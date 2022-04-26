The 2019 Crucible champion booked his place in the last eight with a highly absorbing 13-11 victory over Anthony McGill at the same time as his close friend Jack Lisowski defied Neil Robertson’s stunning 147 break to edge through 13-12.

The Class of 92 are still seemingly going strong and it’s the fourth time in history that Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams have all made it this far at the same World Championship (1998, 1999, 2011 & 2022).

Trump, who is still a youngster compared to the legendary trio who have 13 world titles between them, is just as amazed as anyone else with their longevity and expects them to be around for several more years to come.

The 32-year-old, who faces Stuart Bingham next, said: "Those players are so good they’ll still be around for another five, possibly 10 years but it’s up to the likes of me, Jack, Yan and Zhao to find the same kind of consistency that they’ve shown.

"It’s good to have a mixture of players in the event – we’ve also got Yan Bingtao still there as well as Jack.

"I think this tournament is shaping up to be one of the best. You’ve got the greats in there like Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams and John Higgins but there’s also a few younger players.

"It makes a nice battle between the older and the younger and hopefully we can come out on top!"

Higgins had previously warned that the Class of 92 are playing better now than ever saying: "I feel as if I am a better player. Mark Williams I feel is certainly playing incredible since he went to the Sight Right technology the last few years.

"Ronnie’s Ronnie. He’s such a tougher player to play against now when he’s actually scrapping for every shot and frames. To say that, 30 years later that the three of us are better players, that’s an incredible stat, I think."

Trump couldn't hide his delight when he found out his close friend Lisowski had come through a titanic battle to beat 147 hero Robertson on the other table during an epic Monday night session and reach the quarters for the first time.

Although the 30-year-old has reached four ranking titles during a career that has plenty of promise, Trump insisted this has to go down as the best in his career.