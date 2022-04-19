Robertson rallied on Monday to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 overnight lead, and went on to take the opening three frames on Tuesday to make it eight in a row and move within one of round two.

Hugill fought gamely to stop the rot in a tight 13th frame and added a break of 82 in the next, before Robertson signed off with his fourth century of the match to complete an ultimately impressive win.

Next for the Australian comes the winner of Jack Lisowski's clash with Matthew Stevens, which gets under way this evening.