Judd Trump feels as if this year’s World Championship has turned into a generational battle between the elder statesmen and snooker’s future stars as he looks ahead to the quarter-finals.
The 2019 Crucible champion booked his place in the last eight with a highly absorbing 13-11 victory over Anthony McGill at the same time as his close friend Jack Lisowski defied Neil Robertson’s stunning 147 break to edge through 13-12.
The Class of 92 are still seemingly going strong and it’s the fourth time in history that Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams have all made it this far at the same World Championship (1998, 1999, 2011 & 2022).
Trump, who is still a youngster compared to the legendary trio who have 13 world titles between them, is just as amazed as anyone else with their longevity and expects them to be around for several more years to come.
The 32-year-old, who faces Stuart Bingham next, said: "Those players are so good they’ll still be around for another five, possibly 10 years but it’s up to the likes of me, Jack, Yan and Zhao to find the same kind of consistency that they’ve shown.
"It’s good to have a mixture of players in the event – we’ve also got Yan Bingtao still there as well as Jack.
"I think this tournament is shaping up to be one of the best. You’ve got the greats in there like Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams and John Higgins but there’s also a few younger players.
"It makes a nice battle between the older and the younger and hopefully we can come out on top!"
Higgins had previously warned that the Class of 92 are playing better now than ever saying: "I feel as if I am a better player. Mark Williams I feel is certainly playing incredible since he went to the Sight Right technology the last few years.
"Ronnie’s Ronnie. He’s such a tougher player to play against now when he’s actually scrapping for every shot and frames. To say that, 30 years later that the three of us are better players, that’s an incredible stat, I think."
Trump couldn't hide his delight when he found out his close friend Lisowski had come through a titanic battle to beat 147 hero Robertson on the other table during an epic Monday night session and reach the quarters for the first time.
Although the 30-year-old has reached four ranking titles during a career that has plenty of promise, Trump insisted this has to go down as the best in his career.
He said: "By an absolute country mile it's his biggest win. To be honest I don't think he believed in himself to win that game so for him to do it the way he did from 12-11 down is fantastic.
"I'm using him as inspiration in my own game because I didn't want to be the one who let us down! For us to both be in the event is incredible."
On his own battling 13-11 victory over McGill, Trump said: "Even if I’d have lost it was so much more enjoyable to be part of a game like that. Hopefully I can bring that because there’s definitely a lot more belief than when I started the tournament."
His Scottish opponent trailed 10-6 heading into the final session but really made a match of it and almost forced a deciding frame until Trump sealed his victory.
The pair exchanged friendly words at the end, with Trump adding: "I think the game was played in good spirits, it always is with him. There’s no grudges there, it’s as if you’re practicing out there and you’re bringing the best out of each other.
"He’s always someone that would say, 'good shot' and the same back to him, you feed off each other’s energy. When I won I think he just asked me if I felt under pressure or if he put me under pressure.
"I was over the moon to get over the line in the end."