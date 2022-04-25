Trailing Jack Lisowski 10-8 in their best-of-25 encounter, Robertson produced a brilliant break and thrust his arms in the air to celebrate upon potting the final black.

The Australian, who was favourite for the World Championship on the back of a brilliant season, was making the 12th maximum in the event's history.

The break is worth a £40,000 bonus (as long as it is not equalled) plus a £7,500 share of the tournament’s £15,000 high break, as Graeme Dott also made a 147 during the qualifying rounds.

It’s the fifth maximum of Robertson’s career and his first since the 2019 Welsh Open. There have now been 176 official 147s in snooker history, and 10 this season.