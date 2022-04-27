Despite surging into an 11-5 lead overnight, O'Sullivan wasn't at his best on Tuesday as he battled with a troublesome tip, but he looked razor sharp a day later, waltzing into the last four with two picture-perfect frames.

In taking the final frame on Tuesday, Maguire had kept his faint hopes alive and he potted the first ball of the morning to suggest he was at least keen to delay O'Sullivan's march towards a 13th World Championship semi-final.

However, it proved to be his final pot of the match as O'Sullivan stepped in with a frame-winning run of 71 before signing off in style, treating the Crucible crowd to a Rocket special.

O'Sullivan served up a brilliant total clearance of 126 that once again underlined his claims as title favourite and set up a semi-final meeting with the winner of the match between John Higgins or Jack Lisowski.

O'Sullivan told the BBC afterwards: "It was workmanlike more than flowing. I've had to adapt and learn to try to steady the ship, and I think that's the key to being consistent and winning. It's about minimising the bad spells.

"A lot of it was my tip – it really was not great. I had to get that done and get used it. It felt better there, so it's just getting used to it really.

When asked about the prospect of playing on the one-table set-up at the Crucible again, O'Sullivan responded: "Yeah, I am looking forward to it. I do get the two-table set-up – it's very tense out there. When it comes to the one-table set-up you can relax a bit more, you've got the venue to yourself.

"I'm excited to still be in the tournament and to get on the one-table now.”