Trailing 8-6, the 2019 champion had snookered himself behind the pink when attempting to clear the colours for a century and would have needed to produce a hit-and-hope trick shot to pot the brown and keep the break going.

Instead, Trump opted to trick referee Ben Williams instead by pointing to the crowd to distract him, before quickly moving the pink with his hand.

The mischievous moment brought a new meaning to his brand of ‘naughty snooker’ although his rushed attempt on the brown did ultimately miss, with the blue instead finding its way into a pocket.

Trump won the last three frames of the second session to draw level with Bingham at 8-8 and they will play to a finish on Wednesday night.