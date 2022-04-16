The defending champion, who arrived at the Crucible after missing the last two tournaments due to mental health concerns, turned his 6-3 advantage after the morning session into an 8-3 lead before a gutsy comeback by Jones reduced the deficit to 8-6.

Just when it seemed Selby might be rocking, he dug deep to produce his third century of the match, a brilliant 137 that also marked his 100th in the World Championship.

Jones responded again to narrow the gap to 9-7, but Selby took advantage of a costly in-off by Jones in the next to eventually seal a 10-7 win.

The four-time champion had earlier made two century breaks in the morning session, including a fine clearance of 134.

Afterwards Selby admitted: “It was quite emotional going back out there today.

“The result was irrelevant as long as I went out and tried to enjoy it and smiled a little bit, and that’s what happened. The main thing for me at the moment is just getting better.

“When it got to 9-7 I could see that he fancied the job. But I sat in my chair and thought, if he comes back and beats me 10-9, I’ll still have enjoyed that. The time I stop enjoying it is when I hang up my cue.”

During the afternoon session, O’Sullivan swatted aside an early scare to establish a 6-3 lead over David Gilbert in the opening session of their clash.

O’Sullivan, seeking to match Stephen Hendry’s modern record of seven world crowns, lost the first three frames to the 2019 semi-finalist but responded with two centuries to move into a dominant position ahead of Sunday’s conclusion.

Gilbert was the toughest possible first-round draw for O’Sullivan, who warned on Friday of “carnage” among the seeds in the early stages of this year’s competition due to the quality of those who have come through qualifying.

And it looked like the 46-year-old could become the most prominent victim as breaks of 56 and 94 helped Gilbert ease into a 3-0 advantage, before a 122 by O’Sullivan set him back on track before the mid-session interval.

O’Sullivan stepped up the pace after the break and Gilbert began to wilt under the pressure, producing a series of errors which the favourite characteristically exploited.