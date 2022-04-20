Higgins began the second session trailing 5-4, but took control of proceedings when winning four of the first five frames of the morning and was always able to keep his opponent at arms length thereafter.

The Scot chalked up his third century of the match when stroking in a sublime run of exactly 100 in frame 13 and he closed out the match with a typically clinical break of 65.

Higgins will face either Belgium’s Luca Brecel or Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham in the last 16.

Higgins told World Snooker Tour: "It’s always more nerve-racking in the first round because you just want to get through and get into the tournament.

"Every draw is tough but for Thepchaiya, it was almost like he had a free hit coming in after almost falling off the tour this season. I thought his scoring was great but he missed a couple of balls. Everyone does that – it’s difficult out there.

"I feel as if I am hitting the ball well at the moment. That can get better the longer I stay in the event."

On the other table, Kyren Wilson recovered from 3-0 down against Ding Junhui to trail 5-4 after the first session.

Ding had opened up a 3-0 lead after breaks of 64 and 110 before Wilson, runner-up in 2020, responded with a century clearance himself to take a frame back before the interval.

Wilson, the tournament’s fifth seed, continued his fightback to level the match after a break of 95 in the sixth frame, only for 2016 runner-up Ding to produce clearances of 54 and 82 to lead by two.

After Wilson missed a sixth black when on course for a possible 147 in the ninth frame, both men played strong safety games before the Englishman edged it 75-35, with the match set to conclude on Wednesday evening.