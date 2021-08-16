A review of Thursday's action at the William Hill World Darts Championship, including victories for Daryl Gurney and Chris Landman.

Daryl Gurney overcame Ricky Evans in a thrilling clash at the PDC World Darts Championship - before they had another crowd-pleasing duel to see whose version of Cristiano Ronaldo's suiiii celebration was better. And if that wasn't enough, SuperChin had the fans almost singing to his tone-deaf tune during a rendition off his own entrance music following his post-match interview.

Ricky Evans and Daryl Gurney doing the Siuuu pic.twitter.com/tehPmZ5prm — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 16, 2021

That one person at the Christmas party who LOVES the karaoke a bit too much... 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/cVZArQQ2Hq — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2021

The match was almost as entertaining, with Gurney throwing six of the nine 180s in a 3-1 victory that was about to go to a deciding set only for Evans to agonisingly miss three clear darts at a double when level at 2-2 in the fourth. Gurney came back to hit tops with his last dart in hand to seal his spot in the third round while he averaged 95.9 compared to his opponent's 93.11 and also had superior finishing stats of 11/26 as Evans spurned 17 of his 24 attempts at doubles. Rapid, who thrilled the fans with a ridiculously quick-fire 167 checkout against Nitin Kumar last night, produced similarly stunning finish from 146 in the opening set which he went on to win.

The fantastic ton-plus finishes by Evans continues today as he leads in the opening set with a massive 146 finish! pic.twitter.com/3uW7tCvh0M — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2021

Scott Mitchell endured a nightmare Ally Pally debut as he won just two legs during his 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Chris Landman. The former Lakeside champion, who regularly contended for BDO honours before earning his PDC Tour Card in January 2020, was a warm favourite to come through his opening test but produced a shocking display of finishing as his unheralded Dutch opponent ran away with it. Mitchell missed his first 14 attempts at doubles before finally pinning tops when trailing 2-0 in the third set and although he forced a deciding leg, Landman pinched it to snuff out any threat of a stunning comeback. Both players averaged 88, but the winner crucially pinned nine of his 15 attempts at doubles and hit three of the four 180s.