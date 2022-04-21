Trump began the second session nursing a commanding 6-3 lead having finished strongly on Wednesday evening, and he duly finished the job with the minimum of fuss.

It wasn't vintage Trump who was unable to add to his century in the opening session, but he won four of the five frames played on Thursday with the aid of some trademark long potting.

To his credit, Vafaei put together a terrific break of 121 in frame 12, but Iran's first player to ever qualify for the Crucible will have to wait another year at least to claim his first victory at the historic venue.

Saengkham welcomes new arrival with big win

Noppon Saengkham progressed to the second round with a 10-5 defeat of Luca Brecel.

It was a case of double celebration for Saengkham who became a father for the first time on Wednesday, but has yet to meet his new daughter who no doubt spurred him on to an impressive victory.

Saengkham told World Snooker Tour: "I’m very happy, my daughter was born yesterday at 7am UK time. I haven’t seen her yet as she is still in the hospital.

"I speak with my wife every day, I’ll see my daughter on a video call tomorrow, so everything will be ok."

Brecel started as warm favourite having won the Scottish Open and reached the final of the UK Championship already this season.

However, Saengkham led 6-3 overnight following a strong start and barely had a moments worry in the concluding session, winning three frames on the spin upon the resumption to move within a frame of victory.