅ 3-0

✅ 3-2



🏆 Is Callan Rydz a genuine World Championship contender?pic.twitter.com/8TsC8Aa8pZ — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) December 29, 2021

With Aspinall struggling for fitness, doctors advising against playing through the pain barrier as he deals with a bout of tendonitis, Rydz was only a narrow underdog, but the manner of his victory would've been hard to envisage. The 23-year-old averaged just under a hundred and hit seven 180s, dominating Aspinall until the fourth set went to a deciding leg and nerves at last seemed sure to play their part. Not a bit of it. Rydz opened 180, 140, 149 to leave 32, and pinned the match-winning double for a stunning 10-dart leg to cap a coming-of-age display, which was all about his dominance on throw as Aspinall scored well but could hardly lay a glove on his opponent. "It was all right, I thought the first couple of sets we could've both played better, but I'll take that win any day of the week against such a great player," said Rydz. "The first couple of sets I could've been 2-0 down or 1-1. After the second break I came out and I was strong." Having now won all 10 sets, averaging 91, 102 and 98, and with further withdrawals opening up the draw, it was put to Rydz that he looks a genuine player when it comes to lifting the trophy on Monday. "I don't see myself as a serious contender," he claimed. "You never know, we'll see what happens. If I'm in the final January 3 happy days, but for me it's game-by-game."