Maguire took the first and last frames but between the two, O'Sullivan rattled off six in a row, culminating in a 123 break – his sixth of the championship.

Maguire won a scrappy opening frame which had threatened to degenerate into a stalemate, with the green, brown and blue all clustered around the same corner pocket, but O’Sullivan quickly levelled the scores and moved in front with a run of 54 in the third.

The six-time champion looked unhappy with the state of his tip on several occasions but stretched his lead with the aid of a 70 break followed by his century, before Maguire crucially won an eventful eighth frame.

The Scot initially missed an attempted double on the final red and then went in-off when he did double it following an O’Sullivan safety, but O’Sullivan failed to pot the yellow to the middle and Maguire gratefully cleared up.

On the other side of the draw, Mark Williams took the final four frames of the session to establish a 6-2 advantage of his own against Yan Bingtao.

Yan had responded to going 2-0 down to draw level, only for Williams to find the form of the first two rounds with breaks of 60, 106, 72 and 77 taking him into a clear lead, his opponent failing to pot a single ball over the final three frames of the session.

Both matches will resume on Tuesday evening, when O'Sullivan and Williams will have the opportunity to win with a session to spare should they take seven of the eight available frames.