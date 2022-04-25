Neil Robertson became just the eighth player in snooker history to make a 147 break at the Crucible on Monday night.
Trailing Jack Lisowski 10-8 in their best-of-25 encounter, Robertson produced a brilliant break and thrust his arms in the air to celebrate upon potting the final black.
The Australian, who was favourite for the World Championship on the back of a brilliant season, was making the 12th maximum in the event's history.
The break is worth a £40,000 bonus (as long as it is not equalled) plus a £7,500 share of the tournament’s £15,000 high break, as Graeme Dott also made a 147 during the qualifying rounds.
It’s the fifth maximum of Robertson’s career and his first since the 2019 Welsh Open. There have now been 176 official 147s in snooker history, and 10 this season.
Robertson had appeared in serious trouble having fallen 10-7 behind against Lisowski, only to narrow the deficit to two by pinching the 18th frame on the black.
Then came a fantastic maximum which could have been pulled from the pages of a textbook, before Robertson produced a break of 79 to level the match heading into the mid-session interval.
Robertson's maximum began with a mid-range red before potting the black to return it to its spot. From there, it was regulation stuff for a player at the peak of his powers, as the Thunder from Down Under cast a spell over the Crucible, a venue he's said feels too cramped until the dividing wall goes up ahead of the semi-finals.
His hopes of being there received a massive boost and his 147 bled into the following frame, as Lisowski missed a golden opportunity and then watched on as Robertson levelled the match.
Robertson returned from the break to take frame 21, moving into an 11-10 lead over an opponent very much on the ropes, but Lisowski responded fabulously with a break of 88 featuring an outrageous long red.
