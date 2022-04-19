Tournament favourite Neil Robertson completed a 10-5 victory over a dogged Ashley Hugill to get his Crucible campaign up and running.
Robertson rallied on Monday to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 overnight lead, and went on to take the opening three frames on Tuesday to make it eight in a row and move within one of round two.
Hugill fought gamely to stop the rot in a tight 13th frame and added a break of 82 in the next, before Robertson signed off with his fourth century of the match to complete an ultimately impressive win.
Next for the Australian comes the winner of Jack Lisowski's clash with Matthew Stevens, which gets under way this evening.
"In any match I can reel off seven frames in a row no matter the opposition," said Robertson.
"All areas of my game were pretty good. I struggled a little bit with the table. In previous years I'd have let that annoy me, but I had to adapt. Whatever happens this year I'm just going to adapt and do my best.
Of debutant Hugill, he added: "I'm glad that he got a lot of positive things to take out of his experience."
On the other table, Yan Bingtao produced a strong finish to the session to establish a narrow 5-4 lead over Chris Wakelin.
Both players scored heavily, Wakelin's 130 in frame two matched by a century break from Yan in frame nine, but it was Yan who deservedly edged ahead after three-and-a-half hours of top-class snooker.